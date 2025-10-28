Main Street Massacre: COVID Mandates Gutted Small Businesses as Corporate Giants Claimed the Spoils

During the COVID war, average Americans were sacrificed on the altar of arbitrary government mandates. Main Street was wiped out, families lost livelihoods and generational businesses shuttered overnight, while big-box parasites like Walmart and Amazon feasted, fattening themselves on bailout cash and “essential” status. Inequality soared, social cohesion shattered, and what little economic mobility remained was snuffed out in bureaucratic darkness. America became a nation of gig workers and checkout lines, where survival meant submission—not ingenuity—and where every new executive order brought despair, not hope.​

American Roulette: Reckless Tariff Chaos Leaves Businesses Trapped in a Whiplash Economy That Didn’t Have to Happen

Now comes the era of tariff turmoil, a reckless, senseless fever dream of volatility where “it didn’t have to be this way.” Every importer, exporter, manufacturer, and employer is condemned to run their business on a roulette wheel, unable to plan or invest as one man’s tweet can upend global commerce in a moment. This is not policy—it’s madness. The only certainty is uncertainty, eroding growth, destroying trust, and making rational business decisions a distant memory in the face of one man’s irrational whims.

King of the Jungle, Who is Amazon?



Amazon, the retail colossus, controls over 37% of U.S. online sales, pushing thousands of small businesses to shutter their doors; even former giants like Bed Bath & Beyond couldn’t survive the competition unleashed by Amazon’s relentless expansion and market power.

Let’s see how Amazon is doing today



Amazon announced today that it is cutting 14,000 corporate jobs, marking the initial phase of a layoff campaign that could ultimately impact up to 30,000 positions—about 10% of its global corporate workforce. The first 14,000 cuts were confirmed and began Tuesday, October 28, 2025, as part of a broader restructuring driven by the company’s push for efficiency and increased investment in artificial intelligence.​

The total number of layoffs could rise further in the coming weeks as the process is expected to continue, with additional notifications likely to be delivered to affected employees. These layoffs represent the largest corporate workforce reduction in Amazon’s history

Endless Wars: Who Pays the Price?

America’s new normal is endless war—bombs and bullets abroad, trade salvos at home. The Trump regime embroiled the U.S. in kinetic conflict from Russia and Iran to Venezuela, Colombia, and Palestine, a foreign policy of fire and fury sold as “security” but paid for by blood and treasure. As tanks rolled, tariff barrages hammered China, India, Europe, Canada, and Mexico, setting ally against ally, partner against partner. Instead of peace or prosperity, Americans received a permanent battlefield and a tottering economy, all because one administration conflated leadership with perpetual confrontation, as if conflict itself were the only victory

Unending wars have become little more than corporate windfalls masquerading as strategy.

Each new conflict is a bonanza for weapons manufacturers, private security firms, and logistics giants feeding at the Pentagon trough—war spending transforms taxpayer fear and tragedy into soaring quarterly profits.

The “defense” industry profits over $2 trillion in recent years, with a handful of contractors reaping more than all American diplomacy combined.

For these boardrooms, perpetual war isn’t failure—it’s business as usual, where peace would decimate revenue and stock buybacks. Thus, bloodshed becomes a growth market, and stability the one threat that must be crushed

A Segment on Digital Slavery



Central planners are fast-tracking the control grid in plain sight. The first step is mandatory digital ID—already plastered across city buses, warning citizens to comply by May 2026. Once every person is cataloged, Palantir’s vast data ecosystem integrates everything—tax records, bank accounts, health files, even voting data—into an all-seeing profile. With that infrastructure complete, digital currency is the final lock on the cage: programmable money that tracks every purchase, deducts taxes automatically, and freezes assets instantly. Privacy vanishes, autonomy ends, and financial freedom becomes conditional on compliance. The dystopia isn’t coming—it’s rolling out right now.



The Real Cycle: Engineered Crisis, Manufactured Debt—And How to Break Free

Americans are living through a relentless gauntlet of engineered crises, each shock pushing the public deeper into confusion, debt, and dependence. Take 9/11: for years, brave voices in groups like Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth have dissected the “official story,” revealing how physical evidence points not to planes and jet fuel, but to a well-executed demolition job. Now, when even icons like Tucker Carlson start broadcasting these suppressed facts, the long shadows over our recent history only deepen.

Fast forward to COVID-19: what began as a narrative about exotic food markets now increasingly points to dangerous U.S.-funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan—a pattern as obvious as it is sinister. Americans have not stumbled from crisis to crisis; they have been herded. The baton handoff between terrorism, pandemic, war, and new “catastrophes” is never for the benefit of common citizens. It is always for the unaccountable class that profits from trauma.

At every turn, the Federal Reserve and their banker partners ride to the “rescue,” pumping out trillions in fiat currency, creating asset bubbles for the few and inflation for the many. Public fear enables a permanent state of emergency—always more debt, more surveillance, more power for the architects of disaster. Each time, the real wealth of savers and workers is siphoned away by stealthy inflation, sacrificing Main Street for Wall Street in a rigged ritual.

There’s only one exit: reject their game. Stack real gold, stack real silver. These are not relics—they are lifelines. While each new crisis is designed and deployed, physical metal remains unblinking and untouchable. Wake up. Break the cycle. Opt out before the next fire is lit—before your wealth, your rights, and your future are engineered out of existence.