Two days ago, I was watching the AFC championship game between KC Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at a place in Dormont called "Mike & Tony's".

It was easy to spot who was rooting for who (hint: the team jersey was a dead giveaway). The game was close, and in the final minutes, Buffalo had a chance to win, but it didn’t work out for them. Yet, the fans, wearing their respective jerseys, all gathered in their own tribes, united in their cheers and complaints surrounding their team.

We gravitate towards are own tribes, finding comfort and camaraderie in shared interests. During last year’s US Open Golf enthusiasts couldn’t believe Rory McIlroy's two short missed putts in the final stretch, my wife’s yoga friends swap vegan recipes (to my dismay, I’m too fat for these fitness freaks) or outdoorsmen sharing favorite trails, these modern tribes form around common passions.

The phenomenon extends to massive fan bases like Taylor Swift's "Swifties," who bond over concert experiences, and NFL tailgaters who immerse themselves in pre-game rituals. From gamers and music aficionados to NASCAR fans, these groups create a sense of belonging and identity. In our diverse society, these tribes offer a way for individuals to connect, share experiences, and feel part of something larger than themselves

This ain’t no group of hobbyists

Morena party is serious

Before we get to today’s thesis, let’s take a look back at the historical context that sets the stage for Mexico’s Morena Party’s ambitious platform (one of shared wealth, power, prestige, and prosperity)





Latin America Prior to Hernán Cortés conquering Mexico in 1521



Prior to Hernán Cortés conquering Mexico in 1521, Latin America was home to diverse and sophisticated civilizations with complex governance structures.

The Aztec Empire dominated central Mexico, emerging as the dominant force in 1428 after defeating Azcapotzalco. Their capital, Tenochtitlán, was a military-dominant city at the center of a multiethnic empire.

The Maya civilization, which peaked around 600 CE, occupied the Yucatán Peninsula and parts of Guatemala, developing advanced knowledge in mathematics, astronomy, and writing.

The Inca Empire controlled vast territories in the Andean region, including parts of Ecuador, Peru, and Bolivia

Other significant polities included the Taíno chiefdoms in the Caribbean, the Chibcha in Colombia, and the Aymara kingdoms in the Altiplano of Bolivia, Peru, and Chile.

The Diaguita confederation existed in the Argentine Northwest, while the Cuzcatlan, a Pipil confederacy, controlled parts of present-day El Salvador. These pre-Columbian societies were characterized by centralist political regimes, established economic systems, and polytheistic belief structures.

Many built impressive cities, developed sophisticated agricultural techniques, and engaged in long-distance trade. The territories varied in size and population density, with some domains in central Mexico having 25,000 to 30,000 people by 1519.

Spain’s thirst for Silver makes The Hunt Brothers look like Peanuts

The Spanish conquest of the Western Hemisphere was an unprecedented undertaking, financed primarily through the exploitation of vast silver and gold deposits discovered across the Americas. This massive enterprise stretched from the southern reaches of Argentina and Chile to the northern frontiers of present-day Colorado, encompassing a territory of staggering proportions. Spanish silver miners even made into parts California, Mogollon New Mexico, Hillsborough New Mexico, The Ortiz Mountains in New Mexico (just south of Santa Fe) and Nevada.

At the heart of this colonial empire lay the silver mines, which became the lifeblood of the Spanish economy. The discovery of silver in Zacatecas (1546) and Guanajuato (1550) in central Mexico marked the beginning of a mining boom that would transform the region. Further north, cities like Chihuahua and throughout the “cobre barranca” (Copper Canyon) emerged as important mining centers.

In South America, the legendary Potosí mine in present-day Bolivia (discovered in 1545) became the crown jewel of Spanish silver production, at one point accounting for 60% of the world's silver output.

