Life's pivotal moments often hinge on unexpected gatekeepers.

When I was 16 years old and first learning to drive, my driver's ed teacher, Mr. Saiz, was the most powerful person in my world. He was more powerful than my teachers, the principal, my parents, the Governor of New Mexico, and the President of the USA.

For a 16-year-old, the driver-ed instructor holds the keys to freedom.

Just as a teen's world expands with a driver's license, a miner's livelihood depends on environmental approvals. The instructor and the Secretary stand as crucial checkpoints on the road to progress, their decisions shaping futures and industries alike.

Introducing the Ultimate Gatekeeper

Mexico’s New Secretary of Environment

Each time I introduce a new character from Mexico's Morena party, they keep getting better educated and even more ideological. Read through the executive summary below, and you will come to the same understanding. For example, two master's degrees. (one from Harvard)

On Wednesday, we will jump into the philosophy of what her “Humanist ecological approach” entails.

Mexico's new Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) is Alicia Isabel Adriana Bárcena Ibarra, appointed by President Claudia Sheinbaum to take office on October 1, 2024. Here's a comprehensive summary of her background, credentials, and philosophy:

Education and Credentials

Bachelor's degree in Biology from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

Master's degree in Ecology from UNAM

Master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University

Three honorary doctorates: University of Oslo, Norway University of Havana, Cuba National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)



Professional Resume

Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) of Mexico (from October 1, 2024)

Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico (July 2023 - September 2024)

Mexican Ambassador to Chile (2022 - 2023)

Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) (2008 - 2022)

UN Under-Secretary-General for Management (2007)

Acting Chef de Cabinet in the Executive Office of the UN Secretary-General (2005 - 2006)

Deputy Executive Secretary of ECLAC

Chief of the Environment and Human Settlements Division at ECLAC

Coordinator of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)

Founding Director of the Earth Council in Costa Rica (until 1995)

Undersecretary of the Environment in the Mexican federal cabinet

Director of Mexico's National Fisheries Institute

Director of the South-East Regional Centre of the Instituto Nacional de Investigaciones sobre Recursos Bióticos in Yucatán

Political and Environmental Philosophy

Bárcena's approach to environmental policy is characterized by:

Humanist ecological approach: Ensuring shared prosperity for current and future generations while protecting the environment. Shift from extractivism: Moving away from neoliberal extractivist policies towards an egalitarian and environmentally sustainable society. Holistic development paradigm: Integrating environmental considerations into all aspects of policy-making and development. Climate action: Committing to ambitious climate goals, including net-zero emissions by 2050 and expanding renewable energy generation. Natural resource protection: Focusing on biodiversity conservation, river and mangrove restoration, and sustainable agriculture. Social equity: Emphasizing the connection between environmental protection and social well-being, aiming to eliminate extreme poverty. International cooperation: Promoting Mexico's active participation in global environmental efforts and multilateral conventions. Sustainable infrastructure: Ensuring that major projects incorporate environmental impact assessments from the outset. Circular economy: Advocating for sustainable production and consumption patterns. Environmental justice: Supporting the implementation of the Escazú Agreement to protect environmental defenders.

Bárcena's appointment signals a significant shift in Mexico's environmental policy, with a focus on sustainability, climate action, and social equity and overcoming extractivism



Extractivism is a code word

Allowing or “Permitting” mining interests to siphon off money Mexico needs for their expanded social programs

Like I said on Wednesday February 26 we will get into “humanist ecology” model.



Here is a clue from the campaign trail.



Guess what?





The model is based on social equity and shared prosperity (Like I’ve been reporting all along)







Creemos que la equidad social está profundamente conectada con el bienestar ambiental. En México, vemos cómo las comunidades marginadas a menudo soportan la mayor carga de la degradación ambiental, y sabemos que abordar las desigualdades sistémicas es esencial para crear un futuro sostenible. Al promover una distribución justa de los recursos y empoderar a los grupos vulnerables, podemos reducir las prácticas explotadoras que dañan nuestro medio ambiente. Reconocemos que el consumismo y la concentración de la riqueza impulsan gran parte de la destrucción que enfrentamos, pero al fomentar la equidad, podemos priorizar la salud ecológica a largo plazo. Para nosotros, el verdadero progreso significa combinar la justicia social con la protección ambiental para asegurar un mejor futuro para todos.



Translates to:

We believe that social equity is deeply connected to environmental well-being. In Mexico, we see how marginalized communities often bear the greatest burden of environmental degradation, and we know that addressing systemic inequalities is essential for creating a sustainable future. By promoting fair resource distribution and empowering vulnerable groups, we can reduce exploitative practices that harm our environment. We recognize that consumerism and wealth concentration drive much of the destruction we face, but by fostering equity, we can prioritize long-term ecological health. For us, true progress means combining social justice with environmental stewardship to ensure a better future for all.

end of segment

