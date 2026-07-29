The U.S. picked the wrong time to run out of missiles. With global tensions rising and stockpiles already thin, Washington is confronting a hard truth: modern munitions depend on silver for guidance systems, batteries, and other defense-critical components, just as silver supply is tightening across industry. That means every shortage in the supply chain now carries national security consequences, not just higher prices. The problem is bigger than industrial demand or green-energy hype. It is about whether the military industrial base can keep pace when the metal that helps power precision weapons is no longer abundant enough to take for granted.

Silver’s shortage matters now because it is no longer just a solar-panel story; it is a national security story. Silver-zinc batteries are used in missile guidance, telemetry, tracking, flight termination, and actuator systems, and defense suppliers say those batteries are prized for high energy density, reliability, and compact size.

That matters because the U.S. is already living with a persistent supply gap. The Silver Institute says global mine production was 819.7 million ounces in 2024, while total demand reached 1.16 billion ounces, leaving a structural deficit of 148.9 million ounces and a four-year cumulative gap of 678 million ounces in 2021. Some analysts state that the problem is way more severe than the SI reporting.

The strategic risk is not theoretical. The U.S. Geological Survey added silver to the 2025 Critical Minerals List, explicitly tying it to economic and national security and supply-chain vulnerability. At the same time, China has tightened silver export controls through a licensing regime for 2026-2027, which increases the risk that less refined silver reaches global buyers when supply is already tight.

For the Pentagon and defense contractors, this creates three problems. First, more competition for refined silver will raise input costs across munitions and electronics.



Second, any export disruption can slow procurement timelines for guidance systems and silver-zinc batteries.

Third, Munitions explode and are vaporized, (silver can not be recycled after the explosion)

The broader implication is simple: a silver shortage is a readiness issue, not just a commodity story. If the U.S. wants resilient missile production and defense electronics, it will need more domestic refining, tighter supply-chain planning, and likely some form of strategic stockpiling.

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