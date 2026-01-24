Yesterday at around noon Max Keiser writes “The Chinese are short-squeezing Silver in ways that are upending the global monetary order”

Speaking of China, their SGE price is almost $115 (hint, now you know what Silver will be next week in the USA)





Meanwhile let’s see how US Dollar is Doing?



and why, and what’s next?



In 2022, the U.S. and G7 froze roughly 300 billion dollars of Russian sovereign reserves after the Ukraine invasion, shattering the illusion that dollar assets are politically neutral.

This weaponization of reserves signaled to the Global South and BRICS that their savings at Western custodians could be confiscated with the flick of a pen.

Quietly, reserve managers began diversifying away from Treasuries, shifting toward gold, non‑dollar currencies, and domestic “shadow reserves.”

The trend is slow-motion but structural: less dollar settlement in energy trade, more local-currency and bilateral arrangements.

Reserve currency privilege let the U.S. export inflation and live beyond its means.

As more countries dedollarize and dump Treasuries, that external inflation boomerang starts coming home.

Higher funding costs, structurally higher inflation, and periodic funding panics become the new baseline.

Trump-era “America First” imperialism—tariffs, sanctions, asset grabs, financial bullying—only convinces more countries to divest.

The public, conditioned to believe “the dollar is forever,” has no idea how violently living standards can adjust when that spell finally breaks

This is why we wrote yesterday that the United States may soon adopt the most effective strategy to restore confidence in the Treasury market and the dollar—by revaluing silver and gold, in line with the U.S. Treasurer’s statement about the need “to monetize the asse

So there is a battlefield , and the battlefield is Silver



Karel Mercx, an investment specialist from Amsterdam, states RE China

“The East is setting the price. The price of silver is no longer primarily set in the West. It is increasingly being set in the East, for one simple reason: that’s where the real physical demand is. China is the world’s largest producer of solar panels, and solar is one of the biggest structural sources of silver demand.



There is also a crucial market structure difference. In Shanghai, a silver futures contract is always linked to physical delivery. In the West, contracts can be rolled or settled in cash. That makes Shanghai a much more direct reflection of actual physical tightness.



In Shanghai, silver has now been trading above $100 per troy ounce for 8 consecutive days. Today, it traded well above $110. Watch Shanghai, and you know where the Western price is heading. The chart shows how many dollars the Shanghai price is already trading above the Western price.”

RE India:



India’s new silver demand is like stacking “solar blocks” of silver on top of each other.

We featured this story a few days ago (see below)

Start with global mine output: 819 million ounces per year.​

Supply is inelastic: higher prices can’t unlock major new discoveries

Solar takes about one fifth of that, so solar uses roughly 163.8 million ounces per year.​

Think of that 163.8 million ounces as “one solar‑block” of silver.​

India’s new monetary demand is projected at approaching 1.5 billion ounces per year.​ (as it ramps up)

Now ask: how many “solar‑blocks” (163.8M) fit into 1.5 billion?​

Do the division: 1,500,000,000 ÷ 163,800,000 ≈ 9.​

So India’s banking demand alone is about 9 times as large as the silver currently going into solar each year.​

Another way to say it: 1.5 billion ounces is about 1.8 times total annual mine supply (almost two full years of current mining).​

So one year of India’s new monetary demand ≈ 9 years of today’s solar demand.​

We crunched all the numbers in this article below









We are still very early

Silver Academy sets new target for Silver $750 by Thanksgiving

Silver at around $100 per ounce is still like buying the World’s most undervalued asset

No one has missed the move

Bateman says it best below

