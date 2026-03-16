Michael Oliver of Momentum Structural Analysis wrote yesterday,

"...if you are taking profits in gold and putting that into cash Dollars thinking that’s a good idea then go to the St. Louis Fed’s site and look at the M2 chart. If you take the size of M2 now (their update as of early this year) and go back to 2020, six years inclusive, the money supply has increased by 45%. So if you think cash is an alternative place to be, think again. No, it’s not yet at Weimar levels in the U.S. (and the Western world in general), but that’s a major and ongoing decay in real value, year by bloody year. Cash is not a place to be."

Cash is the weakest “safe haven” in a system where the units are being quietly multiplied behind your back.

Look at the M2 money supply chart and run the tape back to 2020. In early 2020, M2 sat around 15.3 trillion dollars; by early 2026 it is roughly 22.4 trillion. That is an increase on the order of 40–45% in just six years. In other words, nearly half of all the “cash” in existence today did not exist before this cycle of emergency stimulus, bailouts, and financial repression.

Now compare that to gold and silver. They are not someone else’s liability and they cannot be created with a keystroke. New mine supply crawls forward at low single‑digit percentages per year, constrained by geology, capex, permitting, and politics. Above‑ground stocks move between strong and weak hands, but the underlying physical reality barely shifts compared to the violent expansion of dollar claims.

So if you still think “holding cash” is an alternative to hard assets, think again. Cash is a melting ice cube in a system where policymakers have already shown you their playbook: whenever the system wobbles, they print. Gold and silver, by contrast, do not care who sits on the FOMC or what the latest policy slogan is. They simply stand there, measuring the dilution of the currency that presumes to be their competitor.





end of segment