Op-Ed by Jon Forrest Little and Carmine Lombardi

Mexico’s BRICS Ascent and the Looming Silver Nationalization: A Fact-Based Analysis

Mexico stands at the precipice of two seismic shifts that will reverberate across the global economic and geopolitical landscape: imminent entry into the BRICS bloc, and the nationalization of its silver industry.

These are not speculative musings, but the clear trajectory set by recent policy, international alignments, and the actions of the ruling Morena party. The facts are indisputable, and their implications are profound.

Mexico’s BRICS Membership Is Inevitable

Brazil, the current BRICS chair, has officially invited Mexico to participate in the July 2025 summit in Rio de Janeiro, alongside Colombia and Uruguay. While Mexico has not yet formally joined, the invitation is a direct overture from the world’s largest emerging economies—China, Russia, India, Iran and Brazil—to a nation that has long been considered a pillar of North American economic integration.

President Lula da Silva’s rationale is clear: “It is important that these countries participate because it is time to have a debate with the whole world”. BRICS, representing over half the world’s population and GDP, is now courting Mexico as a strategic partner.

Mexico is weighing its options amid rising tensions with the United States, particularly under renewed U.S. tariffs and protectionist policies. Moreover, Morena party leaders are insulted at the way Trump speaks to them, “like they are hotel maids in a Trump Hotel”



Russia and China are actively courting Mexico, offering not just diplomatic engagement but concrete economic and technological support. Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev has stated, “We are already working with Mexico. We have excellent LNG technologies, and we are ready to share these technologies and supply LNG as well”. Russia is Mexico’s second-largest trading partner in Latin America after Brazil, with trade turnover hitting $1.3 billion in 2024, and two major Russian trade missions planned for 2025.

In January, sources told Reuters Mexico was speeding up plans to double its strategic gas storage amid concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump could use the country's dependence on U.S. gas as leverage.

Mexico's state oil company Pemex said in May it was working to reopen closed wells to boost production, as it struggles to meet the government's output target of 1.8 million barrels per day.

Pemex has more than 30,000 wells across the country, about a third of which are shut. Internal documents reviewed by Reuters show the company is prioritizing wells with the potential to ramp up crude, gas or condensate output, though progress has been slow due to limited funding and aging infrastructure.

Mexico meets 72% of its total demand for natural gas through imports

The heavy reliance on U.S. imports, highlighted by disruptions like the 2021 Texas winter storm that caused widespread outages and losses, has pushed Mexico to boost storage capacity by 2025-2026 to improve energy security and guard against supply shocks or geopolitical risks.



This newsletter has reported more than 45 times that the central rallying cry at Morena rallies is clear: Mexico must secure its energy future. Here is your proof—silver is energy. As the world’s #1 conductor of electricity, silver is the key to Mexico’s energy sovereignty.

The BRICS bloc is aggressively expanding, seeking to challenge Western economic dominance and reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar2. For Mexico, joining BRICS is not just about diversification—it is about survival. With nearly 80% of its exports destined for the U.S., Mexico is acutely vulnerable to American trade policy whims. BRICS offers an alternative, a path to strategic autonomy and a hedge against U.S. economic coercion.

Silver Nationalization: The Next Step in Mexico’s Resource Revolution

Mexico is the world’s largest producer of silver, accounting for over 200 million ounces annually.

Silver is not just a commodity; it is a critical energy metal, essential for solar panels, electronics, and the green energy transition. Morena, the ruling party, has made resource nationalism its signature policy. In 2022, Mexico nationalized lithium—another energy metal—under the banner of economic sovereignty.

In 2023, it moved to reclaim control of the electricity sector, and in 2024, it seized a major U.S.-owned quarry in Quintana Roo. US based Vulcan materials owned it one day and lost it the next day… “just like that”

The pattern is unmistakable: Morena is systematically bringing strategic resources under state control. Silver is the logical next target. The party’s grassroots coalition—factory workers, farmers, indigenous communities, women and activists—demands that Mexico’s mineral wealth benefit its people, not foreign corporations. “Defend the territory” and “guardians of the territory” are not just slogans; they are policy directives.

Nationalizing silver would give Mexico immense leverage in global markets. It would secure a vital revenue stream for social programs and position Mexico as a key player in the precious metals market. Critics warn of deterred foreign investment, but Morena’s strategy is more nuanced: prioritize domestic interests, then selectively partner with nations like China and Russia that share its vision of economic sovereignty.

The implications for the global silver market are profound. A Mexican move to nationalize silver would likely constrain supply, drive up prices, and force a reevaluation of global supply chains.

