by Niko Moretti





Foreword:

Central planners recognize that the petrodollar system—where Gulf oil was sold cheaply and surplus revenues were recycled into U.S. Treasuries and equities—is weakening or ending.

This shift could disrupt long-standing capital flows that helped stabilize U.S. financial markets and subsidize relatively low energy costs.

As a result, U.S. consumers may face rising energy prices and potential supply constraints, with knock-on effects for food production and distribution.

Energy shortages tend to cascade into broader economic stress, including higher transportation costs and reduced availability of essential goods.

If shortages become visible—such as limited gasoline access or empty store shelves—public anxiety and frustration could escalate quickly.

Historically, periods of scarcity can drive populations to demand immediate solutions, especially when basic needs like food and fuel are threatened.

In such an environment, policymakers could introduce centralized systems (such as CBDCs or digital rationing mechanisms) framed as tools to manage distribution and restore stability, which the public may be more willing to accept under pressure.





Empire on Margin: Why the U.S. Can’t Afford to Lose in Iran



and why a leaked document from Washington DC indicates Trump may turn against Israel…shrewd betrayal of Zionists (Israel lobby) or Hero to Global Citizens? - that reporting at end of this article.

The United States is stuck in a war‑and‑debt death spiral where it cannot retreat from Iran, cannot win outright, and cannot admit any of this without detonating confidence in the dollar and the Treasury market that keeps the whole circus funded. The world’s “indispensable nation” is now indispensable mainly because its IOUs are jammed into every pension fund and central bank on earth — and if it ever looks like a paper tiger, that entire structure starts to wobble.

Start with the numbers Washington pretends are just background noise: roughly 39 trillion dollars in federal debt and interest costs ripping higher as yields grind into the mid‑single digits. You don’t need a gold bug’s paranoia to see the problem: that kind of debt only works if the rest of the world believes the dollar is untouchable and U.S. power is non‑negotiable. Once people start doubting either, the math unravels very fast.

Now add the Middle East, where U.S. foreign policy has been outsourced to a client state with a messianic territorial project and a domestic lobby that treats Congress like a vending machine.



Israel pushes for escalation after escalation — Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and rhetorical trial balloons about Turkey and Egypt — and Washington follows along like a well‑trained poodle, terrified of what happens if it ever says “no.” You can’t run a coherent empire when your supposed superpower is taking its strategic cues from a smaller state that literally benefits from permanent instability.

All of this collides at the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s growing ability to threaten or shut that choke point doesn’t just endanger oil flows; it threatens one of the last pillars holding up dollar dominance. For decades, the GCC quietly propped up the U.S. system: sell oil cheap in dollars, recycle the surplus into Treasuries and Wall Street, keep the machine humming. Now the GCC is exposed, vulnerable to Iranian retaliation, and no longer a guaranteed, docile pillar of the petrodollar system. The more the region burns, the more those states think about their own survival rather than Washington’s bond auctions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. arsenal that underpins this whole bluff is not infinite. Years of sending weapons into every proxy war and bombing campaign have eaten into stockpiles faster than they can be replaced. Airstrikes look “clean” on TV but burn through munitions at a rate that makes defense contractors happy and Pentagon logistics officers quietly horrified. Eventually the choices become brutally simple: either admit the air war isn’t working or escalate to the one thing that still “works” on paper — ground troops and a draft.

Here’s the catch: retreat is political and financial suicide, staying the course with airpower is militarily pointless, and going in on the ground risks the kind of quagmire that could blow up the domestic social contract. But the Treasury market, the dollar, and the credibility of a debt‑soaked empire all depend on the illusion that America never loses, especially not to a regional power that dares to challenge its control over energy flows.

This is what happens when you build a global system on fiat currency, leverage, and the assumption that everyone will forever swallow your debt — instead of on real money like gold and silver that imposes discipline on politicians, bankers, and generals. When the money is fake, the incentives are insane. Wars become accounting tricks. Human lives become collateral. And foreign policy becomes a desperate exercise in keeping the whole leveraged edifice from collapsing on schedule.

Coming up in Article 2: we’ll follow this madness into the very near future. We’ll look at what happens this summer and beyond when strategic oil buffers run dry, the Strait of Hormuz stays unstable, and the U.S. is forced to absorb an energy shock with record debt, a shrinking buyer base for its Treasuries, and no sound money backstop. In other words: how the empire’s foreign‑policy addiction feeds directly into inflation, shortages, and economic pain at home.

Reporting on leaked DC documents

indicating US may turn against Israel to save US economy

and improve standing within Global popular opinion.



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