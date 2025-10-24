

Foreword:

For over a century, global markets have priced silver as if it were just another industrial commodity, ignoring the metal’s historic and potential role as a store of value and a pillar of monetary systems. This is no accident—since the 1800s, silver lost its formal monetary status, leaving market participants conditioned to view it simply as feedstock for solar panels, electronics, and medical devices. As a result, silver’s astronomical potential as a hedge against devaluation, system risk, and as collateral on par with gold, remains virtually unaccounted for—making today’s remonetization shift nothing short of seismic



Dr. Chris Martenson is a renowned economic researcher, futurist, and toxicologist whose career spans forecasting the housing collapse, publishing influential works like “The Crash Course,” and appearing in major media and global forums. As the founder of Peak Prosperity, he created a respected platform for economic resilience, sustainability, and financial education. Martenson’s analysis of precious metals is valued for its systems-thinking approach, connecting trends in the economy, energy, and the environment—key for investors navigating uncertainty. His reputation for prescient, fact-driven insight makes him a solid market voice with real influence

Silver’s moment in 2025 is not just another chapter in the endless precious metals saga—it’s a full-blown financial reckoning, engineered by years of market manipulation and now inflamed by the brave strategic moves of resource-hungry nations. The consequences are barreling down on the world’s largest exchanges: the LBMA and COMEX, once seemingly invincible, now sputtering under the weight of desperate physical drain, paper price suppression, and the fledgling remonetization of silver itself.

The London Panic: Broken Trust in the Bullion Capital

It began in London—where time-tested bullion banks found themselves facing a code red crisis as free-floating silver vanished. October’s headline: LBMA’s inventories had dried up, planes were rumored to be flying emergency supplies into vaults. London wasn’t just low on silver; for many clients, there was simply none to deliver. With China offline for a week-long holiday and India’s buying surging, London had nothing for sale, forced to admit to priority customers that the soonest they could get silver was next month. The heart of western price discovery was hemorrhaging metal, exposing vulnerabilities that banking titans spent years denying.​​

COMEX: The Vault of Last Resort, December’s Looming Crisis

Desperation spilled across the Atlantic. New York’s COMEX, for decades the world’s most influential price-setting arena, became the “vault of last resort.” COMEX data revealed physical drawdowns unprecedented in modern history: millions of ounces gone in days, delivery claims for December alone ballooning to a potential 110 million ounces—13% of global mine output stood to evaporate in a single month. The multiples of promised paper silver now far outstrip deliverable metal, leaving traders around the globe squinting at December’s looming train wreck. If Asia chooses to stand for delivery, the paper edifice cannot hold. This is no mere squeeze; it’s the engineered collapse of western credibility in commodities.​​

Paper Dumps, Panic, and the New Silver Beach Ball

The puppet masters tried their old tricks. As physical silver drained, shadowy hands dumped 42 million ounces of paper silver into thin markets at 4 a.m., crushing bids in a frantic effort to reclaim control. The panic was palpable—not just another price smash, but a sign of exhausted tools and tightening desperation. Each day, traders watched as nearly a billion ounces worth of paper silver changed hands. But beneath the surface, the pressure was only building, the “beach ball held underwater” swelling larger and more volatile with every passing session. Behind the headlines and high-frequency trades, actual grandma’s silverware flooded refineries—yet facilities only wanted thousand-ounce delivery bars, not the junk that clogged up the system. Physical premiums soared, coins ran dry, and “unobtanium” became the word of the day.​​

India’s Bold Strike: Remonetizing Silver, Breaking Free From the West

While western regulators propped up collapsing markets with paper, India struck out with a bolder, shrewder plan: remonetize the metal that had been exiled since the 1800s. Effective April 2026, silver could be deposited as collateral for loans—up to ten kilograms per application—a move paralleled only by gold in the annals of banking.



This wasn’t just regulatory change; it was a seismic shift. Indian banks, leveraging a 10-to-1 gold/silver ratio, created once-in-a-generation arbitrage opportunities. Silver, undervalued for decades thanks to relentless paper suppression, now found its moment as its monetary power was unleashed on a scale not seen since the industrial revolution. India was joined by China, whose vacuum-like appetite for silver saw hundreds of tons withdrawn from Shanghai in mere days, with physical metal now prized above all else.​​

Spoofing, Rigging, and the Long Road to Accountability

Market manipulation was nothing new. Spoofing scandals, rigged trades, and well-orchestrated panic dumps were the currency of the realm for too long. Even when bullion banks were convicted for their crimes, the real cost was borne by ordinary investors and sovereign nations who now find themselves forced to rewrite monetary history. Western regulators who should have cracked down on spoofing and mass manipulation instead watched as billions in paper contracts set prices far below the reality of supply and demand—putting global industry and individual savers at existential risk.​​

“The Game is Up, and the Stakes are Global”

As the dollar was weaponized in 2022, trust in American currency quietly began to erode. Trillions fled into gold at first—a classic central bank hedge—then, as the game matured, into silver. Asian nations are no longer content to play by Western rules; they now accumulate and monetize precious metals directly, breaking cycles of manipulation by draining exchanges of real metal, demanding delivery over promises, and setting new standards for collateral and reserves. The phrase “buy it cheap, then monetize it” was more than a slogan; it’s a playbook now deployed by hundreds of millions in the global south, a strategy set to bankrupt paper shorts and redefine the power structure of international finance.​​

Endgame: When Reality Overtakes Fiction

Never before in recent memory have global exchanges faced this combination of systemic drain, failed deliveries, and rising grassroots demand. As spoils of manipulation are squeezed out of western vaults, the only winners will be the nations—and the investors—who saw through the propaganda, traded paper promises for solid ounces, and prepared for the storm. The next chapter is almost certainly not a gentle correction, but an epochal reckoning, wherein silver, once a monetary relic, blazes back to center stage as the weapon of choice in the new monetary war. Those still holding paper will be left with headlines; those holding metal will retake trust, solvency, and purchasing power.​​​

The world is watching December. This time, it’s not just another delivery month. It could be the month the silver game ends—and a new era of monetary truth begins.

