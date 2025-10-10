The silver market just witnessed a seismic event: On the evening of October 9, Bruce Ikemizu, Chief Director of the Japan Bullion Market Association (JBMA), confirmed that the 1-month implied lease rate for physical silver in London erupted to a jaw-dropping 39.2%. This extraordinary spike, captured in recent market data, signals acute physical supply distress—metal in the vaults is running out, and lenders are demanding a premium for any silver that remains.​

Last Call for Physical: Delivery Demands Trigger Metal Crunch

Gone are the days when buyers were content to roll over paper contracts. Now, contract holders are standing up and demanding physical delivery, triggering a clash between fantasy and reality in the world’s premier bullion hub. Heavy selling of paper silver—promissory notes promising immediate metal on demand—has run headlong into a global shortage, as participants scramble to secure whatever metal remains in the system.​

“Short Squeeze” Sirens: Paper Promises Meet the Real World

The implications for short sellers are catastrophic. Those who bet on falling silver prices, selling ounces they never owned, are suddenly being asked, “Where’s the metal?” With inventories in London and on COMEX reaching critical lows, the era of unlimited paper selling is ending in a tidal wave of buy-ins, margin calls, and forced physical delivery.​

Nowhere Left to Hide: Losses Mount for Shorts

As spot prices spike and lease rates soar, the traditional game of “kick the can” with paper contracts has become a minefield. The costs for borrowing metal continue climbing, while industrial users, mints, and investors fight for every available ounce. Each uptick in the lease rate is a warning siren for those still holding naked short positions: either find the silver—or pay the price.​

Tidal Shift: A Squeeze for the Ages?

With London at the epicenter, the flow of metal from COMEX to LBMA is under close scrutiny. Industry insiders are now openly speculating about the possibility of defaults, as those who can’t come up with physical metal scramble for solutions. Commentary from analysts—including on platforms like YouTube—suggests this could be a foundational moment for the market, marking the collapse of “just-in-time” silver supply and a historic reckoning for short sellers everywhere.​

The message is unmistakable: In a market whose foundation has been paper promises, only those holding real silver will be left standing. For short sellers, the bill is coming due—and there may not be enough metal in the world to cover it.