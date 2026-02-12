by Niko Moretti

In light of the Epstein files, the immaculate myth of Bitcoin is starting to look like a crime scene, not a creation story. We are discovering that what was sold as a stateless, grassroots revolt against central banking may have been incubated in the same elite petri dish that sheltered Jeffrey Epstein—intertwining MIT, tainted money, and influence over core developers. Strip away the techno-utopian branding, and Bitcoin begins to resemble the unofficial house currency of a compromised network of power, a financial rail emerging from the very circles that built and protected a global blackmail empire. This isn’t just a story about code; it’s a story about who paid for the coders, and what kind of world they were really programming us into.

Bitcoin’s Divine Myth Is Dead

The cult of Bitcoin sold itself as a bloodless revolution—mathematical, incorruptible, outside the greasy reach of politicians and central bankers.

That myth is over.

What we’re watching now is not just a price decline. It’s the collapse of an origin story—and the exposure of a new, synthetic system every bit as captured, politicized, and compromised as fiat.

Bitcoin was fun while it lasted.

Trillions of dollars flowed into an asset that produces nothing, yields nothing, and depends entirely on the next investor paying more than the last.

It started in the darkest corners of the internet, then got scrubbed clean and rebranded as “digital gold” and a “store of value” — buzzwords used by people who wanted exit liquidity.

This is shaping up to be the biggest wealth wipeout the world has ever seen. It was always a casino, and the house is about to pull the plug.

When Bitcoin Crashed and Metals Roared

In the past six months, Bitcoin has plunged from 120,000 to 67,000—a 43% drawdown in what was supposed to be the apex “store of value.”

Over the past 12 months, while the crypto savior bled out, hard assets detonated higher:

Silver miners: +200%

Gold miners: +168%

Silver: +161%

Gold: +74%

The market has delivered its verdict. The “digital gold” narrative is in hospice, while the much-maligned metals are behaving like the only assets left that aren’t owned, printed, or programmable by someone else.

1933: The Original War on Sound Money

We’ve seen this movie before—only analog. In 1933, the U.S. government ended regular gold coin production in the same breath that Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 6102, criminalizing private stacking of gold and forcing Americans to hand it over at a fixed price.



It was sold as policy. It was theft with a letterhead.



From that moment on, Washington understood a central truth: if citizens can hold real money outside the system, politicians cannot wage unlimited wars, run permanent deficits, or buy reelections with printed promises.

Fiat, Forever War, and the Incentive to Kill Gold

Fast-forward to the post–Cold War era. The United States has launched hundreds of military interventions since 1991—most of them undeclared, undefined, and unaccountable.



You cannot fund that with honest money. (gold and silver)



Fiat exists because war needs to be politically invisible. Tax hikes get you thrown out of office; printing lets you bomb, occupy, bribe, and surveil without ever asking the public’s permission.



Gold and silver are not hated because they’re “old.” They’re hated because they enforce a limit. They are the enemy of empire.

The Trump–Binance Pardon: Corruption at Presidential Scale

Against that backdrop of financial manipulation and permanent war, the Trump–Changpeng Zhao scandal isn’t an aberration. It’s the logical next step.

Four months after Donald Trump pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao—whom he could only describe as “the crypto person,” unable to recall his name—Binance was revealed to control roughly 87% of the supply of Trump’s World Liberty Financial stablecoin.

This is not partnership. It is capture.

The official story behind the pardon collapses instantly. Zhao was not exonerated. He was not vindicated. He had already served his sentence and overseen the payment of a record-setting corporate fine. There was no new evidence, no moral awakening, no miscarriage of justice to correct.

What there was, however, was a timeline:

Binance quietly routes roughly $2 billion into World Liberty Financial, a Trump family DeFi venture co-founded by Trump himself. No clear public explanation of why this capital is pouring into a sitting president’s pet protocol. A presidential pardon granted shortly after Zhao’s legal team makes its formal request. A president so detached—or so cynical—that he cannot even name the man he just absolved.

When multibillion-dollar flows and presidential mercy move in lockstep, that’s not coincidence. That’s a receipt.

Bitcoin’s Origin Story: From Holy Relic to Lab Experiment

Bitcoin’s defenders cling to its immaculate conception: Satoshi, anonymity, math over men. But the more light we shine into the early years, the stranger it looks.

MIT’s orbit, Jeffrey Epstein’s money flowing into the MIT Media Lab, and his documented interest in steering or influencing Bitcoin developers turn the “purely grassroots” story into something murkier—an asset whose key coders were partially underwritten by a convicted predator with elite access and state-adjacent networks.

Layer on years of speculation and research around NSA interest in Bitcoin-like architectures, network mapping, and deanonymization, and the romantic narrative of a sovereign people’s money starts to feel less like a spontaneous uprising and more like an experiment that escaped its cage.

Even if you dismiss every rumor, the result is inarguable: a supposedly neutral asset that now lives and dies on centralized exchanges, regulatory indulgence, and political patronage. An asset whose fate can be bent by a single president’s relationship with a single exchange founder.

The Great Migration Back to Real Money

As the truth seeps out, the tape tells you where conviction is going. Bitcoin is down roughly 43% in six months. Silver and gold—and especially the miners—have gone vertical. Capital is not sentimental. It is leaving the gamified, permissioned arena of billionaire-owned platforms and heading back toward things that don’t depend on anyone’s promise: ounces in the ground, metal in hand.

This is not just a trade. It’s a referendum.

On a century of fiat fraud.

On a political class that confiscated gold in 1933, then quietly replaced balanced budgets with permanent deficits and permanent war.

On a digital asset experiment that now stands exposed as just another arena for influence, manipulation, and presidential for-sale signs.

The Line in the Sand

The story is brutally simple:

Gold and silver are the natural enemies of an empire built on war, blackmail, and the darkest forms of human depravity—including industrialized abuse and exploitation of children. (child rape, child trafficking, child cannibalism)

Fiat is the bloodstream of undeclared war.

Bitcoin, born in myth, now sits under the same shadow—captured by the same forces, traded on the same corrupt stage.

You can believe in some immaculate code created by Epstein, NSA, MIT or whatever narrative you choose. Or you can believe your own eyes.



Recall, money that cannot be printed, pardoned, seized, or scripted is the only money that stands between citizens and a state that has already proved, again and again, what it will do when that constraint disappears.