The quest for precious metals led to the establishment of numerous mining towns across New Spain. From the rich deposits of Cerro Rico in Potosí to the mines of Zacatecas, Guanajuato, and beyond, these cities became hubs of colonial activity and wealth generation. The impact of this silver-driven economy was so profound that it reshaped global trade patterns and fueled Spain's rise as a dominant European power

Remember from yesterday all of this occurred when Silver was a monetary metal (with some minor use of Silver in flatware, plates, vessels, jewelry for the wealthy)



SIDENOTE: we get the word “blue blood” from people who allegedly ate from silver plates using silver utensils over time turning the skin towards a blueish hue”

In the past 50 years hardly anyone has been able to form a popular party described as egalitarian

In the past 50 or so years most attempts at forming an egalitarian society have been squashed by the USA, mostly through covert acts by the CIA. One of the best studies for this is to read Edward Bernay’s “Crystallizing Public Opinion” where he discusses openly how the playbook works and who his clients were.



Here's a list of CIA interventions propping up military dictatorships in Latin America, including those trained at the School of the Americas (SOA) in Georgia:

Chile (1973): The CIA supported the coup that overthrew democratically elected President Salvador Allende, leading to Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship. Pinochet's regime was responsible for numerous human rights violations.

Guatemala (1954): The CIA orchestrated a coup against President Jacobo Árbenz, resulting in decades of military rule and widespread violence.

Dominican Republic (1961): The CIA supplied weapons for the assassination of dictator Rafael Trujillo, followed by U.S. intervention to prevent a democratically elected government from taking power.

Ecuador (1961-1963): The CIA conducted operations to overthrow President José María Velasco Ibarra and later President Carlos Julio Arosemena Monroy, leading to a military junta1.

El Salvador (1980): The U.S. created and aided a new Christian Democratic junta, supporting a regime responsible for human rights abuses.

Honduras (1963): The U.S. supported a military coup that ousted elected President Ramón Villeda Morales.

Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay (1970s-1980s): The SOA trained military personnel who later participated in Operation Condor, a campaign of state terror and repression.

Panama (1983-1989): The SOA trained Manuel Noriega, who later became the country's de facto leader and was involved in drug trafficking.

Peru (1990s): The SOA trained personnel involved in human rights abuses during Alberto Fujimori's authoritarian rule.

Towards the end of this article I will show you the short list of so called “egalitarian” forms of Government that did get established.

60,000 military and police learned how to beat down democratically elected governments in USA located in Georgia.

Georgia’s School of the Americas, renamed the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation in 2001, has trained over 60,000 Latin American military and law enforcement personnel since its founding in 1946

Many graduates have been implicated in human rights abuses and the suppression of democratic movements across Latin America.

The 1980 murders of U.S. missionaries in El Salvador exposed the dark side of U.S. foreign policy. Despite the brutal rape and killing of four American women (nuns) and Archbishop Oscar Romero by Salvadoran National Guard members, the Reagan administration continued to support the regime, prioritizing anti-communist efforts over human rights.

This decision perpetuated violence and suffering in El Salvador.



When popular movements do get legs it always starts with the same playbook. In Latin America you could say that over 75% of the population is very poor (this is becoming a trend in USA too where we see the hallowing out of the middle class)



So it makes perfect sense that the Morena party is a grassroots movement favoring the poor. Almost every revolution turns out this way it turns out to be the workers against the ruling elites. Or you can say it another way, egalitarian preferred over stratified.



You will see in the pull quote and the video below that Mexico’s president is sending a warning to USA. The warning is not to try and send the CIA goons into her country. This is another reason why they are aggressively pursuing the 10 Million “Morenista” registration #somosMilliones



But this movement is different. This time they have Silver and this time they have a friend in China.



Remember earlier in this article when I discussed tribes and how people favor hanging out with people with shared interests? It turns out China feels the same way. They need a communist friend in the Western Hemisphere, but you know what they need more than that?

Right, the answer is Silver, and guess what? Mexico and China will become best friends because the war mongers in North America won’t like Mexico’s radical move to the left. Mexico will need a big, Giant Silver User like China as an ally.





