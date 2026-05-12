

Many of you who’ve recently joined this news service are expressing the same deep unease about where things are headed. The common threads running through your messages are clear:

A collapsing trust in government institutions

A collapsing trust in legacy media and official narratives

Growing pessimism about the future of the economy

A sense of being materially and financially worse off than in previous years

Rising fear of pervasive big tech surveillance and data harvesting

Anxiety over a looming financial crisis or systemic collapse



Here is US Foreign Policy in a nutshell



Media and think tanks manufacture consent: demonize leaders, exaggerate threats, sanitize history, and sell intervention as “democracy,” “human rights,” or “self‑defense.”

Intelligence agencies and NGOs seed “civil society” fronts, fund opposition parties, and train activist networks to trigger color revolutions and street protests.

If soft power fails, escalate to sanctions, economic strangulation, and covert ops to destabilize the existing regime and fracture its support base.

When the target is sufficiently weakened, launch direct or proxy military interventions framed as “humanitarian” or “peacekeeping” actions.

Install a friendly government staffed by Western‑trained technocrats willing to privatize state assets and open markets to Wall Street and multinationals.

Force or “advise” the new regime into IMF/World Bank programs, dollar debts, and trade deals that lock in dependency and external control.

Secure long‑term concessions on oil, gas, mining, ports, telecoms, and agriculture, turning public wealth into private collateral for global financiers.

Integrate the captured state into the dollar system, using its resources, tax base, and future exports to backstop U.S. financial instruments and leverage.

Repeat the cycle: whenever growth stalls or debt pressures rise, identify the next target—Ukraine, Iraq, Libya, Venezuela, Iran, Cuba—to feed the expansionary needs of Wall Street, not Main Street.

This is coming to an end as now the World has witnessed that US can’t defend Gulf client states and the petro-dollar is in its last hours

U.S. Imperialism Built on Paper, Not Production

For nearly a century, the United States has acted as if history, geography, and finance exempt it from consequences—and now the bill is coming due. Protected by two oceans during both world wars, the U.S. emerged in 1945 as the only major industrial power whose factories, ports, and railways were intact, while Europe and Japan lay in ruins. That accident of geography allowed Washington to impose the dollar as the world’s reserve currency and to rebrand raw power as “American leadership.”

The “Exorbitant Privilege” of Printed Power

This unique position created what French President Charles de Gaulle famously called an “exorbitant privilege”: the ability to pay for foreign goods not with exports of real products, but with its own paper—claims denominated in U.S. dollars. Instead of trading soybeans, wheat, or manufactured goods for what it needed, the United States increasingly exported one thing above all: dollar liabilities backed by political and military force rather than productive discipline.

A French winery’s situation illustrates the scam. The vintner invests land, labor, time, and skill to produce wine, then ships it across the Atlantic. In return, the U.S. sends “little green pieces of paper,” or their digital equivalents, which cost virtually nothing to create but function as world money because the U.S. state says so and the global system is structured to accept it. The winery converts those dollars at its central bank into francs or, later, euros and keeps working—while the United States has effectively swapped printed claims for real European output.

The Petro‑Dollar: Oil as Collateral for Empire

By the 1970s, the postwar honeymoon was over: German and Japanese industry was outcompeting U.S. firms, and American industrial supremacy was visibly slipping. Instead of confronting its own structural weaknesses, Washington doubled down on imperial finance by cutting a petro‑dollar deal with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf monarchies. Oil—the lifeblood of modern production—would be priced exclusively in dollars, and surplus petro‑dollars would be funneled back into U.S. Treasuries and Wall Street assets.

In return, the U.S. ringed the Gulf with bases and pledged to “protect” the region—protection that in practice meant locking key regimes into a dependency that made the dollar system and U.S. hegemony inseparable. Every nation needing oil now needed dollars; every oil exporter sitting on huge dollar surpluses was steered into financing U.S. deficits and wars. The global energy system became collateral for a sprawling imperial credit machine run out of Washington and New York.

Wars on Credit: Regime Change as a Business Model

With this infrastructure in place, Washington no longer had to ask its own people to pay for empire upfront. It could borrow from the very countries buying oil, whose payments cycled through Gulf producers and back into U.S. debt markets. Vietnam was an early proof of concept: a catastrophic, losing war financed not by politically explosive tax hikes but by issuing Treasury IOUs absorbed by petro‑dollar recycling.

This pattern became a template. Hundreds of conflicts, covert operations, and regime‑change campaigns—from Latin America to the Middle East to Central Asia—were underwritten by the same mechanism: print dollar claims, sell debt, and let foreign savers and domestic creditors carry the cost. The absurdity is staggering. A country shielded by two oceans, which never saw its cities flattened as Europe and Asia did, used that unearned safety to launch wave after wave of interventions abroad—each new conflict financed by yet more borrowing against the credibility of the very system those wars destabilized.

