Lessons from the Ark: How a Lion and a Lamb Can Guide Us to Wisdom

Entering a Peaceful Kingdom - by Jon Forrest Little

Edward Hicks painting (Part of his series titled “The Peaceable Kingdoms”)

Today, as we reflect on the themes of Lent and the stories of the Bible, we find ourselves in a moment of introspection and self-examination. During Lent, Jesus embarked on a journey into the wilderness, where he fasted and prayed for 40 days. This period of self-denial was not just a personal trial but a preparation for the ultimate sacrifice he would make for humanity. Jesus' actions remind us that sometimes, we must step back from our desires and focus on what truly matters.

In a similar vein, the story of Noah's Ark presents another 40-day narrative. During the flood, animals from all over the world came together, and for a brief moment, predators and prey coexisted in harmony.

In a way aboard the ark was like Heaven, 'and the lion laid down with the lamb'

This pause in their natural instincts serves as a powerful metaphor for the idea that even in the most challenging circumstances, we can find a way to curb our impulses, we can delay gratification and work towards a common goal.

As Christians observe Lent, many choose to give up certain pleasures or habits for 40 days leading up to Easter. This act of self-denial is not just about personal discipline but also about recognizing our place in the world and our relationship with God. It's a reminder that we don't have to be controlled by our immediate desires; we can delay gratification for something greater.

Now, let's consider how these themes apply to our modern world. The financial systems we live under often encourage instant gratification through easy credit and fast consumption.

The United States, for example, has a national debt approaching $37 trillion, with interest payments being the largest line item in the federal budget. Credit card interest rates can be as high as 30% or more, and household, business, and government debt are at all-time highs. Many financial institutions operate in ways that are predatory, taking advantage of those who cannot afford the terms they offer.

It’s important to emphasize that predatory or high-interest loans are known as USURY and condemned dozens of times throughout scripture.

Our wallet's fiat (paper currency) stems from principles rooted in USURY. This is because paper can be printed endlessly (debasing the currency), and workers work harder to earn less.

Then, workers who get behind fall further into debt, so they have to look for other high-interest options to keep their heads above water.

So think of it like the act of swimming but with a plot twist. Imagine each minute some villain keeps adding ankle weights that act like evil anchors, dragging you down until your head is no longer above water. You gasp until you drown in a doom loop of death caused by the cycle of debt, high-interest loans, and more debt (Much like our own Government, which funds endless wars with paper money)

This situation echoes the biblical concept of the Year of Jubilee (I wrote about this just last Sunday,) where debts were forgiven, and land was returned to its original owners. The Jubilee was a reset, acknowledging that wealth tends to concentrate in the hands of a few, leading to inequality and social unrest. It was a reminder that true freedom and prosperity come not from accumulating wealth but from living in balance and harmony with others.

In today's "on-demand" society, we're conditioned to want everything now.

Door Dash can deliver your morning razor and shaving cream

Grub Hub delivers wings at half time

Uber Eats delivers dinner

Amazon delivers next day

Instacart shoppers do shopping for you

From same-day delivery to instant streaming, our culture is built on the idea that we should never have to wait.

But Lent reminds us that there is value in patience and self-control. By choosing to delay gratification, we can break free from the cycle of consumption and find a deeper sense of fulfillment.

As we navigate the complexities of our financialized world, let's remember the lessons of the wilderness and the ark. Let's strive to create a society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, not just those who are already wealthy. Let's work towards a world where debt is not a burden and where our consumption is mindful, intentional and sustainable.

The stories of Jesus 40 days in the wilderness and the 40 days of Noah's Ark offer us powerful reminders of the importance of self-denial and delayed gratification. As we move forward in our own lives, let's embrace these principles, not just during Lent but every day. By doing so, we can build a more equitable and compassionate world, one where everyone has the chance to flourish.

As we continue to reflect on the themes of Lent and the importance of living within our means, it's crucial to examine the financial systems that often encourage the opposite.

The financialized systems we live under today are built on credit and debt, which lead to predatory practices that exploit individuals and communities. High-interest rates and fees associated with predatory lending can trap people in cycles of debt, making it impossible to break free.

In contrast, investing in gold and silver represents a way to save without relying on credit or usury.

These precious metals have historically maintained their value over time, serving as a tangible store of wealth that is not subject to the same risks as paper currencies or speculative investments like 401(ks) and mutual funds.

Unlike 401(k)s and mutual funds, which are forms of investing or speculating, saving in gold and silver is about preserving wealth without the need for credit or debt.

The Lenten theme of curbing consumption and delaying gratification is particularly relevant here. In today's "on-demand" society, we're often encouraged to spend now and worry later. However, this approach can lead to financial instability and debt. By choosing to live within our means and save in gold and silver, we can avoid the pitfalls of predatory lending (USURY) and ensure that our financial systems do not unfairly burden workers.

The current economic landscape is challenging, with inflation eroding the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Independent estimates suggest that the U.S. dollar loses about 10% of its value annually, meaning that individuals must work twice as hard just to maintain their standard of living. This situation highlights the importance of saving in assets that retain their value over time, such as gold and silver.

In the past, people could save in sound money (traditional money)—gold or its little sister Silver—and focus on their personal and professional lives without needing to navigate complex financial markets. Today, however, many are forced to act as their own hedge fund managers just to preserve their savings. This is unsustainable and unnecessary.

A return to the basics of saving, rather than speculating, is essential.

Saving is about producing more than you consume and setting aside the difference, not about investing in volatile markets. Gold and silver offer a stable foundation for financial security, allowing us to live within our means and avoid the traps of debt slavery.

As we move forward, let's remember that true financial freedom comes from living within our means and saving in assets that endure. By embracing these principles, we can build a more equitable and sustainable financial future for ourselves and our communities.

About Edward Hicks (the featured painter in today’s Sermon)

Edward Hicks was a prominent American folk painter and Quaker minister, known for his "Peaceable Kingdom" series. Born in 1780 in Pennsylvania, Hicks was influenced by Quaker principles and the Bible, particularly Isaiah 11:6, which describes a future of harmony among predators and prey. He created over 60 versions of "The Peaceable Kingdom" between 1820 and 1849, symbolizing a world where animals and humans coexist peacefully. His paintings reflect his quest for peace and unity, often including historical references like William Penn's treaty with Native Americans. Hicks' naive style and warm colors convey a sense of unity and hope.

