by Niko Moretti

Debasement is the oldest, dirtiest trade in the imperial playbook: when a regime can’t tax or grow enough to feed its wars and handouts, it quietly starts stealing from every saver by diluting the money itself. In Rome, that meant less and less silver in each denarius while the stamp stayed the same; in modern America, it means detonating deficits and letting inflation and financial repression vaporize the real value of your dollars and bonds while official charts insist everything is “under control.” The scam only works as long as people trust the paper—once they see the game, capital sprints into hard assets, and silver becomes not just a hedge, but a verdict on a system that has chosen slow‑motion default over honest collapse. - Jon Forrest Little

In 1577, Queen Elizabeth sat beneath her banners, not as a heroine, but as a gambler eyeing another empire’s vault. Spain’s galleons waddled across the Atlantic, groaning with silver and gold ripped from American soil, their decks creaking under the weight of stolen continents.​

She summoned Francis Drake and did not bother with euphemisms. Elizabeth asked him to be a pirate—her pirate—armed with royal blessing and a license to rob in her name, so long as the loot flowed back to England. Under her gaze, theft was baptized as patriotism, and plunder wrapped in velvet became policy.​

When Drake’s cannons roared and Spanish treasure chests burst open, it was not courage that glinted in the flying coins, but sanctioned theft: a queen’s cold decision that another empire’s bullion would fund her rise, whatever the cost in blood and smoke.

U.S. forces chasing Russian tankers out of Venezuelan waters is not foreign policy; it is a deranged publicity stunt with destroyers, a photo‑op blockade masquerading as strategy while everyone who actually knows the oil business quietly backs away. The message to the world is simple: Washington is no longer a predictable hegemon—it is a rogue trader with a navy.

Oil companies want no part of this

The most damning tell is that major U.S. oil companies have publicly distanced themselves from this blockade, signaling they do not want their tankers, traders, or reputations entangled in an operation that looks more like piracy than policy.​

When the very firms that benefit from sanctions arbitrage and supply disruptions say “absolutely not,” it reveals how toxic and legally radioactive this campaign has become, both under U.S. law and under the already‑shredded fabric of international maritime norms.​

Immoral, illegal, and strategically insane

Start with morality: the U.S. is not intercepting weapons or preventing imminent atrocities; it is physically hijacking commercial tankers to enforce unilateral financial edicts against third‑country buyers and shipowners who never voted in a U.S. election.​

The crude in question is Venezuelan, the ships are flagged to Russia or flags of convenience, and yet Washington claims a roaming right of confiscation on the high seas—an imperial letter of marque dressed up as “defense of the international order.”​

On legality, even U.S. allies are quietly horrified by the precedent: a self‑appointed global sheriff seizing foreign ships outside its own waters because their cargo offends Washington’s sanctions spreadsheet.​

If Beijing or Moscow announced a similar right to seize dollar‑denominated LNG cargoes headed to Europe, Washington would call it an act of war; when the U.S. does it, the press release calls it “upholding norms.”​

Strategically, it is idiocy: every tanker grabbed in the Atlantic pushes Russia, Iran, Venezuela, and a long line of quietly resentful swing states to deepen their own shadow fleets, build non‑dollar settlement rails, and hard‑wire their economies away from U.S. coercion.​

What Washington labels a clampdown is, in practice, a global advertisement for “buy anything you can that isn’t controlled by the United States”—from alternative payment systems to non‑NATO security guarantees.​

An unhinged regime at home

Overlay this maritime circus onto the domestic landscape of the Trump regime and the picture curdles from farce into menace. The murder of Renee Good—a suburban “soccer mom” whose death has become a rallying symbol for fear, rage, and disgust in the exurban heartland—has slashed whatever remained of the president’s pretense to broad‑based popularity.​

Crowds that once treated politics like sports now treat Washington like a crime scene; families are canceling their World Cup trips and international travel out of sheer anxiety about what the U.S. might do next, or what blowback might hit American civilians abroad.​

In that context, the tanker chase reads less like policy and more like projection: a desperate, flailing regime trying to prove its virility overseas because it cannot control the chaos it has incubated at home.

Authoritarian governments always discover, too late, that you cannot bomb your way out of a legitimacy crisis; you can only export the spectacle of your own panic.

The invasion wishlist: Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico, Greenland

Trump’s off‑hand “jokes” and not‑so‑jokes about invading or forcibly “restructuring” Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico, even Greenland, have gone from late‑night comedy fodder to genuine diplomatic risk.​

What used to be dismissed as deranged improvisation is now read by foreign ministries as a coherent pattern: a regime that sees the Western Hemisphere as a real‑estate catalog and the Arctic as a foreclosure sale.​

U.S. history has seen empire, coups, proxy wars, and dirty tricks—but rarely this overt fusion of real‑estate developer brain with nuclear arsenal: the idea that you can annex your way out of deindustrialization, blockade your way out of inflation, and intimidate your way out of demographic decline.

The tanker seizures are simply the maritime wing of this pathology: a “do something” reflex with no theory of victory and no exit, only the adrenal hit of televised confrontation.

Why gold and silver love madness

Markets understand insanity faster than voters. When the world watches a nuclear superpower behave like a cornered landlord with aircraft carriers, capital does the only rational thing: it runs for the oldest, dumbest, most trusted assets humanity has ever minted.