From the President’s speech (video above)

Mexico’s president Claudia Pardo is signaling to USA and Canada. “We will not let you stop our plans to form an egalitarian society (one of shared wealth, power, prestige and prosperity)

And what’s going to fund the wealth?

You guessed it again…Silver

That’s why at their campaign events they say things like….

“Secure Mexico’s Energy Future” (remember their President has a Ph.D in Energy Engineering

“Building Mexico’s Independence and Sovereignty”

“For the People of Mexico not the Privileged Few”

“Shared Prosperity for All People”





The rise of Morena and its current leadership represents a radical shift in Mexican politics, marking the "Fourth Transformation" of the country. This movement, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Secretary of the Interior Luisa María Alcalde, and Secretary of Environment María Luisa Albores González, is reshaping Mexico's political and economic landscape.

Claudia Sheinbaum, with her PhD in energy engineering, brings technical expertise to the presidency. Luisa Alcalde, armed with law degrees from Berkeley and UNAM, brings a blend of international and domestic legal knowledge. María Luisa Albores González, with her peasant roots, connects the government to the working class. This triumvirate of women at the helm symbolizes a break from Mexico's traditionally male-dominated politics.

The "Somos Millones" campaign, a door-to-door initiative to register party members, demonstrates Morena's commitment to grassroots organizing. This approach aligns with their "bottom-up" philosophy, emphasizing direct engagement with citizens.

Morena's rallying cries of "securing Mexico's energy future" and "the resources of Mexico belong to the people of Mexico" reflect a strong nationalist sentiment. These slogans are more than mere rhetoric; they represent a fundamental shift towards resource nationalism and economic sovereignty.

The party's coalition is remarkably diverse, encompassing peasants, workers, indigenous people, women, students, activists, and environmentalists. This broad base allows Morena to claim legitimacy as a true people's movement.

The concept of "shared prosperity, shared wealth, shared prestige" is central to Morena's ideology. This radical departure from previous administrations' neoliberal policies promises a more equitable distribution of resources and opportunities.

Morena's preferential treatment for the poor is evident in their policies.

The party's energy policies are particularly radical.

Morena's approach to foreign investment is cautious, emphasizing Mexican sovereignty and self-reliance. This stance is a significant departure from previous administrations that actively courted foreign investment.

The party's environmental policies, led by Albores González, aim to balance economic development with ecological preservation, a challenging but crucial task for a resource-rich country like Mexico. However, Morena's rapid growth and diverse coalition have led to internal tensions. The party faces challenges in maintaining its grassroots ethos while wielding significant political power.

In conclusion, Morena's "Fourth Transformation" represents a radical reimagining of Mexican politics and economics. By prioritizing national interests, social welfare, and grassroots participation, the party is attempting to create a more equitable and sovereign Mexico.

in this speech (transcript below) when the word minority is used it is not used like it is used in USA minority being black or hispanic, the context is the people are the majority and the minority is what they refer to as wealthy elites who are the minority of the population

My Spanish is not that bad but I did enlist help translating Alcalde’s speech

Fellow councilors, congressmen, militants, protagonists of true change. First of all, I want to say thank you. I will not fail you. I will not fail you because I know the facts, the struggles, the risks, the sorrows, but also the joys of national regeneration since its foundation on October 2, 2011.

In that constituent assembly of Morena, the first speaker was the one who in 9 days will be the first female president of Mexico, and there Claudia Sheinbaum said we are proud heirs of our people's struggles.

That, comrades, we must never forget.

As the first paragraph of our declaration of principles states, Morena is a left-wing party-movement made up of free people, arising from historical social and popular movements that are fundamental guides for building a just, democratic, egalitarian, inclusive, peaceful, independent Mexico governed by the majority decisions of the sovereign people.

Today, it is right to recognize the electoral results achieved by all, to recognize that the hope and then the trust of the people have been the engine of the party's vertiginous growth.

