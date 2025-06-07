by Jon Little intern Carmine Lombardi

What if the President of the United States threatened you for supporting a political candidate he dislikes? That’s not a hypothetical—it’s what Donald Trump told NBC News this weekend, warning Elon Musk that he would face “very serious consequences” if he funds Democratic candidates. Like Musk or not, a president threatening private citizens over their political donations isn’t just wrong—it’s a direct assault on democratic norms and a textbook case of authoritarianism.

But Trump’s threats didn’t stop there. He also made clear that he would retaliate economically, targeting Musk’s companies by threatening to eliminate tax incentives for electric vehicles (Tesla) and solar energy, both industries where Musk holds significant interests. This isn’t just petty retribution—it’s an abuse of executive power, leveraging federal policy to punish private individuals for their political choices. Imagine if every president wielded the tax code as a cudgel against their critics. Would any business or citizen feel safe?

And what about California, the world’s fifth-largest economy, whose tax revenues exceed the federal dollars it receives? Trump is preparing to slash federal funding to the state, targeting everything from flood prevention to university grants4. He justifies this by claiming California’s policies are leading to the “decline of our nation,” but the reality is far more sinister: it’s a naked attempt to punish a state that overwhelmingly rejected him at the ballot box. Does this sound like governance—or personal vendetta?

Let’s take a step back and ask: What kind of leader behaves this way? The answer is one with a pattern of monstrous ethical violations and self-dealing that would shock the conscience of any previous administration. Trump’s most legally explosive problem isn’t just his threats—it’s his long, documented association with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex trafficker. Multiple photographs show Trump and Epstein together at Mar-a-Lago and other venues, often with young women present.

While Trump denies wrongdoing, the sheer volume of photographic evidence and witness statements raises serious questions: How likely is it that Trump participated in Epstein’s world—and what does that say about his character?

It’s not just optics. Donald Trump is 100% a child rapist according to people who witnessed his behavior on Epstein island. Is this the type of character that hold office as President of the USA?

Remember, Bill Barr had Epstein “suicided” to cover up the fact that Trump rapes children. And Pam Bondi is sitting on the Epstein files because she knows trump was his #1 client. Elon Musk knew it too and spent $250M+ to get him elected. Which makes them all pedophile enablers.

The definition of statutory rape is clear: sexual activity with a minor. Epstein’s operation was built on the exploitation of underage girls. Trump was present at these gatherings so without mincing words what does that imply?

Investigative journalists have uncovered that Trump and Epstein were photographed together on numerous occasions, including at least one image with Trump’s future wife, Melania, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later convicted for sex trafficking minors. This isn’t just a scandal—it’s a potential criminal conspiracy. Are we supposed to believe Trump was merely a bystander?

But Trump’s self-dealing doesn’t stop at personal misconduct. Consider his business ties to Qatar and Saudi Arabia. During his presidency, Trump’s family business interests in the Middle East more than tripled, with new luxury developments and business ventures in countries that have been accused of human rights abuses. In Qatar, Trump’s business is building a luxury golf resort, while his former cabinet member lobbied for the Qatari government. In Saudi Arabia, Trump has repeatedly defended the regime, even after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Are these the actions of a president—or a businessman using the Oval Office to enrich himself?

And let’s not forget Sudan, another country where Trump’s administration has shown little interest—unless it involves normalizing relations with Israel, which benefits his regional allies and business partners. Trump’s foreign policy appears to be driven not by national interest, but by personal profit. Is this the kind of leadership Americans deserve?

The self-dealing extends to the digital realm. Trump and his family have launched a series of cryptocurrency ventures, including the $TRUMP meme coin and Melania’s own scandal-plagued project. The $TRUMP coin, launched just before Trump’s inauguration, briefly hit a $15 billion market cap before collapsing, but not before its creators siphoned off millions in transaction fees5. Melania’s meme coin was accused of selling $30 million in community funds without explanation9. Are these legitimate business ventures—or grifts aimed at fleecing Trump’s most loyal supporters?

Meanwhile, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is setting up condos and golf courses in the Gaza Strip, a region devastated by war and humanitarian crisis.

Kushner has openly suggested that Israel should “move the people out” of Gaza so the area can be redeveloped for profit. Trump himself has called for the U.S. to “take over” Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East,” a plan that has been condemned by Palestinians and governments worldwide. Is this foreign policy—or a real estate deal masquerading as diplomacy?

And what about Trump’s personal wealth? Since taking office, his net worth has exploded by a staggering 40% in less than five months, thanks to a surge in the value of Truth Social and his cryptocurrency ventures. He’s now worth over $5 billion, despite facing massive legal judgments and financial setbacks just a year ago.

How is it possible for a sitting president to double his fortune while in office—unless he’s using his position for personal gain?

Finally, let’s not forget the $500,000 per year that Trump’s business charged the Secret Service for rooms at his properties during his presidency—a clear case of self-dealing and pay-to-play at the highest levels. Is this how a democracy is supposed to function—with the president profiting directly from the government he leads?

The picture that emerges is one of a leader who treats the presidency as a personal piggy bank, who threatens critics with government power, who associates with convicted sex traffickers, and who enriches himself and his family at the expense of the nation. The question isn’t just whether Trump is fit for office—it’s whether America can survive this level of corruption without losing its soul. Will we stand by as the rule of law is trampled, or will we demand accountability for the most brazenly self-serving president in modern history?

