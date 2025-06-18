special report by Jon Little intern Mr. Carmine Lombardi

Gold and Silver fixes all this immorality trotted out below



Foreword:

The connection between endless war, spiraling national debt, and the role of precious metals like gold and silver is fundamental to understanding America’s current predicament. The United States has waged more than 250 wars and conflicts since 1991—a staggering number made possible only because the country abandoned the gold and silver standard in favor of fiat currency. Under a system backed by gold or silver, governments are forced to live within their means; every dollar printed must be matched by real reserves, making it impossible to finance large-scale, perpetual wars without severe economic consequences.

But with fiat money, central banks can create debt almost without limit, funding military adventures and government spending far beyond what traditional money would allow. This is why central bankers and financial elites thrive on crises—especially war—because each new conflict provides a reason to expand the debt and print more money. Leaders such as Trump, despite their rhetoric, often end up serving this system, as war becomes the perfect excuse for further debt and monetary expansion.

Only a return to a constrained monetary system, anchored by gold or silver, could force the government to make tough choices and put an end to the cycle of endless war and unchecked spending. In the current system, war is not just a policy choice but a financial necessity for those who benefit from ever-growing debt. Until the monetary system changes, the incentive for war will persist, and precious metals will remain the only real safeguard against runaway government power.





Context - This was Trump in tweets during Obama regime.

Palantir’s name surfaces once again.





Peter Thiel, co-founder of Palantir Technologies, has long maintained deep connections to both American political power and Israeli intelligence, positioning his company at the intersection of technology, surveillance, and global influence.

Palantir, originally seeded with CIA investment and later reportedly financed in part by Jeffrey Epstein, has emerged as a critical provider of advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to governments and militaries worldwide. Thiel himself has stated a preference to “defer to Israel,” and Palantir has formalized strategic partnerships with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, supplying technology for war-related missions and battlefield intelligence—especially during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Under the Trump administration, Palantir’s influence surged, with the company securing major federal contracts and its platforms being used to centralize vast amounts of personal data on American citizens, raising alarms about mass surveillance and political abuse. Thiel, a major Trump donor, helped shape the administration’s tech and security policies, further intertwining Palantir’s trajectory with the White House.

The web grows even more complex with figures like Elon Musk, whose companies have partnered with Palantir, and Jeffrey Epstein, who is widely alleged to have operated as an Israeli intelligence asset running blackmail operations targeting global elites. This convergence of tech, politics, and espionage suggests a shadow network where data, leverage, and influence flow between Silicon Valley, Washington, and Tel Aviv.

Now, as Palantir’s government databases expand, privacy advocates and lawmakers warn that its technology could be weaponized against U.S. citizens. Platforms like Foundry are being used to consolidate sensitive personal information—including tax records, medical data, and social media activity—into a single, searchable database accessible by multiple federal agencies.

This unprecedented aggregation raises the specter of mass surveillance, making it easier for authorities to monitor, profile, and potentially target individuals based on their political beliefs or associations. The centralization of such information not only increases the risk of abuse by government officials but also exposes millions of Americans’ most sensitive data to unauthorized leaks or cyberattacks, fundamentally altering the relationship between citizens and their government.

WhatsApp, Zuckerberg, and Allegations of Data Sharing with Israel

Recent allegations have surfaced claiming that WhatsApp, owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, has been feeding information to Israeli authorities to help target individuals, despite the platform’s promise of end-to-end encryption. Iranian officials and digital rights groups have accused WhatsApp of sharing sensitive user data—including metadata and group associations—with Israeli intelligence, which is reportedly being used in AI-driven targeting systems like Israel’s “Lavender” to identify and strike suspected militants in Gaza.

While WhatsApp and Meta have strongly denied these claims, insisting that messages remain encrypted and that they do not provide bulk information to any government, cybersecurity experts note that metadata—such as who communicates with whom and when—can still be logged and potentially accessed, undermining the perception of total privacy. Reports suggest that simply being in a WhatsApp group with a suspected target could make someone a candidate for Israeli military action, raising serious concerns about the platform’s role in surveillance and the real limits of its encryption promises

As tensions in the Middle East reach a boiling point, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has issued a blunt warning: “We caution the U.S. against direct military assistance to Israel, or even thinking about it,” signaling the potential for broader conflict if Washington intervenes.

Meanwhile, in Congress, Representative Thomas Massie has introduced a bill to reaffirm that only Congress, not the president, can authorize war—an effort reflecting growing bipartisan concern over unchecked executive power.



MAGA supporters Now Turning Against Trump

Recent polls reveal that even Trump’s most loyal MAGA supporters overwhelmingly oppose any U.S. military entanglement with Iran, with only a small minority favoring intervention. This raises a pressing question: What leverage does Israel hold over Trump, especially when his own base is so firmly against further involvement? Speculation is swirling about the role of Jeffrey Epstein, long rumored to have ties to Israeli intelligence and to have orchestrated “honey trap” operations targeting influential figures, including Trump. Public figures like Elon Musk have even accused Trump of being a pedophile.

As global powers issue warnings and Congress reasserts its authority, the real forces shaping U.S. policy remain clouded in mystery and suspicion.

America on the Brink: War, Dissent, and the Fractured Foundations of Power

The United States stands at a crossroads, its domestic and foreign policy crises converging in a summer of uncertainty. As the world watches, the question looms: Is America still in control of its own destiny, or is it being swept along by forces it can no longer contain?

Current Events: A Nation in Turmoil

From the trenches of Ukraine to the bombed-out streets of Gaza, the world is ablaze with conflict. Russia’s grinding war in Ukraine shows no sign of resolution, while Israel’s military campaigns in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen have drawn condemnation and retaliation from Iran and its allies. Iran’s recent missile and drone attacks have breached Israel’s vaunted Iron Dome, raising the specter of a wider regional war. How did we reach a point where the Middle East teeters on the edge of catastrophe, and what role has U.S. policy played in fanning the flames?

