

America’s Silver Dependency Exposes a Critical Supply Chain Weakness

The United States is waking up to a new kind of resource vulnerability. While oil and gas once defined energy security, critical minerals like silver now underpin the technologies driving the green and digital economies. Yet behind the clean-energy rhetoric lies a growing dependence that poses real strategic risk: America is losing control of the metals essential to its industrial future.

The United States is now 89% import-reliant on silver, meaning it produces only about 11% of what its industries consume. Despite silver’s critical role in electronics, solar panels, defense systems, and medical devices, domestic mine output continues to slide.



Over 70% of global silver supply is produced as a byproduct, making it far harder to scale output when demand surges.



Kuya Silver (KUYA on the CSE, KUYAF on the OTC) is one of the few pure-play silver stories tackling this supply crisis head-on. CEO David Stein breaks down this “silver challenge” in the Silver Academy podcast below — a tight, high-impact episode kept under 20 minutes.





That leaves American manufacturers dangerously exposed to foreign supply disruptions, especially from top producers like Mexico, Morocco, Bolivia, US, and Peru. As silver demand accelerates, the lack of secure, domestic sources threatens to become a structural weakness in the U.S. economy.

We’ve already seen how these vulnerabilities play out in real time.

Over the past month, global chokepoints have revealed the fragility of essential supply chains — from the Strait of Hormuz roiling energy and fertilizer shipments to escalating narco violence in Mexico threatening mineral exports.



These flare-ups show that jurisdictional risk outweighs geology; a mine’s location and local stability determine whether resources actually reach global markets. In a world increasingly defined by cross-border volatility, control, governance, and reliability have become the new currency of strategic security.

If silver is the lifeblood of the clean-energy revolution, supply sovereignty will define who leads it. For the U.S. and its allies that means rebuilding domestic mining capacity, incentivizing refining and recycling infrastructure, and forging alliances grounded in rule of law. Otherwise, America risks repeating the mistakes of past energy crises — only this time, in the supply chains that power its future industries.

More KUYA News today



https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288804/Kuya-Silver-Expands-FullyFunded-2026-Drill-Program-at-the-Bethania-Project-to-a-Record-20000-Metres-Focused-on-Resource-Expansion-Opportunities

end of segment

our opinions are not our sponsors opinions, the editorial department is separate from the promotions department, not financial advice