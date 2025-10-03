Yo Silver WhipperSnapperz! Just blasted this out to the so‑called “VIP list,” but honestly, the info is way too tasty to keep locked up. I’m not about building some elitist paywall empire—nah, we keep it open‑bar style around here. Everyone eats. Everyone wins.

Now, as we head into this three‑day weekend, don’t even get me started on the whole Columbus Day drama. Total culture‑war distraction. All I’ll say is: the dude was not the hero your elementary school textbooks claimed. Do a little sleuthing yourself—you’ll see what I mean.



I just sent this email out to some fine folks!



Wanted all to have the insights and how to profit accordingly



Friends,

Over the past 3 to 4 years, gold enthusiasts have often pointed to central bank purchases as the main tailwind for rising gold prices. But honestly, that’s nothing compared to what just hit the markets.

Morgan Stanley has called for a radical shift away from the traditional 60% equity / 40% bond allocation — essentially cutting U.S. Treasury exposure in half.

In plain English, the headline should read: “Dear Investors, Sell Your Treasuries and Buy Gold!”

This is, without question, the biggest piece of financial news ever dropped on the American public, and strangely, no one is talking about it — except yours truly.

Here’s the full write‑up:

https://thesilverindustry.substack.com/p/58-trillion-bonds-cut-in-halfmorgan

My projection: we should see $20,000 gold by Christmas 2026 ( a 5.2 X surge) — and that’s a conservative estimate.

At a gold-to-silver ratio of 60, that puts Silver at around $334 per ounce, meaning a potential 7x upside from today’s prices.

This shift is massive. Pay attention — the markets will never be the same





PS:

China’s Golden Week holiday in 2025 runs from October 1 through October 8, combining the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival. Factories, offices, ports, and most businesses are closed during these eight days, and regular operations are scheduled to resume on Thursday, October 9, 2025



Wait till you see China step on the gas!!! Japan ran out of gold today, tick tick tick





PSS: How to play this.



Load up on all the Silver you can buy under $50.

Buy these 4 silver stocks



Andean Precious Metals (OTC: ANPMF) Aya Gold and Silver (OTC: AYASF) Kuya Silver (OTC: KUYAF) Silver47 (OTC: AAGAF)

For Physical Gold and Silver I recommend calling Andrew Sleigh of Sprott Money.



To contact Andrew Sleigh at Sprott Money to buy gold or silver, reach him by email at asleigh@sprottmoney.com or by phone through the Sprott Money sales line at 1-888-861-0775 (ext. 230 for Andrew Sleigh) or 416-861-0775 for international/local callers. Andrew Sleigh is a Senior Sales Representative and can help with bullion purchases and related inquiries