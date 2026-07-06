As long as the paper market dwarfs deliverable metal and the deficit keeps thinning the float, the kindling remains in place. - Vince Lanci

Is there a silver shortage?

Short answer: no, not the empty-vault, can’t-buy-a-coin shortage the doom crowd sells.

What is real is a structural deficit and that is enough. In 2026, the silver market is on track for its sixth straight year of using more metal than mines and recycling can supply. That keeps draining above-ground stockpiles, and those stockpiles are not infinite.

A silver squeeze happens when that slow physical drain collides with a paper market many times larger than the metal behind it. Buyers demand actual bars, shorts who sold silver they never owned scramble to cover, and price gaps higher.

We saw the live version in early 2026, when silver ripped out of the $80s, crossed $100, and printed an all-time high of $121.62 on January 29, 2026.

This page is a breakdown of some of the plumbing: COMEX vs. LBMA, paper vs. physical, and the deficit math. So the next time the tape moves, you’re reading it, not reacting to it.

What is a silver squeeze, actually?

A short squeeze is simple in principle: more people are obligated to deliver or buy back something than can easily be sourced, so price is forced higher until sellers appear.



Silver adds a physical twist. The futures and unallocated markets let players go short, meaning they promise silver, in sizes far larger than the metal actually sitting in vaults. That works fine until it doesn’t. As long as almost nobody asks for delivery, the game runs. A squeeze begins when enough buyers do ask for bars, all at once, and shorts have to either find real metal, which is scarce and slow, or buy their positions back, which is expensive and fast. Price becomes the release valve.

Here is the distinction most headlines miss: a squeeze does not mean the world ran out of silver. It is a settlement stress, a mismatch between paper claims and deliverable metal. It shows up as a violent price move long before any vault literally empties.

It is also important to separate two things that constantly get mashed together. A corner is when one buyer deliberately accumulates enough of the deliverable supply that shorts cannot source metal to settle. A squeeze is the broader, usually leaderless version. No mastermind. Just a crowd reaching for physical at the same time while the float is thin.

Most modern silver episodes are squeezes, not corners. That is why they usually ignite off a news catalyst or a social-media wave instead of one billionaire’s trade. Same mechanism, different spark.

Is there really a silver shortage? The deficit, in plain English

Here is the part that actually is about physical supply.

The Silver Institute expects 2026 to be the sixth consecutive year the silver market runs a deficit, with demand outrunning mine output plus recycling. The projected gap is a meaningful 67 million ounces against total supply near 1.05 billion ounces.

Year after year, that gap gets covered by drawing down above-ground inventories built up over decades. A buffer only drains once.

Industry is the engine. Silver industrial fabrication runs around 650 million ounces a year. Solar cells, electronics, EVs, and the AI data-center buildout all consume it. That demand does not stop just because silver gets expensive. You cannot build a solar cell without silver. So the draw on physical metal is structural, not just a sentiment trade.

So, is there a shortage? It depends what you mean.

Retail or coin shortage? Sometimes. Premiums blow out, dealers run dry, and wait times stretch. But that is usually a demand spike, not a permanent void.

Structural deficit? Yes. The flow math is in deficit, and the buffer is finite. That is the slow fuse.

Empty-vault, zero-silver-anywhere shortage? No. Anyone selling you that is selling you something.

The honest framing is simple: a persistent deficit makes the system fragile to a squeeze because the cushion of deliverable metal keeps thinning while paper claims do not.

Why doesn’t the deficit self-correct? Three reasons.

First, most silver is a byproduct. Primary silver mines supply only about 28% of mine output, according to the Silver Institute. That means roughly 72% comes out of the ground as a secondary metal at copper, lead, zinc, and gold mines. The silver price alone does not quickly change how much silver gets dug up. You cannot will new supply into existence just because silver triples.

Second, demand growth is industrial and non-discretionary. Solar, electrification, electronics, and data centers consume silver regardless of price. Much of that silver is dispersed in products where recycling is uneconomic.

Third, the drawdown is invisible until it isn’t. The buffer absorbs the deficit quietly for years. The market looks balanced right up to the point where deliverable metal gets scarce and price has to do the rationing.

COMEX vs LBMA: where the silver actually sits

Two venues run the global silver market, and confusing them is how people misread every inventory headline.

COMEX, in New York, is the futures exchange. Its warehouses report registered silver and eligible silver. Registered silver is pledged and available to settle contracts. Eligible silver is in the vault but not currently pledged.

When the internet screams that COMEX is draining, it usually means registered stock is falling. But eligible metal can be converted, and metal can move between the buckets. It is a stress gauge, not a doomsday clock.

LBMA, in London, is the bigger physical hub. It is the over-the-counter market where most real bullion is stored and traded. Much of that metal is already spoken for, allocated to ETFs, central banks, and clients.

London float matters most in a real squeeze. That means the unencumbered metal actually free to move. It is only a fraction of the headline London vault total.

Squeeze risk lives in the gap between total reported metal and truly free, deliverable float across both venues. And float is exactly what the deficit keeps eroding.