The Geopolitical Chessboard: China, Russia, and Iran

China, Russia, and Iran are not passive observers. They are actively supporting Mexico’s push for economic independence. Russia is offering LNG and oil extraction technology, while China is deepening trade and investment ties. Iran, though less visible, is part of the broader BRICS+ alignment, which seeks to create an alternative to Western-led financial systems.

Russia’s overtures are particularly significant. With Mexico importing 72% of its natural gas from the U.S., the threat of American leverage is real.

Russia’s offer to supply LNG and share technology is a direct challenge to U.S. dominance in Mexico’s energy sector. Mexico’s plans to double its gas storage capacity by 2025-2026 are a clear response to this vulnerability.

The Silver Squeeze and the West’s Achilles Heel

Silver is more than a metal—it is a monetary asset, a store of value, and a linchpin of the global financial system. The West’s banking cabal, led by institutions like JPMorgan Chase and the Federal Reserve, has long suppressed silver prices to protect the U.S. dollar and Treasury securities. A Mexican nationalization of silver would disrupt this arrangement, potentially triggering a “Silver Squeeze” that could undermine confidence in the dollar and upend the global financial order.

Mexico’s silver production is already at record highs—6,300 metric tons in 2024. If the state takes control, it could withhold supply, drive up prices, and force Western banks to reckon with the true value of silver. This is not speculation; it is the logical outcome of Morena’s resource nationalism and Mexico’s pivot to BRICS.

Conclusion: Facts, Not Opinion

Mexico’s trajectory is clear. It is moving toward BRICS membership and the nationalization of silver. These are not opinions; they are facts, supported by policy, international alignments, and the actions of the Mexican government. The implications are profound: a shift in global power, a challenge to the U.S. dollar, and a new era of economic sovereignty for Mexico.

The world is watching. The question is not if, but when. Mexico’s revolution is underway, and the West is running out of time to respond. The facts are on the table. The only question is: will you pay attention?

Video below shows Mexican Senate President Gerardo Fernández Noroña calling for Mexico to “reclaim” parts of the U.S., showing an 1830 map where Mexico owned California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Texas and part of Nevada

Donald Trump’s rhetoric on Mexican immigration is not only misleading but deeply harmful to the fabric of American society and its relationship with its southern neighbor. His repeated claims that immigrants from Mexico are criminals, “invaders,” or a public burden are demonstrably false and ignore the reality that the vast majority—overwhelmingly peaceful, hardworking individuals—are essential contributors to the U.S. economy.

In fact, about 99% of these immigrants are law-abiding, pay taxes, and fill vital roles that many Americans are unwilling to do: roofing, meatpacking, hotel housekeeping, dishwashing, elder care, and farm labor. These jobs are not only physically demanding but crucial for keeping food on American tables and maintaining key industries.

Trump’s language, which has long included dehumanizing and racially charged descriptions of immigrants, fuels division and xenophobia rather than fostering constructive dialogue or solutions. His statements have been repeatedly fact-checked and found to be false or grossly exaggerated, yet they persist in shaping public perception and policy debates.

By scapegoating immigrants, Trump distracts from the real challenges facing the country and undermines the dignity of millions who contribute daily to American life.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Senate President’s provocative call to “reclaim” parts of the U.S. based on historical maps is a symbolic gesture, not a practical political demand. While it underscores the deep sense of historical injustice felt by many Mexicans—especially in light of Trump’s anti-Mexican rhetoric—it does not reflect the official stance of the Mexican government or the aspirations of most Mexican immigrants. President Sheinbaum’s calls for protests, while framed as a defense of human rights and dignity, have been misrepresented as endorsements of violence, which she has explicitly condemned. Together, these developments highlight how inflammatory rhetoric from both sides of the border can escalate tensions and obscure the reality of peaceful, productive coexistence.

Ultimately, Trump’s rhetoric does a disservice to all Americans by ignoring the facts, stoking fear, and undermining the very people who help build and sustain the nation. Mexicans and Mexican-Americans are not a threat, but a vital part of America’s past, present, and future.



Moreover, Trump’s rudeness and hostility towards Mexico’s president is quite embarrassing for him.



Trump has repeatedly disrespected Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum—most egregiously by threatening to send U.S. troops to Mexico and then attacking her when she rightfully rejected the idea.

Given the disastrous aftermath of U.S. military interventions, as seen in Afghanistan where the Taliban now commandeers American Humvees and tanks, why would any sovereign nation welcome such a proposal?

Trump’s crude and uninformed behavior stands in stark contrast to President Sheinbaum’s distinguished academic and leadership credentials: she holds a PhD in energy engineering from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and has dedicated her career to research that safeguards Mexico’s energy future.

While Sheinbaum’s strategic alliances with nations like Russia, China, Iran, and the BRICS group exemplify true statesmanship, Trump’s approach alienates trade partners worldwide—ultimately forcing American workers to pay the price for his reckless rhetoric.

