here goes the old saying “A picture’s worth a thousand words”

Before I get into the crux of today’s article I decided to do some math just to figure out how many times either:

Member of US House of Representatives

Member of US Senate

or even President



could have stood up to the absurdity of The Federal Reserve



All we have to do is remember when this shadowy group of private businessmen showed up on the scene in 1913. Then do the math on how many election cycles there have been from 1913 to now or over past 112 years understanding US House elections are every 2 years, US Senate every 6, and US president every four



It all starts in 1913, (influential bankers and financiers,) like Paul Warburg and J.P. Morgan, lobbied President Woodrow Wilson to establish the Federal Reserve System. This occurred in response to financial panics, particularly the Panic of 1907. However, the creation of the Federal Reserve is arguably unconstitutional, as Article I, Section 10 of the Constitution states that no state shall "make anything but gold and silver coin a tender in payment of debts"

The sheer absurdity of these numbers is staggering. A mind-boggling 24,360 chances for House representatives to stand up and say, "Let's end the Fed!" Yet, here we are, still shackled to this monetary monster that steals from the workers.

And what about those 1,867 opportunities in the Senate?

Apparently, not one of those esteemed senators could muster the courage to truly challenge the status quo.

Oh, and let's not forget the 28 presidents before Trump, each with the power to make a real difference, but choosing instead to dance to the tune of the financial puppet masters.

The staggering numbers we've discussed become even more mind-boggling when we consider that each election cycle typically involves at least two candidates vying for each position. Let's double our previous figures to account for this reality:

House of Representatives Candidates: 48,720 US Senate Candidates: 3,734 US Presidential Candidates: 56

_____________________________________________________________________________________



Total Candidates: 52,510



That's a jaw-dropping 52,510 individuals who have run for these offices since 1913.

Each one of these candidates had the potential to challenge the status quo, to "end the Fed," to reshape monetary policy. Yet, the Federal Reserve remains firmly entrenched, seemingly impervious to this tsunami of political ambition. This further underscores the profound influence of central banking institutions and the systemic resistance to fundamental change in our financial system.

It's as if Frederick Soddy's words have fallen on deaf ears: "The whole monetary system is a gigantic confidence trick." The Fed, like the Bank of England, has become an untouchable institution, immune to the will of the people. Even Napoleon Bonaparte, in his final years of exile, understood the game, stating, "The hand that gives is above the hand that takes."

This cynical truth exposes the real power dynamics at play. The reason they can't – or won't – end the Fed is painfully clear. They're all in on the joke, and we're the punchline.

The central banks have woven themselves so tightly into the fabric of our economy that even those with the mandate to challenge them are rendered impotent or complicit.

It's a sick joke, really – thousands of elections, millions of promises, and yet the Fed remains, a testament to the true rulers of our so-called democracy.

Jerome Powell's unwavering stance on not resigning, even if asked by the president, stems from a position of financial power. The Federal Reserve, as the central bank, holds ALL THE LEVERAGE over our government by controlling its funding mechanisms.

This financial dominance places the Fed in a position of authority that arguably supersedes that of the president, allowing Powell to confidently assert his intention to complete his term regardless of political pressure.

The Federal Reserve is a corrupt, unconstitutional cartel that destabilizes the economy, causes inflation, encourages war, and serves as an instrument of totalitarianism. The Federal Reserve facilitates fraud, enables government overspending, and concentrates power in the hands of banking elites at the expense of the public.



Also, The Federal Reserve manipulates currency, leading to financial instability and devaluation of the dollar. To reiterate, I can’t understand how President after President, US House Rep after US House Rep, US Senator after US Senator (all over past 112 years) all think it’s ok to have this shadowy cartel that looms above our three branches of Federal Government. There have been occasional heroes like Ron Paul and Thomas Massie and others but these politicians are shunned for their brave opinions. The media treats like they are carnival side show acts.



Simply put, The Fed are unconstitutional. They promote bad economic policies, and which undermines liberty. People like Edward Griffin, Gregory Mannarino, George Gammon and thousands of others advocate for a return to a free market-based and gold-backed monetary system to restore economic stability and limit government interference.