Therefore, our gratitude to the members of the governing bodies, the National Council, its councilors, Alfonso Durazo, the National Executive Committee with Mario Delgado and Citlali at the helm, to the state leaders, to the COTs, and to the last of the polling station representatives, vote promoters, and brigade members.

Ten years after obtaining its registration as a political party, Morena has won the presidency of Mexico twice, 24 state governments, and in 2024 maintained the victories of 2018 in Mexico City, Chiapas, Morelos, Puebla, Tabasco, and Veracruz, and now we won Yucatán. It was with Morena that four states achieved their first partisan alternation after more than 90 years: Campeche, Colima, State of Mexico, and Hidalgo.

It was with Morena that the first women arrived, the first and second head of government of Mexico City, and the first female governors in the history of Baja California, Campeche, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Morelos, Quintana Roo, and Veracruz. Jalisco is yet to be seen.

But also, with Morena, the first female president of our country will arrive, and Plan C worked: majority in the Senate, qualified majority in deputies, and majority in 27 of the 32 local congresses.

Now, comrades, this vertiginous growth also brings risks that we must warn about. How to remain loyal to our principles?

How not to distance ourselves from the people or lose our mystique or fall prey to arrogance?

How to take advantage of our diversity to build unity and not sectarianism?

How do we ensure that our governments know what it means in the deepest sense to be part of Morena?

The answer lies in a tree that impresses with its height and strength. Some see Morena as a great, imposing tree that grew quickly and protects with its shadow, thus indestructible. But the essence of Morena is not in its height, nor in its wide branches, nor in the sweetness of its fruits, nor in the beauty of its flowers. It's in what is not seen.

The essence of Morena is in its roots, in the sacred union with the people, as deep as the encounter of the seed with the earth. That is what will allow us to continue having their trust and be a vehicle to transform their reality.

The strength of our origin, the roots that were watered by those who, after the fraud of 2006, did not give up, did not give in, undertook actions of civil resistance. Roots that grew throughout the country in every public square of each municipality where sometimes before thousands, but also sometimes before dozens, Andrés Manuel López Obrador would go to pronounce "we are going to transform Mexico with whoever we can, however we can, and as far as we can."

Roots that thousands of conscious and free men and women cared for with their indispensable and dedicated work of organizing committees. Roots that entered houses through doors and windows that one day a brigade member knocked on to deliver the Regeneración newspaper and awaken consciences.

Of those who organized raffles and kermesses to manage to sustain the movement. First, second, and the third was the charm.

What took us to the highest is what is rooted in the deepest part of the movement: our convictions, our struggles, our ideals, our principles, and our values.

That is our challenge at the moment of victory: to warn of risks with humility and arrogance at the same time. To think about the Morena of the next election and the Morena of the next generation.

At the bottom, at the root of Morena, is its reason for being, its most beautiful and noble cause: to care for others, to alleviate the pain of those who suffer, to end poverty, to reduce inequality, to take away privileges from minorities to benefit the unprotected majority.

In short, that we can all aspire to be happy. That's why we made the party, and we can't forget that.

The first stage of the fourth transformation concludes, and President López Obrador goes confidently to Palenque for his well-deserved rest and to continue fighting, now through writing. He goes to Palenque peacefully, with a duty fulfilled and confident that in the generational relay of the movement, in the hands of the president-elect, he did not fail the people of Mexico. We cannot fail them either.

The people decided for continuity and for women's time. They decided for Claudia Sheinbaum. In Morena, we cannot fail her.

Comrades, today we approved important reforms to our basic documents: the declaration of principles, Morena's program, and the statutes. But we also agreed that there should be a subsequent stage of broad discussion.

We will carry it out as we know: politics is thought, but fundamentally it is transformative, revolutionary, and organizational action.

