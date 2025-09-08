Mexico’s Bold Environmental Turn: Risky Ground for Mining Investors

The Great Mayan Jungle: Ambition or Alarm?

Mexico has unveiled the Great Mayan Jungle Biocultural Corridor, a colossal protected reserve covering 14 million acres and spanning three countries. This massive preservation effort is much more than a conservation milestone—it’s the centerpiece of the Morena party’s sweeping green agenda, which is reshaping everything from rainforest governance to mineral rights.

Morena’s “Green Revolution”: Six Environmental Shocks

Alongside jungle restoration, Morena has launched five more high-profile environmental projects:

Lake Texcoco Restoration: Converting a former airport site into a vast wetland park and boosting water infrastructure—a showcase for sustainable urban renewal.

Lake Morena Wetlands: Revitalizing water management and ecosystems for safe communities and reliable clean water.

Renewable Energy Expansion: Major investments to shift nearly half the nation’s electricity to solar and wind by 2030.

Water Law Reforms: Tightening industrial pollution rules, pushing recycled water and efficient irrigation, and ending unchecked water grabs.

No New Mining Concessions: Issuing a blanket moratorium on new permits—an unprecedented regulatory clampdown aimed at stamping out unchecked extractivism.

Rainforest Reforestation and Indigenous Stewardship: Assigning indigenous communities land, voice, and central agency in rainforests threatened by development.

“Extraction Meets Revolt”: Mexico’s Five-Year Mine Meltdown

While Morena touts environmental justice, the mining sector is rocked by escalations and shutdowns—each signaling Mexico’s status as a high-volatility jurisdiction. The evidence:

2020: Los Filos (Equinox Gold) in Carrizalillo, Guerrero: Three-month shutdown after fierce community blockades.

2020: Peñasquito (Newmont) in Mazapil, Zacatecas: COVID-driven suspension, followed by crippling labor strikes.

2021–2023: Buenavista del Cobre (Grupo México), Cananea, Sonora: Unrelenting union strikes and protesting communities grind the world’s top copper mine to a halt.

2023: Peñasquito (Newmont) again shuttered for four months, exposing the rising force of organized labor and local resistance.

2024: Vulcan Quarry ("La Calica") in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo: Police expropriation and port seizure highlight state intervention risks.

2025: Los Filos faces indefinite closure; unresolved land disputes and anti-mining sentiment bring production to a standstill.

2025: Panuco Silver-Gold Project (Vizsla Silver), Concordia, Sinaloa: Temporary shutdown as local security issues escalate.

“Red Flag for Investors”: The Fallout and the Flight

This blistering timeline exposes Mexico’s bleak investment climate. Harsh new laws, asset expropriations, and surging community veto power are driving a wave of operator exits. In a telling move, Endeavour Silver—once a major force in Mexican silver—has pivoted its resources and ambitions to Peru, seeking refuge from Mexico’s legal, social, and political turmoil.

Morena’s Vision: Environmental Justice…But at What Cost?

Morena’s reforms have transformed Mexico from a jurisdiction of opportunity to one of relentless risk. New legislation and enforcement—especially against open-pit mining—are prioritizing environmental restoration, water protection, and indigenous rights over mining sector growth. With existing operations under stringent review and new projects blocked outright, Mexico’s message is unmistakable: “Unchecked extraction is over, and foreign investors must now navigate a landscape defined by local power and ecological boundaries.”

Conclusion: Green, Growing, and Hostile to Mining

Mexico's leftist, restoration-focused pivot makes the nation an undeniable global leader in environmental politics—and a jurisdiction with flashing red lights for mining risk. For resource investors and operators, the last five years are more than a warning; they're a challenge. The era of ambitious growth is gone. Enter an era where communities, sustainability, and political will call the shots.

Ross Beaty discusses the “community problem” in Mexico.

Three months ealier Vizsla Silver cited “security and community problems” at their Panuco mine.

starting at around the 10 minute mark Ross Beaty (Pan American Silver and Equinox Gold) discusses “their community problem” in Mexico