Jon Forrest Little is a distinguished precious metals analyst, historian, and investigative journalist renowned for his interdisciplinary expertise and groundbreaking theories.

With a background in political science, archaeology, and international business from the University of New Mexico and Georgetown University, Little’s career began in the clay mining industry, where he spent 21 years managing cross-border operations near Mount Cristo Rey on the U.S.-Mexico border.

This experience honed his understanding of international labor relations and resource management, notably leading a value-engineering project at CU Boulder that saved millions by replacing sandstone with a cost-effective brick blend.

Little’s analytical prowess shines in his Precious Metals Warfare Theory, which challenges conventional economic narratives like the "double coincidence of wants."

He traces the first minted coins to the Peloponnesian War, arguing that silver’s monetization was driven by military logistics rather than barter inefficiencies.

His Law of Intricacy, Scarcity, and Utility redefines gold’s value through embodied energy metrics, quantifying its extraction complexity at 310,000 MJ/kg-far exceeding other metals.

As a journalist, Little has broken pivotal stories, including the U.S. Department of Defense’s 1996 halt in silver inventory reporting, exposing decades of covert military silver use in projects like the Manhattan Project and modern aerospace systems. He first reported on Samsung’s silver solid-state battery technology, highlighting its 500 Wh/kg energy density and 9-minute charging capabilities, and revealed Queen’s University Belfast’s discovery that gold strengthens under intense laser exposure due to phonon hardening.

A sought-after commentator, Little frequently appears on platforms like Kitco News and Palisades Gold Radio, blending historical insight with geopolitical analysis. His newsletter, The Pickaxe, and collaborations with institutions like the Silver Academy cement his role as a bridge between academic rigor and market realities. Combining decades of industry experience with a journalist’s tenacity, Little remains a pivotal voice in understanding precious metals’ role in global economics and technology.





Sample of Jon Little (Media appearance with Michele Makori of Kitco)







First to Report on Mexico’s RED FLAG Jurisdictional risk



Jon Forrest Little expanded his analytical framework by becoming the first precious metals reporter to flag jurisdictional risks in Mexico following the MORENA party’s rise. He highlighted a pattern of resource nationalism, noting that after President Lázaro Cárdenas nationalized oil in 1938, MORENA extended this strategy to lithium in 2022 and electricity in 2023.

Little framed these moves as part of MORENA’s "extreme-left popular uprising," which frames foreign investment as extractivism threatening national sovereignty.

The party’s rhetoric-invoking "comrades" and grassroots coalitions of campesinos, factory workers, and Indigenous groups-prioritizes redistributing mineral wealth to marginalized populations over foreign investors from the U.S. and Canada. His reporting warned that MORENA’s policies, while popular domestically, create instability for international mining ventures by tying resource access to social mandates