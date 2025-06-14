Op-Ed by Jon Forrest Little





The Streets Are Alive With Protest

On June 14, 2025, the people of America spoke with their feet. From Philadelphia to San Francisco, Los Angeles to San Diego, and in nearly every city and town across the nation, millions gathered for “No Kings Day”—a grassroots uprising inspired by a bold call from Walmart heiress Christy Walton and organized in over 1,800 events nationwide. In major cities, crowds swelled into the tens or even hundreds of thousands. Across America, the message was clear: democracy is not a spectator sport, and the people will not be silenced.

But Why Now? What Sparked This Fire?

The answer lies in the growing alarm over President Donald Trump’s brazen moves toward authoritarianism. His recent tour of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Syria was a spectacle of self-dealing, with promises of massive business deals and a willingness to ignore questions of democracy and human rights. Back home, Trump launched a cryptocurrency branded with his own name—Trump Coin—widely seen as a tool for money laundering and personal enrichment. His family’s wealth has skyrocketed, with a 40% increase in net worth in just four months, while he charges $500,000 per meeting with wealthy donors. The lines between public service and private profit have never been blurrier.

Militarization at Home: Tanks in American Cities

Perhaps most chilling are the scenes unfolding in our own streets. Trump has threatened to deploy US troops to suppress protests, and in some cities, National Guard units are already present. The sight of military vehicles and tanks rolling through American cities is a stark reminder of the authoritarian regimes Trump so often praises. Senator Rand Paul’s warning echoes: “Never been a fan of goose stepping and parading missiles like North Korea.” The message is clear: Trump is willing to use the full force of the state against his own people.

Who Really Keeps America Running?

While Trump and his allies amass wealth and power, it is immigrant workers who keep the country moving. In meatpacking plants in Greeley and Omaha, on construction sites and in the fields, immigrants perform the dangerous, backbreaking jobs that Americans often refuse. When tragedy strikes—like the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, which killed several immigrant workers—their stories are barely covered in the news. Hotel maids, cooks, dishwashers, and maintenance crews—jobs that are physically demanding and often thankless—are overwhelmingly filled by immigrants. Despite their essential role, these workers face raids, fear, and discrimination under the current administration.

What If There’s a More Powerful Protest?

The protests are a powerful start, but what if there was an even more effective way to challenge the system? What if the resistance movement took the fight to the heart of the ruling class: their money?

Reject the Tools of the Oppressors

For years, I have warned readers to withdraw their funds from banks. When you deposit money, it is not truly yours; it becomes an unsecured loan to the bank. Hidden statutes allow your deposits, 401(k)s, IRAs, and even mortgages to be used as collateral to bail out banks from their massive derivative exposure—now estimated at over a quadrillion dollars. The system is rigged, and the only way to break free is to reject it.

Stack Silver: The People’s Weapon

That’s why I urge the resistance movement to embrace real civil disobedience: stacking silver. Every ounce of silver you hold is a cut in the lifeline of the fiat overlords. It is a declaration of independence from the system that seeks to control us. If we want to strike at the heart of tyranny, we must reclaim our financial sovereignty.

A Rallying Cry for True Resistance

The time to act is now—before the system acts for you. Stack silver, and let the overlords bleed out. Will you join me in this last, greatest act of civil disobedience? Will you reclaim your freedom and your future? The choice is yours—and the stakes have never been higher.