The Pentagon was rocked this week by the removal of Colonel Nathan McCormack, a senior planner at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after his social media posts called Israel a “death cult” and questioned whether the U.S. is acting as Israel’s proxy. The Department of Defense quickly distanced itself from McCormack’s views, but the incident has exposed deep divisions within the military over America’s unwavering support for Israel. If top military officials are questioning the alliance, what does that say about the direction of U.S. foreign policy?

President Trump’s much-hyped military parade in Washington, D.C., was meant to be a show of strength. Instead, it drew a fraction of the expected crowd, with estimates in the thousands rather than the 200,000 organizers had hoped for. Meanwhile, the “No Kings” protests swept the nation, with over five million Americans rallying in more than 2,000 cities to denounce the administration’s policies and perceived authoritarian drift. What does it mean when the people turn out in such numbers—not to celebrate, but to resist?

The U.S. economy is showing signs of strain. Unemployment has ticked up to 4.2% in May 2025, a modest increase but a worrying trend as job growth slows. Inflation remains stubbornly high at 4.9%, with the Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady in a bid to contain price pressures. The dollar has lost ground against other major currencies, and the S&P 500 is increasingly concentrated in a handful of sectors, raising fears of a market correction. If Iran were to close the Strait of Hormuz, energy prices—and inflation—could soar even higher. Are we prepared for the economic shockwaves that could follow?

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has issued stark warnings about the health of the U.S. bond market, pointing to soaring national debt, rising interest payments, and the risk of a loss of investor confidence. With U.S. interest payments projected to surpass military spending and the national debt at 124% of GDP, Dimon cautions that a bond market “fracture” could trigger a liquidity crisis and even a default. How close are we to the edge—and what happens if we go over?

The commercial real estate sector faces a looming crisis, with nearly $1 trillion in loans set to mature this year. High vacancy rates, falling property values, and rising borrowing costs threaten to unleash a wave of defaults, putting further pressure on banks already exposed to risky loans. Could a collapse in commercial real estate be the spark that ignites a broader financial meltdown?

Updated Fact Board: U.S. Decision-Making Context (June 2025) — How Did We Get Here?

Colonel McCormack’s ouster is just the latest sign of growing unease within the U.S. military about the country’s relationship with Israel. His posts—calling out “Judeo-supremacist cronies” and questioning whether the U.S. is Israel’s proxy—have sparked debate about whether American interests are being subordinated to those of a foreign ally. If dissent is rising in the Pentagon, what does that mean for civilian oversight and the future of U.S. alliances?

President Trump’s approval ratings are in freefall, battered by economic woes and public discontent. The underwhelming turnout at his birthday parade stands in stark contrast to the millions who joined the “No Kings” protests, signaling a crisis of legitimacy. With no major diplomatic or trade deals to tout and tariff wars fueling inflation, the administration appears increasingly isolated. How much longer can a leader govern without the consent of the governed?

Unemployment sits at 4.2% in May 2025, up from last year. Inflation is at 4.9% in June 2025, with the Federal Reserve keeping rates at 4.5%. The U.S. dollar index has dropped over 6% in the past year, and the S&P 500 is increasingly concentrated in a few sectors, raising market vulnerability. Nearly $1 trillion in commercial real estate loans are maturing, with defaults looming. Are these just warning signs, or the first tremors of a larger quake?

Jamie Dimon’s repeated warnings about a potential bond market collapse have gone from hypothetical to urgent. With interest payments on the national debt set to eclipse military spending, and the debt-to-GDP ratio at historic highs, the risk of a crisis is real. If the world loses faith in U.S. bonds, what happens to the dollar—and to America’s place in the global order?

Reports of President Trump’s cognitive decline—dozing off at public events, struggling with mobility—have fueled speculation about his fitness for office. With Congress constitutionally empowered to declare war, but the executive branch under pressure and vulnerable, some fear that desperate leaders may take reckless actions to cling to power. Is America’s system of checks and balances strong enough to withstand the strain?

As the nation faces cascading crises—foreign wars, domestic dissent, economic fragility—the words of Sun Tzu echo ominously: “An evil man will burn his own nation to the ground, just to rule over the ashes.” Are we witnessing the unraveling of American power, or the painful birth of a new era?

Key Facts Shaping U.S. Decision-Making

Military Dissent: Pentagon official removed for anti-Israel posts, questioning U.S. policy

Political Instability: Trump’s approval falling, low parade turnout, massive protests

Economic Pressures: Unemployment 4.2%, inflation 4.9%, dollar down, S&P 500 overweight, commercial real estate crisis. Recall these are government numbers the real numbers are much higher.

Financial Warnings: Jamie Dimon warns of bond market collapse, sovereign debt crisis. Warren Buffet and his historical first cash position. Ray Dalio selling S&P 500 and buying GLD, Baidu (Chinese search engine) and Alibaba (AMZN equal of China)

Leadership Concerns: Reports of Trump’s cognitive decline, fears of desperate actions

Constitutional Limits: Only Congress can declare war, but executive desperation is a risk

Trump is being blackmailed by Israel because he was a “frequent guest” to the Honey Trap set by Israel - case closed

Trump is desperate and may do desperate things to distract workers from:

Trump Tariff Turmoil - not one positive benefit, not one deal reached.

Trump’s suffering polling numbers, Approaching 29% approval

But mostly his frequent visits to Epstein parties and frequent dates with underage girls

Israel is playing and leveraging one of the oldest tricks in the World, SEX

as Jim Rome (astute talk show host) says, “Sex is undefeated” it brings down all who face it



