

By Jon Little | Publisher, Silver Academy

I am writing this from the kitchen table of the house my mother owned for the past 40 years here in New Mexico. My beloved mother, Patricia Louise Dickinson Little—born in 1937 and raised right here in Aztec NM—passed away just four days ago. I am currently navigating the bureaucratic, cold-blooded meat-grinder of finalizing her arrangements. It is precisely the kind of high-stakes, low-margin-for-error scenario where you need reality to cooperate.

I am certainly in no hurry to get back to the airport, either. The modern airport experience is nothing but a serialized humiliation ritual designed to break your spirit. You have grown adults in blue shirts deeply, psychotically concerned about a 3-ounce bottle of shampoo, or insisting with absolute gravity that you dispose of a bottle of water. Every single time they pull this routine, I tell them the same thing: if I am actually capable of constructing a functional explosive device using a standard bottle of water or a tiny vial of shampoo, I shouldn’t be standing in this line—I should be immediately hired by the CIA. Then, at the very least, I wouldn’t have to listen to some TSA blue-shirted stooge read from a script.

But I’m not at the airport. I’m at my late mother’s house, and naturally, the banking matrix chose this exact moment of personal grief to pull the rug.

Citizens Bank decided to freeze my debit card. Why? Because anytime I travel, their algorithmic sentinels panic and flag it as “fraud.” Mind you, I travel for a living. I have spent decades crisscrossing this country. Yet, because I am not actively spending fiat currency within the exact geographic coordinates of Pittsburgh, my own hard-earned capital is suddenly locked behind a digital firewall.

It is an absolute, staggering absurdity. But if you look past the corporate gaslighting, the macroeconomic reality becomes blindingly clear: when fractional-reserve banks run low on liquidity, their first line of defense is to throttle user access. Have you ever noticed they never experience a technical glitch when you are depositing funds? The plumbing only backs up when you try to pull your money out.

The consequences of this digital lockdown are immediate, visceral, and perilous. Without that plastic permission slip, you are cast out of the modern economy. No groceries, no water, no fuel for the truck. You are effectively stranded in a desert of corporate IOUs, holding a useless piece of plastic. To “correct” this algorithmic hostage situation, I had to spend a grueling hour on a phone, pleading my case to a call center in India. I have nothing against the people of India—they are just trying to survive—but it is a scathing indictment of a predatory domestic banking sector that chooses to capitalize on cheap foreign labor while millions of American workers are left out of work.

The Corporate Trojan Horse: The Sandbox Phase

This banking lockout isn’t an isolated software glitch; it is a feature of the broader “closed-loop” digital ecosystem we have been tracking for months. Consider the journey just getting out here.

It started at dawn with a mandatory stop for coffee. I pulled out my phone to pay, only to find my Starbucks app balance was low. Normally I favor any coffee in the WORLD over evil starbucks (that supports Israel) but I wanted to step inside the enemy’s palace just for the odd experience of provoking them. They don’t allow customers to tip on bank transactions so I enjoy telling the Barista that they should complain to management about that.



The interface immediately executed an automatic $20 reload just so I could walk away with a cold brew. By 7:30 AM, I had become one of millions of sheep providing a coffee chain with a massive, interest-free corporate loan. Starbucks isn’t a cafe; it’s an unregulated bank that happens to sell liquid caffeine, sitting on over a billion dollars of unspent customer deposits at any given moment.

By noon, I needed an Uber. I opened the app and noticed a highly aggressive shift in their payment gateway. Nine months ago, Uber would simply deduct the cost of a ride from your linked credit card. Now? They want your money living permanently inside their proprietary “Uber Wallet.” Uber’s marketing department calls it “seamless convenience,” but the corporate reality is pure margin protection. By trapping your cash inside their closed-loop ecosystem, they bypass traditional card networks entirely, completely dodging the heavy interchange fees they used to pay to Visa or Mastercard.

Later, trying to maintain my sanity on the road, I hopped online to replace a broken phone charger. Whether it’s Amazon aggressively nudging me to use my “Amazon Pay Balance,” or eBay trapping seller payouts inside its own digital walls rather than letting them flow back to external banks, the playbook is identical.

These tech heavyweights are scaling a model designed to capture the entire payment journey. They are bleeding liquidity from the public, accumulating billions in free capital to invest or scale their own infrastructure, while the consumer is left holding a fragmented collection of digital tokens and corporate promises. We think we are buying convenience, but we’ve actually been tricked into becoming the world’s most compliant, zero-interest lenders.