Financialization: New Puppets as New Collateral





As manufacturing was offshored to chase cheap labor and compliant governments, the U.S. economy financialized. The empire needed not just allies but assets—client states, compliant elites, privatized infrastructure, and resource concessions—to serve as collateral, explicit or implicit, for an ever‑growing web of dollar‑denominated claims. Regime change wasn’t just about ideology; it was about opening new fields of extraction, securing pipelines and shipping lanes, and creating fresh streams of income and collateral to feed the debt machine.

The main export was no longer cars, steel, or machinery; it was dollar paper: bonds, derivatives, and equities whose value rested on the assumption that U.S. military and financial power could always enforce repayment and control the terms of trade. Oil‑rich regions, strategic chokepoints, and entire populations were treated as moving parts in a vast collateral pool for Wall Street’s schemes.

Self‑Inflicted Wound: When the Ponzi Meets Limits

Now the contradictions are exploding. U.S. federal debt has surged past 31 trillion dollars, exceeding annual GDP and making the United States the largest debtor on earth. Ratings agencies have already cut U.S. sovereign credit from AAA to AA ranges, a clear signal that even establishment finance doubts Washington’s ability to maintain this arrangement indefinitely. Meanwhile, household and corporate debts—auto loans, credit cards, student loans, and corporate leverage—sit at or near record highs, much of it funding consumption or stock buybacks rather than productive investment.

Abroad, the empire’s behavior has taught the rest of the world a brutal lesson. Sanctions, tariffs, tech bans, and proxy wars have pushed countries like China and others to build their own reserves of oil, electricity, and fertilizer, and to re‑route trade through railways, pipelines, and inland corridors that bypass U.S.‑controlled sea lanes. Gulf monarchies have discovered that American bases invite Iranian missiles rather than guarantee security, exposing the petro‑dollar system’s core promise as a lie.

This crisis is not an accident or an unforeseeable shock. It is a self‑inflicted wound driven by a lust for resources, oil, and dominance—and by an addiction to finding new “puppets” and new collateral to keep an imperial Ponzi scheme alive one more cycle. The United States never learned the most basic lesson of empire: you cannot bomb, sanction, and indebt the world forever and expect trust in your money to remain intact. The petro‑dollar’s unraveling is not a betrayal by ungrateful allies or rising rivals; it is the logical outcome of U.S. imperialism eating through its own foundations.



How the Regime Game Works (we wrote about this repeatedly months ago)



Recall María Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader turned Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who went to Florida to court U.S. investors to “rebuild” Venezuela—transparent code for mass privatization—only for Washington to greenlight Maduro’s kidnapping weeks later, neatly converting an entire country into collateral for foreign capital.

In Iran, Washington tried the same playbook but ran into a 5,000‑year‑old civilization it arrogantly assumed Trump could topple in a weekend. Trump, Jared Kushner, developers like Witkoff, and hawks like Rubio and Hegseth gambled on regime change in a resource‑rich state—the prize was enormous if they could crack Iran open—but they lost: instead of regime change, they triggered regime consolidation, with Tehran admired on the world stage and impressing both Russia and China.

There will be no uranium handed over; on the contrary, Iran now has every incentive to enrich and fast‑track its nuclear capability to ensure it is never this vulnerable to attack again. In the process, the U.S. managed to lose its bases in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain, and those regimes can no longer safely move their oil through the Strait of Hormuz on Washington’s terms. These same Gulf monarchies that once recycled their oil wealth into U.S. Treasuries and the stock market are being forced to rethink, and in many cases reduce, that role as financiers of American empire.

Before February 28, the Strait of Hormuz was effectively open for U.S. interests and U.S.-aligned Gulf producers; now it is, in practice, shut to Washington and its former client oil states—a geopolitical choke point turned into a monument to imperial hubris.



In SilverNEWS



Notes from the Field: Butte & Philipsburg Silver Unearthed

Silver Academy staffers sift through dusty annals in dim Montana archives—yellowed maps crackle under gloved hands, revealing Butte’s 1875 Travona vein explosion: 716 million ounces ripped from copper-rich hills by 2005, fueling Gilded Age fortunes until the 1893 Sherman repeal gutted prices.

Pages turn to Philipsburg’s Granite Mountain, America’s richest silver bonanza—$33 million poured out 1882-1893, Bimetallic veins glittering before zinc contamination and market crashes slammed the gates shut.

Today? Silver Bow Mining (SBMT) drills 25,000 feet into Walkerville’s Rainbow Block—170M silver-equivalent ounces inferred, a defiant poke at Big Copper’s shadow. Are we witnessing renaissance or fool’s gold? Staffers chase public records, exposing what insiders bury. Stay tuned—truth digs deeper than any shaft





