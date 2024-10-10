Online courses have revolutionized education, offering flexibility and accessibility to learners worldwide. Khan Academy exemplifies this by providing free, high-quality content across various subjects.

Similarly, Nvidia leverages online platforms to teach artificial intelligence, simultaneously boosting semiconductor sales by creating a skilled workforce and increasing demand for their AI-capable chips.

The Mineral Wealth & Mining Masterclass is an online educational course, by The Silver Academy, designed for greater accessibility, flexibility, and FREE courses to teach the insider world of mining.

This format allows learners worldwide to access cutting-edge knowledge and skills related to the mining industry and mineral wealth opportunities.

THE MASTERCLASS ENABLES PARTICIPANTS

Masterclass Subscribers will learn about the demand for strategic minerals , expected to increase from 8 to 20 times by 2040 for clean energy technologies, aerospace, Electrification, Solar, Military, Investment, Electric trains, AI Robotics, 5G, Low altitude economy, Fuel cell catalysts and hundreds of other applications.

Subscribers will learn about both major and junior mining stocks , & how to evaluate their potential.

Viewers will explore opportunities in mineral-rich developing jurisdictions that are crucial for the energy transition.

Gain leverage exposure to metals that will soar upward during the upcoming commodity bull run.

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

The projected growth of the global metals market.

How to assess mining stocks based on their reserves and production capabilities

Opportunities in specific minerals like silver, gold, copper, nickel, zinc, uranium, graphite, etc

Warning all students about the crypto scam.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Participants can learn about managing risks associated with mining investments, such as:

Fluctuations in commodity prices and geopolitical factors affecting mining operations

The importance of due diligence and asking critical questions before investing in mining programs

Assessing the financial viability of mining projects in changing market conditions.

By leveraging this online format, the Mineral Wealth & Mining Masterclass can reach a broad audience targeting high net worth professionals ( from individual investors to institutional investors, industry professionals, fostering literacy in mining investments and supporting the growing demand for expertise in this sector.)

Jon Forrest Little

Is a prominent precious metals reporter and analyst known for his insightful coverage of the industry. He is the publisher of "The PickAxe, Silver Academy" publications which delve into topics surrounding precious metals, energy, geo-politics, systemic risk and history.

Little's work has gained attention for his "Precious Metals Warfare Theory," which explores the strategic importance of metals like the very first minted silver coins extended to today ( in military and aerospace applications.)

He has highlighted how silver's unique physical properties, including its superior conductivity and anti-corrosion qualities, make it indispensable in these sectors.

One of Jon Little's notable contributions was breaking the news about Samsung's development of a silver solid-state battery. This innovative technology promises double the range, longer life, lighter weight and quicker charging compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Jon Little was also at the forefront of reporting on Mexico's Morena Party's initiatives towards possible silver nationalization on the heels of their lithium nationalization, as well as decoding Spanish campaign trail speeches that reference Mexico’s call for energy independence and what they refer to as their Fourth Transformation.

His analysis of India’s Rajesh Exports & Modison Ltd. revealed these company's significant involvement in silver-zinc battery production for military applications, such as torpedoes, rather than its public image as a jewelry or bullion company(s)

As a sought-after expert, Little frequently appears as a guest on popular podcasts and shows, including Kitco, Palisades Gold Radio, Guildhall Wealth, Arcadia Economics and Ron's Basement, among others. Little has been a ghostwriter for some of the industry’s bigger names such as the Morgan report and other newsletter services.

— Jon Little

Director of Content, MineralWEALTH, Silver Academy, World Gold Guild and The Pickaxe (all the links in linktree - linktr.ee/mineralwealthofficial )

published by Jerusalem Post, Money Metals, SilverSeek, Goldseek, and dozens of others