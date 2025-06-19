by Jon Little intern Mr. Carmine Lombardi

No War on Iran Protests in Major US Cities

but there is one critical piece of Data Missing from All These Protests

One crucial argument is missing from the current wave of anti-war protests: the root cause of endless war is not just the pursuit of wealth, power, prestige, political ambition or military greed, but the system that finances it—the fiat currency experiment.

Throughout history, whenever rulers have seized the people’s gold and silver and replaced them with paper substitutes, they have gained the power to wage war at will. These paper instruments—war bonds, government debt, and bank-issued notes—become the fuel for military adventures, regime changes, and the suffering of innocent people.

This pattern is nothing new. The sack of Constantinople in 1204 showed how financial manipulation could drive military conquest. Spain’s juros and France’s rentes allowed monarchs to borrow vast sums to fight their enemies. The Bank of England, established in 1694, enabled the English crown to borrow against future taxes to wage war against France.

In the modern era, families like the Rothschilds and central banks have financed both sides of conflicts, profiting from the destruction while ordinary people paid the price.

Today, the U.S. Federal Reserve and its global counterparts continue this legacy, printing money and issuing debt that make war not only possible but profitable.

War profiteers and arms dealers thrive in this system, often selling weapons to both sides to maximize their profits. Governments issue war bonds and borrow endlessly, while central banks manipulate currency to keep the war machine running. The result is a world where war is not an exception but a business model—one that enriches the powerful at the expense of everyone else.

If protesters truly want to end the cycle of war, regime change, and genocide, they must confront the fiat system itself. As long as governments can print money and borrow without restraint, they will continue to wage war for profit and control. The ultimate closing argument is clear: all wars are bankers’ wars. Only by reclaiming traditional money—gold and silver—can we break the cycle and restore peace. Without addressing the fiat experiment, the protests will never achieve their true goal - Jon Forrest Little

Below is a complete list of locations where recent protests against War with Iran have occurred or are planned, including details about each event. This information is based on recent social media activity, news reports, and activist group announcements.

Major Protest Locations and Details

New York City

Bryant Park: Hundreds gathered for a national day of protest denouncing Israel’s military campaign and calling for "No War on Iran!" Organized by ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, and the National Iranian-American Council.

New York Public Library (Manhattan): Protesters assembled on the steps, chanting slogans against war and intervention in Iran.

Times Square: A solidarity rally was held with participants waving Iranian and Palestinian flags.

Boston

JFK Federal Building to Israeli Consulate (Park Square): Emergency rally organized by the National Iranian American Council, MAPA, Jewish Voice for Peace Boston, and Boston Coalition for Palestine. Over 100 people marched to condemn Israel’s actions and demand an end to U.S. aid.

Upcoming Rally: Another protest is scheduled for June 26 at noon outside the JFK Federal Building.

Washington, D.C.

Lafayette Park/White House: Dozens to hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the White House, urging against deeper U.S. involvement. The event was peaceful despite heavy rain.

Additional Cities with Protests

San Jose, California: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library, with demonstrators voicing dissent against U.S. military involvement.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Arrow Park, where hundreds gathered to advocate for an arms embargo.

Austin, Texas: City Hall, with a protest scheduled for June 19.

Fort Worth, Texas: Scheduled protest on June 19.

Houston, Texas: Main St. & North Beach Rd, with a rally scheduled for June 20.

Chicago, Illinois: Federal Plaza and Ida B. Wells & Michigan Ave, with protests on June 19 and 21.

Golden, Colorado: Marriott, with a protest scheduled for June 21.

Rochester, New York: Protest scheduled for June 21.

Nashville, Tennessee: Centennial Park, with a protest on June 19.

Springfield, Illinois: Wabash Ave & S MacArthur Blvd, with a protest on June 19.

Springfield, Missouri: Battlefield & Glenstone, with a protest on June 19.

Additional Notes

National Day of Action: June 18 was designated as a national day of protest, with coordinated actions in multiple cities.

Ongoing Protests: Many cities have recurring or upcoming protests scheduled throughout late June.

Social Media Presence: Twitter activity highlights major protests in New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C., but the movement is expanding nationwide.

This list covers the most prominent and recently reported locations, with new events likely to be added as the situation evolves.

end of segment