A practical tell to watch is lease rates and the futures curve. When deliverable metal gets tight, the cost to borrow physical silver spikes. The front of the curve can also flip into backwardation, with spot or near-month silver trading above later months.

That almost never happens in a comfortable market. It means buyers are willing to pay more to have the metal now instead of later. Backwardation and surging lease rates are the market quietly admitting the float is thin, usually before the price headline catches up.

Paper vs physical silver: why the market can break

For every ounce of physical silver, there are many ounces of paper silver. Futures, options, unallocated accounts, and ETF claims all expand the paper side of the market.

Most of the time, that is a feature. It creates liquidity and price discovery.

The fragility appears when a meaningful slice of paper holders decide they want metal, not a contract. The ratio of paper claims to deliverable metal is the single best mental model for squeeze risk. By some widely cited estimates, it runs to dozens of paper ounces for every ounce of registered COMEX metal.

The higher that ratio runs, the harder price has to move to clear a delivery demand.

That is why silver can sit dead for months and then gap violently. The plumbing does not change slowly. The demand for delivery changes all at once.

The gold/silver ratio: a squeeze pressure gauge

One number compresses a lot of this: the gold/silver ratio. It shows how many ounces of silver it takes to buy one ounce of gold.

Historically, the ratio swings from the low 30s during silver blow-offs to the 90s and 100s when silver is left for dead. A stretched, high ratio means silver is cheap relative to gold. That often becomes the setup before the sharpest silver runs.

When capital rotates out of gold and into the much smaller silver market, the ratio can collapse fast. Because silver’s market is a fraction of gold’s size, the same dollars move silver much more violently.

The ratio does not cause a squeeze. But a stretched ratio over thin float is classic kindling.

Has a silver squeeze ever actually happened?

Yes, repeatedly, and in different forms.

The Hunt brothers cornered silver in 1979 and 1980, driving it toward $50.

The 2021 silver squeeze, driven by social media, moved premiums and ETF flows.

Most recently, the tape handed us the real thing. In early 2026, silver tore through the $80s, crossed $100, and set an all-time high of $121.62 on January 29, 2026. Shorts capitulated, the structural deficit bit, and institutional demand outran the available float.

We walked subscribers through the plumbing in real time as it happened.

Every episode rhymes: a thinning physical cushion, an oversized paper short, and a trigger that makes everyone reach for the metal at once.

What would trigger the next one and what stops it

Triggers include a demand surge, whether industrial or investment-driven, a visible drop in deliverable float, a failure-to-deliver scare, central-bank or large-allocator buying, or a macro event such as currency stress or a flight to real money that pulls capital into metals.

Brakes also exist. Higher prices pull scrap and recycling into the market. They incentivize mine supply over time. Eventually, they also destroy demand among the most price-sensitive industrial users.

A squeeze is a spike, not a permanent state. That is exactly why understanding the mechanism beats chasing the headline.

How to think about it as an investor (not advice)

Understanding the mechanism is not a green light to chase a vertical move.

A few grounding points matter.

Squeezes are spikes. They round-trip more often than they hold. Metal you can actually take delivery of behaves very differently from a leveraged paper bet into the same move.

Premiums on physical coins and bars blow out exactly when everyone wants them. So the shortage you feel at the dealer window is partly a premium event, not a pure spot-price event.

The durable case for silver is the boring one: the structural deficit and the industrial demand curve. The headline squeeze is not the thesis. It is the catalyst.

The deficit is the thesis. The squeeze is the event that periodically forces the market to notice it.

Frequently asked questions

Is there really a silver shortage?

Not the empty-vault kind. You can still buy coins and bars.

What is real is a structural deficit. The silver market has run short of metal for six straight years, steadily draining above-ground inventory. Periodic retail shortages, blown-out premiums, and dealer stockouts are demand spikes on top of that slow drain. They are not proof of a permanent void.

Can you still buy physical silver right now?

Yes. Even during the sharpest squeezes, coins and bars are usually available. What changes is the premium over spot and the wait time, not whether metal exists.

A shortage at the dealer window is usually a premium and delivery-time event. It does not mean there is literally zero silver anywhere.

Why is there a silver deficit?

Industrial demand has outgrown mine supply. Solar, electronics, EVs, and data centers all require silver.

At the same time, most silver is mined as a byproduct of other metals. That means output cannot ramp quickly, even when the silver price triples. The gap is filled by drawing down above-ground stock, and that stock is finite.

What’s the difference between a silver squeeze and a corner?

A corner is deliberate. One buyer accumulates enough deliverable supply that shorts cannot settle. The Hunt brothers in 1979 and 1980 are the classic example.

A squeeze is usually leaderless. A crowd demands physical at once while the float is thin. Same mechanism, different spark. Most modern silver episodes are squeezes.

Will there be another silver squeeze?



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About the author:

Vince Lanci is a veteran commodity trader, portfolio manager and professor of finance, best known as publisher of the GoldFix Substack, where he dissects precious metals, volatility and global market plumbing with deep macro insight and trader’s edge.