Gold and silver soar in precisely these environments—when people no longer trust the paper, the politics, or the promise that tomorrow’s rules will look anything like today’s.

Every time Washington asserts the right to seize lawful cargo between foreign counterparties, it chips away at the credibility of the dollar as a neutral reserve asset and payment medium.​

Central banks, sovereign funds, and even mid‑tier corporates respond in the only way they can: by shifting marginal reserves into physical bullion and away from U.S.‑controlled claims—COMEX contracts, dollar deposits, and Treasuries that can be frozen or weaponized at a tweet’s notice.​

In a sane republic, tankers would be boring, the president would be forgettable, and bullion would grind sideways while people argued about productivity and tax policy.

In this republic, the navy is chasing Russian‑flagged shadows off Venezuela while the home front turns cold, sullen, and heavily armed—and in that grim landscape, silver and gold are not investments so much as indictments: shiny, dense, unyielding votes of no confidence in a government that looks more unhinged by the week.



Oil tankers US has seized or is chasing





Skipper

Owner: One‑ship shell company tied to prior Iran–Venezuela sanctions‑busting network; linked to shadow‑fleet operators, not PDVSA directly.​

Origin: Heavy crude loaded at Venezuela’s José / Puerto José terminal under PDVSA control.​

Destination: Nominally Matanzas, Cuba for Cubametales; part of cargo then steered toward Asia (likely China) via ship‑to‑ship transfer.​

Marinera (ex‑Bella 1)

Owner: Shadow‑fleet company reflagged from Panama to Russia; controlled by entities sanctioned for Iranian and Venezuelan oil movements.​

Origin: Venezuelan crude oil on repeated sanctioned voyages.​

Destination: Intercepted in the North Atlantic en route from Venezuela, assessed as heading toward Russian/European waters for onward transfer.​

M/T Sophia

Owner: Opaque offshore ownership; previously Cameroonian‑flagged, treated as stateless “dark fleet” tanker.​

Origin: Venezuelan crude loaded after last docking in Venezuela.​

Destination: Seized in the Caribbean and diverted to a U.S. port for forfeiture.​

Centuries

Owner: Single‑purpose offshore company within the Venezuela–Iran–Russia shadow fleet, under a flag of convenience.​

Origin: Venezuelan crude exported from PDVSA terminals.​

Destination: Trans‑Atlantic / trans‑Pacific routes feeding Asian refineries via ship‑to‑ship transfers and non‑Western ports.​

Olina (ex‑Minerva M)

Owner: Hong Kong–registered Tantye Peur Limited, part of the Russian–Venezuelan dark‑fleet corporate maze.​

Origin: Sanctioned oil cargo tied to Venezuela’s export system.​

Destination: Caribbean–Atlantic circuit aimed at non‑Western buyers after covert mid‑ocean transfers.​

Galileo (ex‑Veronica)

Owner: Russian‑linked ownership; recently renamed and reflagged to Russia.​

Origin: Currently sailing without an oil cargo, despite past sanctions‑linked use.​

Destination: Moving out of Venezuelan sphere into the Atlantic, functioning as a legal/political test case more than a commercial voyage.​

Sintez

Owner: Russian shipping group already sanctioned for supplying Venezuela with petroleum products and diluents.​

Origin: Russian‑origin naphtha or light oil products bound for Venezuela as diluent.​

Destination: Into Venezuela to support blending/upgrading, indirectly feeding outbound Venezuelan crude exports.​

Expander

Owner: Flag‑of‑convenience company tied to newly formed Russian‑based traders in PDVSA export chains.​

Origin: Venezuelan crude lifted recently from PDVSA‑controlled ports.​

Destination: Likely Asia (China/India) via ship‑to‑ship transfers and discounted black‑market sales.​

Unnamed fourth tanker (Russia‑flagged)

Owner: Newly registered under Russian flag; nominally owned by a thinly capitalized shell with Russian connections.​

Origin: Venezuelan crude loaded at Venezuelan terminals just before the blockade tightened.​

Destination: Into the open Atlantic with intermittent AIS shutdowns, aiming for friendlier waters for covert transfers to non‑Western buyers.​

Who pays for all these unending wars?

Twenty (20 coins) pre‑1964 silver quarters

$5 dollars face value

each contain 0.1808 troy oz of silver

so total silver weight = 20 × 0.1808 = 3.616 troy oz.

Using spot price (about $80.65 per ounce) melt value ≈ 3.616 × 80.65 ≈ $291.70 .​

Ten (10 coins) 1964 Kennedy half dollars

$5 dollars face value

each contain 0.3617 troy oz of silver

so total silver weight = 10 × 0.3617 = 3.617 troy oz.

Using spot price (about $80.65 per ounce) melt value ≈ 3.617 × 80.65 ≈ $291.80 ,

essentially identical silver value for the same $5 dollar face

Moral of the story



Whether it was Rome shaving the silver debasing her silver coins to keep legions marching, or Elizabeth’s England turning brigands into “privateers” pirates to survive on other people’s trade, the pattern is the same: a state that finances itself through plunder instead of production is already in slow‑motion collapse.

Once a republic crosses that line—debasement at home, piracy abroad—it stops compounding real wealth and starts strip‑mining its own credibility, until allies hedge, enemies harden, and even its currency is treated like contraband. In the long run there is no such thing as a successful pirate nation; there are only brief heists, brittle empires, and the wreckage they leave when the world finally sails away

end of segment