SILVER JUST MADE THE SQUEEZE REAL

Silver ripping through $75 isn’t just another chart bounce — it’s the official start of the next leg higher. The “selloff” in March was nothing but paper panic. Physical premiums told the truth. Now reality is closing in fast, and there’s no going back.

After crashing from $96 to $64, silver’s rebound now has teeth: a 5–7% surge in one session on classic short-covering, safe-haven flows, and deep-pocket technical buying. COMEX tried to break the bulls — again — and failed. The cracks in the paper price façade are now widening under delivery demand.

April 1st just tightened the industrial noose.

China quietly axed its 9% VAT export rebate for solar products today — a game changer for global refined silver flow. With solar accounting for nearly 20% of total silver demand, producers now face rising input costs, slower exports, and reduced supply elasticity. The result: a creeping shortage that monetary and industrial buyers will feel simultaneously.

Next stop: COMEX delivery pressure.

First Notice Day for April contracts lands in two weeks, and registered stocks remain razor thin. The Silver Institute still projects a 2026 deficit — the sixth in a row — at precisely the moment AI infrastructure, EVs, robotics, and grid expansion are consuming every available ounce.

Meanwhile, sovereign and retail stackers see what Wall Street doesn’t: mine supply can’t scale for 7–15 years, while debt, war, and de-dollarization are lighting up every precious metal chart.

The squeeze is real — and this time, the physical market is leading.

Meanwhile, right now, insiders are loading up on silver call options at strike prices between $900 and $1,000 for December 2026 — while the metal trades near $70. That’s a bet on a 1,300% explosion in less than a year. And it’s not noise or speculation. This is targeted, strategic positioning by players who know something’s coming.

The open interest is concentrated 10–15x above spot, with tens of thousands of contracts clustered at those extreme strike levels. The so‑called “max pain” line sits around $300 — yet heavy money is targeting $1,000. That is not normal hedging. It’s a warning flare.

No mainstream analyst is forecasting four‑digit silver, yet that’s where size is building. Smart capital doesn’t chase headlines — it moves early, in silence, while disbelief is highest.

Whether they’re bracing for a monetary reset, a systemic shock, or a market breakdown, the message is clear: big money expects a full repricing of silver. The question isn’t if something breaks — it’s when.

Because this time, positioning speaks louder than words.

This is what happens when people keep analyzing silver like it lives in a vacuum. It doesn’t.

Silver sits at the intersection of:

industrial demand

monetary distrust

paper leverage

physical tightness

and liquidity stress





Now let’s discuss the leverage side of this incredibly bullish scenario

Minerals Are the New Oil — And AYA Owns the Best of Them

Every revolution of the 21st century runs on silver. AI data centers, solar panels, EV batteries, robotics, 5G networks — none of it works without the best electrical conductor on the entire periodic table. Silver isn’t just a precious metal anymore. It’s the indispensable industrial mineral of our era. Forget oil. Minerals are the new energy — and silver is best in class.

That’s why AYA Gold & Silver (TSX: AYA | OTCQX: AYASF) just delivered one of the most stunning earnings reports in the silver mining sector.

FY2025 — A Defining Year. The Numbers Speak:

Revenues exploded to $202 million — up 5X year-over-year

Net income swung from a loss of $26M to a profit of $46M

Operating cash flow flipped from negative to $72M positive

$136M cash on the balance sheet — fortress-level financial strength

Q4 alone hit $75M in revenues — up 8X year-over-year

Average net realized silver price reached $58.39/oz in Q4, up from $27.65 just a year ago

AYA is pure silver torque — and the leverage is extraordinary:

Zgounder Silver Mine ramp-up completed on schedule

73 Moz in proven and probable reserves, mine life extended to 2036

2026 production guidance of 6.2–6.8 Moz AgEq — and climbing

Boumadine polymetallic project PEA shows a 69% pre-tax IRR with a 1.3-year payback

U.S. exchange listing targeted for Q2 2026 — massive new investor audience incoming

The world needs silver like never before. AYA is sitting on mountains of it in Morocco and just proved it can mine it profitably, efficiently, and at scale. This is what a generational silver opportunity looks like.



Two miners across the ocean are checking every box serious silver investors look for — high grades, years of pipeline inventory, strong metallurgy, and safe, mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Andean Precious Metals operates Bolivia’s largest silver oxide processing facility in the legendary Potosí mining district — the mountain that literally bankrolled the Spanish Empire for centuries. Their San Bartolomé operation works hand-in-hand with over 20,000 artisanal miners, turning one of history’s most storied silver regions into a modern, scalable production engine. With silver demand roaring from military, aerospace, robotics, AI infrastructure, solar, and batteries, having boots on the ground in Potosí — where silver runs in the veins of the earth itself — is a genuinely powerful position.

Kuya Silver is one of the most electrifying growth stories in the entire silver sector right now. Their Bethania mine in Peru is tracking to produce 15 to 20 times more silver in 2026 than it did in 2025 — that’s not a typo. That kind of production ramp is almost unheard of, and in a rising silver price environment, the leverage to the silver price becomes absolutely explosive. When the best conductor on the periodic table is in a structural bull market, Kuya is the kind of pure-play torqued name that can deliver life-changing returns.



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