Therefore, to the members of the new national committee - Carolina, Andrés, Iván, Aarón, Camila, Alejandro, Arturo, Manuel, Adrián, and Almendra - the first task is to set in motion a seven-point work plan, adding what comrade López Obrador sent us through the voice of the Council President Alfonso Durazo and the 10 reflections that our president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum left us:

We all have to dedicate ourselves to forming the 700,071 sectional committees throughout the country and the 2,535 municipal committees. Morena's strength is organization from below. Opening to affiliation and credentialing of all militancy. Very important point: strengthen the participation of the militancy in decision-making. The dissemination, discussion, and subscription of two documents: the 100 postulates of a Morenista and the decalogue for Morena governments. Strengthen brotherhood, companionship, and institutionality in the party. Maintain among all and forever unity, humility, and honesty. Keep the National Institute of Political Formation strong and solid. Strengthen the Elections Commission and ensure that the Survey Commission carries out the selection of all candidates with transparency and methodological rigor.

The 100 postulates of a Morenista: a catalog of ideas that allows us to identify ourselves and conduct ourselves, to know what it means to make Morena the same in life, in struggle, and in movement, but also in politics, in the exercise of power, government, and the economy.

This document will be discussed, published, and distributed to all Morenistas in all corners of the country.

And finally, the decalogue of principles for state and municipal governments of Morena, which I will allow myself to read to you.

10 points for all Morena municipal and state governments:

Morena's public servants owe themselves to the people and must be loyal to them. They listen to their yearnings and attend to their claims in weekly public hearings. We are democrats. When there is doubt, conflict, or a difficult decision, the people are consulted. The destination of public resources is reported periodically and with absolute transparency. There is a republican austerity plan that includes eradicating privileges for officials. No public servant earns more than the President of Mexico. Corruption is not tolerated, and there are effective mechanisms to prevent and punish it. There is no room for nepotism, cronyism, influence peddling, or ghost workers. In government teams, there is the same number of men and women, and young comrades are also given opportunities. Public resources, public investment in infrastructure, and programs are always focused on those who have the least. Public services are strengthened and improved, not privatized. Nature, natural reserves, and public spaces are respected, always above private interests and real estate. In no case is the police used to repress the people, and there is a dividing line with organized crime. Power is exercised with humility; there is no space for banalities.

The idea is that this decalogue catalog be subscribed from October 1st and during the following 100 days by all state and municipal authorities emanating from our movement.

Friends, today that victory accompanies us, let's not forget that there was a day when we were few, when they called us crazy, rebels, troublemakers, reds, stubborn, a danger to Mexico.

There was a day when accompanying today's president and being from Morena was swimming against the current, and many got tired, gave up, but more were those who decided not to say goodbye to hope.In this new stage, our adversaries assure that Morena will be nothing without López Obrador.

Confused, they mock the words of admiration and sincere affection that we dedicate to him. They are right that we are going to miss him and that we are going to miss him, but what they don't know is that the way to show gratitude and affection is by following his example and taking care of his legacy.

We are all obliged to do so.On October 1st, the founder of Morena will become the first female president of Mexico. I will assume the presidency of Morena, excited because soon Andrés Manuel López Obrador's prophecy will be fulfilled: Mexico will have the best president in the world, and Morena will continue its course and will also become the best party in the world. Neither more nor less, that is what the people of Mexico deserve.

Thank you very much to all of you, congressmen, councilors, and long live Andrés Manuel López Obrador! Long live Claudia Sheinbaum! Long live Morena! Long live Mexico!

Key takeaways from her speech

Notice the term Comrade

Notice the term Morenista



Below are 10 key points I found when doing the translation highlighting Luisa Alcalde’s (Mexico’s Secretary of Interior and Morena Party ) commitment to fighting for change that benefits workers and the underprivileged:

She describes Morena as a "left-wing party-movement" aimed at building a "just, democratic, egalitarian, inclusive" Mexico governed by majority decisions of the sovereign people

She emphasizes Morena's roots in "historical social and popular movements" and their commitment to being "proud heirs of our people's struggles"

The party's core mission is described as "to care for others, to alleviate the pain of those who suffer, to end poverty, to reduce inequality"

A key goal is "to take away privileges from minorities (people in the past who have been privileged) to benefit the unprotected majority"

She stresses the importance of maintaining a "sacred union with the people" and being a "vehicle to transform their reality"

Morena's reason for being is described as ensuring "that we can all aspire to be happy"

She states that the Morena party commits to "forming the 700,071 sectional committees throughout the country" to strengthen "organization from below"

A key principle for Morena governments is that "public resources, public investment in infrastructure, and programs are always focused on those who have the least"

The party pledges to strengthen and improve public services rather than privatizing them.