The End Game: Programmable Digital Slavery

If you want to see where this corporate wallet trend terminates, you have to look past Starbucks and Uber and focus squarely on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). The tech monopolies are just the sandbox phase, conditioning the population to accept money that lives inside walled gardens. A government-issued, programmable digital currency takes this architecture and transforms it into a total financial panopticon.

In a CBDC framework, the central planners don’t just issue the money; they write the code that rules it. Because the currency is entirely digital and centralized, they bypass commercial banks entirely, holding a direct biometric line to your specific ledger. This is programmability weaponized. Through smart contracts and algorithmic control, central planners can manipulate your purchasing power in real time:

Expiration Dates: To force economic velocity, they can implement “use-it-or-lose-it” parameters where your savings literally evaporate if you don’t spend them fast enough.

Targeted Restrictions: They can block purchases based on your arbitrary carbon footprint or political compliance. If you buy too much fuel, or the wrong kind of meat, the transaction is simply denied at the point of sale.

Instant Penalties: Social credit violations, fines, and asset freezes completely bypass due process, deducted automatically from your account by an automated script.

This is the literal blueprint for digital slavery. When central planners control the programmable ledger, money ceases to be personal property and becomes a conditional permit. If you step out of line, criticize infrastructure, or defy a mandate, your access to food, medicine, and travel can be revoked with a single keystroke. You cannot run to cash, because cash has been criminalized. You cannot escape, because your transportation tokens are deactivated.

The Pure Exit: Tangible Wealth in an Intangible World

When the closed-loop digital ecosystem decides to blink—or when it decides to actively crush you—the illusion of modern wealth vanishes. If your money is nothing but glowing pixels on a screen controlled by a nervous bank or a tech monopoly, you have absolutely nothing.

The stark contrast between the systemic fragility of a digital account and the uncompromised independence of physical precious metals has never been more obvious.

While the bank call center was running me through their script, the real world was pricing in the collapse of trust. The spot price of silver has spectacularly dropped a bomb on the shorts, doubling over the past year to cross $75 an ounce. Pure-play producers like Aya Gold and Silver and Andean Precious Metals are reporting record revenues, expanding their margins fourfold as institutional and private capital flees the digital ledger for physical reality.

When you hold physical silver, there is no call center in India, no algorithmic fraud detection flagging your location, and no central planner capable of shutting down your ability to survive.

If this trip through personal grief and corporate absurdity has taught me anything, it is that trusting the digital grid to preserve your sovereignty is a sucker’s game. Secure your inventory, keep your wealth within arm’s reach, and leave the glitching corporate wallets to the sheep.



Off topic:



Do me a favor today: Call your worthless member of Congress and tell them to quit acting like whores who take money from Israel. Israel is up to absolute evil.

Here are some bullet points to help you when you get them on the line. Be rude when you speak to them because they are not your friends. They work together on depopulation strategies. They are your enemy, shoving worthless fiat money down the workers’ throats:

The “Greater Israel” Mandate: Ultranationalist leaders actively weaponize biblical text (1 Samuel 15:3) to justify the absolute eradication of men, women, and infants, framing modern expansion as a divine war.

The Architects of Aggression: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Jonathan Pollard openly champion this extremist, colonial project.

Out-of-Control Expansionism: Driven by the ruthless calculus of the 1996 “Clean Break” doctrine, Israel has systematically invaded, bombed, or waged war against Palestine, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran. Far-right plans have spiraled completely out of control, actively threatening the regional stability of Egypt and Turkey through open provocations, violations of borders, and maximalist maps.

Targeted Electoral Purges: Backed by multi-billionaire megadonors like Miriam and the late Sheldon Adelson, the pro-Israel lobby routinely injects $10 to $15 million into specific primary races to aggressively unseat any independent member of Congress who speaks out against foreign aid or systemic corruption.

The Corporate Media Consolidation: This political leverage is reinforced by massive corporate consolidation; tech billionaires like Oracle’s Larry Ellison—a major political stakeholder—now control dominant information pipelines across CBS, TikTok U.S., and pending acquisitions of CNN, shaping public narrative to protect these foreign policy interests.

The U.S. Stranglehold: This ongoing violence is directly funded and shielded by a captured U.S. Congress, where AIPAC buying off 342 lawmakers ensures American complicity in regional devastation.

Call your representative. Demand an immediate end to this bought-and-paid-for foreign policy. Undoubtedly some uninformed low functioning citizens may contact me to say “stick to talking about silver” and like I always do that person will be ignored





end of segment





Earlier this week,



First to report a leaked document and strategy from Washington outlining how US takes out Israel (not Iran ) to bring about Peace in the Kingdom