Donald Trump on his first week in office stated (I’m paraphrasing) that he demanded interest rates be cut.

One of the subscribers of this newsletter wrote me and made a great point.

His name is Robert (won’t disclose last name for privacy) and he said

“Among Trump's other absurdities is his demand that interest rates be lowered. When you are in debt to the tune of $36 trillion+, you meet the definition of Banana Republic, and the first rule of being a Banana Republic is that you do not get to tell others how little to expect in return for lending you money. You should make that point to your readers.” - Silver Academy subscriber named Robert

Robert Nails it.

US desperately needs other nations to buy US treasuries. How stupid do you have to be to signal to all the World Leaders , “I demand you cut interest rates”



Look how that has gone



Nations are increasingly divesting from US Treasuries and accumulating gold as a strategic move to reduce dependence on the US dollar. This trend is particularly notable among emerging markets and countries like China, which has been actively selling US bonds and purchasing gold. Central banks globally bought record amounts of gold in 2022, 2023, 2024 and continuing in 2025, signaling a shift towards grabbing gold.



If they are doing so , so should we all…Silver is even a better value proposition.

end of segment

Silver mining stocks in jurisdictions outside of Mexico are poised for explosive growth due to a perfect storm of factors converging in the precious metals market. The silver industry is facing its fifth consecutive year of structural deficit, with declining ore grades and soaring industrial demand creating a supply crunch11. This fundamental imbalance is setting the stage for a dramatic price surge, particularly as silver's monetary role gains renewed attention.The global landscape is shifting, with countries like India, China, Russia, and other BRICS nations actively accumulating silver6. This trend highlights silver's enduring value as a monetary metal and store of wealth. Meanwhile, the United States finds itself 81% import-reliant on silver, a precarious position given the metal's critical industrial applications and potential monetary significance2.Mexico, the world's leading silver producer, is considering nationalizing its silver industry under the Morena party1718. This political development follows the nationalization of lithium in 2022 and the electricity sector in 2023, raising concerns about future supply disruptions from this key source4. As a result, mining companies operating in more stable jurisdictions like Morocco, Canada, the United States, and Peru are likely to see their valuations soar as investors seek exposure to more reliable silver producers3.The current gold-to-silver ratio of 89:1 is historically high, suggesting that silver is significantly undervalued relative to gold7. When silver prices correct to realign with this ratio, the movement tends to be swift and dramatic, potentially catalyzing explosive gains for silver mining stocks6.Adding fuel to this potential silver rally are several macroeconomic factors that could drive investors towards precious metals as a safe haven:

U.S. Debt and Banking Fractures: The United States is grappling with a staggering national debt of over $37 trillion25. The cost of servicing this debt at the current federal funds rate of 4.5% is putting immense pressure on the country's fiscal stability24. This situation, combined with recent fractures in the banking system, is eroding confidence in traditional financial assets. Federal Reserve Policies: The Federal Reserve's monetary policies, including extensive money printing and maintaining artificially low interest rates, have contributed to economic distortions and inflation concerns30. These actions have historically been bullish for precious metals as investors seek to protect their wealth from currency debasement. Fractional Reserve Banking and Commercial Real Estate: The fragilities exposed in the fractional reserve banking system, coupled with the looming commercial real estate crisis, are creating a perfect storm that could drive investors towards tangible assets like silver2829.

As these factors converge, silver mining stocks outside of Mexico are positioned to benefit tremendously. Companies with established operations in stable jurisdictions will likely see increased investor interest as they offer exposure to silver's potential upside while mitigating geopolitical risks1523.Moreover, the industrial demand for silver continues to grow, particularly in sectors like renewable energy, electric vehicles, and advanced electronics312. This demand, coupled with supply constraints and monetary factors, creates a compelling case for silver prices to rise significantly in the coming years.In conclusion, silver mining stocks in stable jurisdictions outside of Mexico represent a unique opportunity for investors. They offer leveraged exposure to the potential silver price explosion, driven by a combination of supply deficits, increasing industrial and monetary demand, and macroeconomic instability. As the silver market tightens and global economic uncertainties persist, these stocks could see extraordinary gains, potentially outperforming many other sectors in the coming years