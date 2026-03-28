Imagine the world abruptly choked off from 20 million barrels of oil per day, with tankers halted and refineries starved, forcing nations into a desperate scramble for replacement energy.

In this mental exercise, we first translate oil into pure energy terms: each barrel holds roughly 1,700 kWh of thermal energy, and a 1 GW power plant running flat‑out for a month produces about 720,000,000 kWh, which works out to roughly 424,000 barrels of oil per month for 1 GW of output.

A 1 GW solar farm operating at a full 100% capacity factor would deliver the same 720,000,000 kWh, so on a raw physics basis, one gigawatt is one gigawatt whether it comes from oil or sunlight.

Then we bring in silver: assume each 1 GW of solar capacity requires about 700,000 ounces of silver.

With 1 barrel of oil equal to about 1,628–1,700 kWh, 20 million barrels per day represent around 32.6 billion kWh daily, which corresponds to roughly 19 GW of continuous power that must be replaced if silver‑powered solar becomes the “new oil.”

Multiplying that 19 GW by 700,000 ounces per GW yields on the order of 13–14 million ounces of silver per day in new solar capacity implied by this scenario.

This is a simplified ramp‑up illustration, not a literal forecast. Once enough solar capacity is installed, additional silver demand falls because panels keep producing for decades and new ounces are only needed for incremental growth, not 13.5 million ounces every day.

Global energy markets have been thrown into chaos by the war against Iran, instantly turning a chronic tight market into an acute, system‑wide supply shock.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has choked off one of the world’s primary energy arteries, stranding tankers and severing flows to Asia and Europe.

Saudi Aramco and other GCC producers halting or slashing output have removed the only realistic swing capacity, destroying the market’s safety valve.

In the US, Australia, and Europe, years of refinery closures and “green war on hydrocarbons” policies have gutted downstream capacity, just as demand for refined products spikes.

This mirrors the political assault on farming over methane: ideology overrides physical reality, leaving societies exposed to fuel shortages, price explosions, industrial shutdowns, and potential social unrest.

Now do you understand why we promote Silver mining?



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