The Bank of England was founded in 1694 as a private institution to address King William III's financial needs.

Scottish merchant William Paterson led a group of 40 businessmen who proposed lending £1.2 million to the government in exchange for this loan the 40 businessmen forced King William III to grant this private Central Bank the monopoly on issuing currency.

This arrangement allowed the king to finance his war efforts against France while offering investors an 8% interest rate. The bank was established by Royal Charter and quickly raised the required funds from 1,268 public subscribers, creating a joint-stock company owned by both the public and the government.

This innovative approach marked the birth of modern central banking.

In 1815, Nathan Mayer Rothschild, a prominent figure in the banking dynasty, declared, "I care not what puppet is placed upon the throne of England to rule the Empire on which the sun never sets. The man who controls Britain's money supply controls the British Empire, and I control the British money supply"

Also, around 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte converted to the Roman Catholic faith while in exile ( first on the island of Elba, then later moved to St. Helena). This personal transformation, combined with his reflections on life and the writing of memoirs, led Napoleon to a significant observation: the influence of private bankers over governments, a revelation that would shape his future views and actions.

He famously stated:

"When a government depends on bankers for money, the bankers (and not the government leaders) control the situation. This is because the hand that gives is above the hand that takes. Money has no motherland; financiers lack patriotism and decency; their sole object is gain." - Napoleon Bonaparte

This stark contrast in power dynamics is a key point in Napoleon's critique.

This powerful insight highlights the potential for financial institutions to exert control beyond the reach of elected leaders, emphasizing the risks of governments becoming overly reliant on private banking systems for their fiscal needs.

Rothschild’s extensive intelligence network and his couriers



Ships, Humans, and Pigeons

After Napoleon's defeat at the Battle of Waterloo on June 18, 1815, Nathan Mayer Rothschild leveraged his extensive network of couriers, ships, humans racing, horses, and even carrier pigeons to spread misinformation that Napoleon had won.

This false rumor incited panic in England, leading to a market crash as investors sold off equities in fear.

Rothschild seized the opportunity, purchasing stocks at drastically reduced prices. Two days later, when the truth emerged on the London Stock Exchange, the market rebounded sharply, allowing Rothschild to profit immensely—reportedly making millions in the aftermath of Waterloo. His strategic intelligence network played a crucial role in this financial maneuvering.

Today’s market manipulation mirrors historical tactics, with modern "influence peddlers" acting as the new market riggers.

The "pigeons" of our time are big tech companies, which, funded by the government, disseminate news crafted by corporate elites and government officials. These entities shape narratives that serve their interests, often blurring the line between information and propaganda.

The "horses" represent mainstream media, which frequently fails to question critical issues such as the origins of COVID-19 or the circumstances surrounding events like 9/11. This lack of scrutiny allows misinformation to proliferate without challenge.

Meanwhile, the "ships" symbolize various platforms that distort news to manipulate market perceptions. For example, while the S&P 500 may appear to soar, the underlying economy could be in severe recession, with rampant inflation and unemployment rates soaring to 24%.

This dissonance creates a facade of economic strength that misleads investors.

In this environment, just as Rothschild capitalized on misinformation after Waterloo, today’s financial players exploit curated narratives to influence markets and maximize profits, raising questions about transparency and accountability in our current economic landscape.

In 1935 Earnest Hemmingway wrote:



Another Sunday Silver Sermon

The words of James 5 echo through the centuries, striking a chord that resonates deeply in our modern world. As we grapple with the complexities of global economics, geopolitics, and social justice, this ancient text offers a startling perspective on the nature of wealth, power, and oppression.

James begins with a scathing indictment of the rich, warning them of impending misery. But who are today's "rich oppressors"? In our globalized economy, they are not merely individuals but often faceless entities - multinational corporations, financial institutions, and even governments that prioritize profit over people.

The corruption of riches that James speaks of is evident in the stark inequalities that define our world. While a small percentage of the global population controls the majority of wealth, billions struggle in poverty. This disparity isn't just a matter of individual fortune but the result of systemic issues deeply embedded in our economic structures.

Consider the role of private central banks, institutions that wield enormous power over national economies. Critics argue that these banks, often operating with limited oversight, serve the interests of the financial elite rather than the broader public good. Through mechanisms like fractional reserve banking and manipulation of interest rates, they shape economic realities that affect millions.

James's condemnation of fraudulent wage practices finds a modern parallel in the exploitation of workers worldwide. From sweatshops in developing countries to the gig economy in wealthy nations, we see a persistent pattern of labor exploitation. Multinational corporations, in their quest for ever-increasing profits, often rely on supply chains that prioritize low costs over fair wages and safe working conditions.

The text's reference to living in luxury "as in a day of slaughter" takes on new meaning in our era of conspicuous consumption and environmental degradation. The lifestyles of the wealthy, particularly in developed nations, often come at a tremendous cost to the planet and to vulnerable communities. Climate change, largely driven by the consumption patterns of the rich, disproportionately affects the poor.

James's words also resonate with the realities of modern imperialism and neo-colonialism. While the era of direct colonial rule may be over, economic imperialism persists. Debt trap diplomacy, where powerful nations or institutions offer predatory loans to developing countries, is a prime example. These practices often result in a form of economic servitude, with debtor nations forced to prioritize repayment over the needs of their own citizens.

The military dimension of this modern imperialism cannot be ignored. Powerful nations often use their military might to protect economic interests abroad, sometimes at the expense of local populations. The history of CIA interventions in democratically elected governments, often to protect corporate interests, is a stark illustration of this dynamic.

James's accusation that the rich have "condemned and murdered the just" finds echoes in the fates of activists, journalists, and whistleblowers who challenge powerful interests. Those who stand up to entrenched power often face severe consequences.

However, James's text is not just a condemnation; it's a call to action. It challenges us to examine our own complicity in unjust systems and to work for change.

This might mean advocating for fairer economic policies, supporting a gold and silver backed monetary system, supporting ethical business practices, or standing in solidarity with marginalized communities.

The text also offers hope, reminding us that injustice does not have the final word. The "Lord of Sabaoth" hears the cries of the oppressed. In secular terms, this can be understood as a belief in the ultimate triumph of justice and human rights.

As we navigate the complexities of our globalized world, James's ancient words offer a powerful lens through which to view contemporary issues of wealth, power, and justice. They challenge us to look beyond surface-level prosperity to the deeper ethical implications of our economic systems. In a world where the gap between rich and poor continues to widen, where environmental destruction and resource depletion caused by manipulating commodity markets (like silver and oil to be too cheap) threatens our collective future, and where powerful interests often seem to operate with impunity, this message is more relevant than ever.

The challenge for us, as global citizens, is to take these insights seriously. It means grappling with difficult questions about our economic systems, our consumption patterns, and our responsibilities to one another and to the planet.

It means working towards a world where prosperity is shared more equitably, where economic growth doesn't come at the expense of human dignity or environmental decay. We need to call out Usury when we see it. It disguises itself in financial institutions, predatory loans, predatory economic models and complicit law makers who use their pigeons, horses and ships to spread lies