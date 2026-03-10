

Silver popping 5% today with COMEX spot kissing $89 is cosmetic, not consequential. That move is peanuts beside Shanghai’s triple‑digit prints, where real buyers are already paying vastly more for real metal. The true signal isn’t today’s Western bounce—it’s the Eastern price screaming that silver is radically mispriced.



Silver just fired a shot across the bow of the entire global financial system — and almost nobody in mainstream finance is prepared for what it means.





China’s Vaults Are Running Dry

Silver inventories in China have quietly crossed a line that the paper markets can no longer ignore. Vault stocks at the Shanghai Futures Exchange and Shanghai Gold Exchange have collapsed to just 631 tonnes — roughly 20.3 million ounces — the lowest combined level in a decade and still shrinking. This isn’t a statistic, it’s a countdown. When the last bars are spoken for and the shelves run bare, it will not matter what number flashes on a COMEX screen; the only price that counts will be what real buyers are forced to pay for real metal in the real world.

SHFE Blows Past COMEX

The market is already starting to price in that reality. In China, SHFE silver just exploded higher, gapping up to the equivalent of 103.16 dollars per ounce while COMEX silver languishes around 89.07. That is not a minor regional premium; that is a structural break. Same metal, same planet — but in the East, buyers are paying triple‑digit prices because that’s what it takes to pry loose real ounces.

The Vacuum Switches On

You can practically hear the vacuum roar to life. At these spreads, arbitrage is a no‑brainer: buy “cheap” paper silver in the West, stand for delivery where possible, and ship physical straight into Shanghai and the broader Asian market. Every ounce that leaves Western vaults to chase that premium is one less ounce available to cover the mountain of derivatives, ETFs, unallocated accounts, and promises that make up the Western silver “market.” Inventories are evaporating, the arbitrage window is wide open, and this divergence is screaming supply crunch.

COMEX: Catch Up Or Get Exposed

Now the question isn’t whether something breaks — it’s where it breaks first. Does COMEX finally get dragged kicking and screaming toward reality, with shorts forced to bid up the price into the triple digits just to keep metal from vanishing Eastward? Or do Western prices stay artificially subdued on the screen while the physical quietly drains away, tightening the squeeze until somebody fails to deliver? Either way, this gap is not sustainable.

When The Metal’s Gone, The Game Is Over

This is what a terminal phase looks like in a rigged paper market: record‑low inventories in the East, massive premiums for real metal, stubbornly complacent pricing in the West, and accelerating flows from one side of the world to the other. When the physical runs out, the paper price won’t matter. The only question left for investors and shorts alike is brutally simple: are you holding a claim on silver — or are you holding the silver itself?



March will see the return of Silver at $103 then move sharply higher to $153



RM Capital Analytics Rashad Hajiyev writes, ”Silver's 3.5-month triangle formation is eventually going to resolve. I believe, it is going to breakout in March with immediate target of $103 and next one around $153. I do not think $153 is going to be the top. I expect a final parabolic run to take silver to my $240 - 260 target. The passing week has been bad for PM sector, but it is going to change soon.”

