Friday, October 10 saw a brutal crypto market collapse after former President Trump announced sweeping 100% tariffs on all Chinese imports. Bitcoin plunged double digits, altcoins cratered, and leveraged products triggered mass liquidations across major exchanges. Analysts called it a “carnage day” for digital assets as investors fled risk assets amid fears of a renewed trade war and collapsing global liquidity conditions.



Silver prices in London surpassed $50 per ounce for the first time since 1980, triggered by a massive short squeeze that has disrupted global precious metals trading. Traders are airlifting physical bars from locations like New York and Singapore to meet London’s delivery demands amid high borrowing costs and low liquidity. The surge follows seven years of supply deficits driven by industrial demand in solar panels, military, batteries, AI’s anatomy and electronics, plus investment amid economic uncertainty, marking a 70% year-to-date rally.





The Max Keiser “Crash JP Morgan, Buy Silver” campaign began around 2010 as a viral social media and publicity effort urging the public to buy physical silver and thus challenge JP Morgan, who were widely believed to hold large and possibly manipulative short positions in the silver market. Keiser’s philosophy held that mass stacking of silver would pressure JP Morgan by driving the price higher, potentially exposing their short positions, with $50 per ounce being a symbolic and practical target—seen as a tipping point for a short squeeze and a broader message about fiat money instability. The movement popularized the phrase “buy silver, crash JP Morgan,” and even inspired the minting of silver rounds/coins commemorating the campaign, further spreading its rebellious message to stackers and investors. The campaign blended financial activism, anti-bank sentiment, and a push toward “hard money” values, aiming to restore accountability and disrupt Wall Street manipulation.

After rallying the silver community, Max Keiser pivoted to champion Bitcoin, recognizing its disruptive, decentralized nature and potential to overthrow fiat banking supremacy. He became one of Bitcoin’s earliest and most vocal proponents, repeatedly calling for dramatic price targets and predicting a mass exodus from the traditional financial system. Keiser’s transition inspired many silver stackers to embrace Bitcoin as “digital gold” and a new tool for individual financial sovereignty



Max Keiser is a highly influential financial broadcaster and Bitcoin advocate whose “Keiser Report” and public activism have inspired millions to question fiat currency and embrace alternatives. His early, bold predictions and advisory role in El Salvador’s Bitcoin strategy have made him a globally recognized figure in both crypto and finance.



In a recent interview Max Keiser declared the “300-year fiat experiment” over

Here is Max retweeting or re-quoting David Bateman



Having superstars like David Bateman and Max Keiser helps — everything helps. We’re still early. When you see Taylor Swift “honking” silver, it may already be too late. This brings me to a very important point.

In the gold and silver promotion space, look at these brilliant minds (not listed in order of genius):

Precious metals attract thinkers like Peter Schiff, Rick Rule, Doug Casey, Luke Gromen, Jim Rickards, Nomi Prins, Gregory Mannarino, Gerald Celente, James Turk, Alasdair Macleod, Bill Holter, Andy Schectman, Vince Lanci, Tavi Costa, Matthew Piepenburg, Lobo Tiggre, John Rubino, Eric Sprott, Craig Hemke, and dozens more. Adding Max Keiser and David Bateman to that list is huge.

Really, there isn’t a single fiat money cheerleader I can think of — except for a few billionaires benefiting from the Cantillon effect. They’re not fans of fiat as much as they are anti-gold and anti-silver, which makes zero sense given their industries depend on it. Wait — now it does make sense. They want it cheap. They want it all for themselves, and less for you.