She emphasizes the importance of exercising power with humility, stating there is "no space for banalities" in governance

Please go back above and read her metaphor about the tree. Only people with passion and who are highly intelligent can speak with such eloquence, clarity and conviction.

Remember her masters came from University California Berkeley studying humanities and law and social work from some of the most left leaning professors in North America.

Notice how often Luisa Alcalde uses the word Comrade



In this speech we just dissected above, Luisa Alcalde employs the term "comrade" or "comrades" four times, a word that carries significant historical weight in communist and socialist movements. This usage is not isolated to this particular address but is likely a recurring theme in her numerous speeches.

The term "comrade" has a rich history in leftist political discourse. Its roots can be traced back to the French Revolution, but it truly gained prominence in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as communist and socialist movements adopted it as a standard form of address. In communist ideology, "comrade" served as a powerful equalizer, breaking down social barriers and emphasizing the shared struggle of party members and workers, regardless of their background or status.

The Soviet Union played a crucial role in popularizing the term, with the Russian equivalent "tovarisch" becoming a ubiquitous form of address throughout the country. This usage reinforced communist ideals of equality and solidarity among citizens. As communist movements spread globally, so did the use of "comrade," transforming it into a symbol of revolutionary solidarity that transcended national boundaries.

During the Cold War era, the term "comrade" became so closely associated with communism that its use often signaled political affiliation or sympathies. This cultural impact has persisted, with the word retaining its strong leftist connotations even in contemporary discourse.

Luisa Alcalde's repeated use of "comrade" in her speech is a deliberate choice, aimed at evoking a sense of solidarity and shared purpose among party members. By employing this historically charged term, she taps into the rich tradition of left-wing movements, reinforcing the party's ideological roots and fostering a sense of unity among its members. This linguistic choice serves as a reminder of the party's commitment to egalitarian principles and its connection to broader historical struggles for social justice and equality.

Tomorrow, we will delve deeper into how their Somos Milliones Mobile app works and who is in charge of mobilizing what they call their Militia. How China fits in. How will Silver be monetized to pay for their ambitious social programs? I will unveil more pieces of the puzzle and suggest that if you hold Silver Mining Equities operating out of Mexico I just urge you to hang in there with this newsletter and get through the next 25 more days.



Editors Note:



RE #4 above I used to have a vice gambling golf in my late twenties into my early thirties. We'd play in teams (two against two). When our opponent would miss a critical shot or a relatively easy putt, we’d turn to our opponents and say, “That’s a good shot … If you don’t like Money,”

Another taunting tactic went like this: "Let's say your opponent is facing a 10-foot putt to win the hole; we'd say, "Get it close!"

This is the ultimate insult, knowing that the putt has to go inside the hole to count, not close to the hole. (Golf isn’t Horseshoes)

So, to the people who believe in buying Silver mining equities in Mexico, I have this snarky remark for you all (all said smugly in fun)

”That’s a smart stock purchase … If you Don’t Like Money”

or

" Hope you Get it close."

I believe in Silver mining equities as a leverage play on Silver. I am just stating that over the next month, it would be safer to Sell Silver Mining stocks if they are Mexican operations (and sit on the sidelines to see how far Morena goes.) After completing my series of investigative news reports surrounding the Radical Morena Party… we will all agree that Mexico is too risky right now.



our opinions are not or sponsors

editorial department is sole and separate from promotions department





not financial advice

Let’s Go Philadelphia Eagles (here in Pittsburgh we call them Filthydelphia)











