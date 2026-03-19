The sudden abandonment of oil and gas fields by the GCC—home to the world’s largest reserves—has triggered one of the most severe energy shocks in modern history.

With global energy markets already on edge, this abrupt supply disruption has cascaded through every asset class. While crude prices are spiking, traditional “safe havens” like gold and silver are paradoxically falling.

This isn’t a contradiction—it’s a liquidity event.

When equities plunge and volatility spikes, investors and institutions often face margin calls, forcing them to raise cash immediately.

To cover those calls, they liquidate whatever assets have value and liquidity—including “paper” precious metals positions.

The selling pressure isn’t driven by fundamentals, but by the mechanical need to obtain cash fast.

As a result, gold and silver drop even as systemic risk rises.

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