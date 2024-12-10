A perfect storm is brewing in the silver market, with China and the USA at the epicenter of a looming supply crisis. China's voracious appetite for silver, coupled with its "moderately loose" monetary policy, is draining Western vaults and pushing miners to their limits.

Meanwhile, the USA faces dwindling inventories and surging industrial demand.

China's strategic moves are unmistakable. The Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) reported a staggering 130-metric-ton decrease in silver inventory this week alone.

This comes as part of China's ambitious 2025 Industrial Silver Plan, which aims to consume a whopping 12,000 metric tons annually – nearly 50% of global mining supply.

The West isn't faring much better. Exchange for Physical (EFP) premiums on silver are skyrocketing, indicating severe supply constraints.

Banks and investment firms, typically short on EFP premiums, are feeling the squeeze as prices climb.

This shortage isn't merely speculative. Industrial demand is surging across multiple sectors. Solar panels, electric vehicles, aerospace, and military applications are all competing for limited silver supplies.

Many Silver Zinc batteries now require up to 11,000 ounces of silver each.

The artificially suppressed price of silver is exacerbating the problem. Savvy investors are standing for physical delivery, further depleting already strained inventories - Jon Forrest Little

With limited replenishment from miners, exchanges face continuous depletion.

China continues to buy Silver Concentrate from Mines in Chile, Argentina, Mexico and Peru

China's aggressive accumulation of both gold and silver, coupled with direct deals with miners, is reshaping the precious metals landscape.

The West's complacency in the face of this strategic maneuvering may prove costly.

As industrial and investment demand collide with dwindling supplies, the stage is set for an unprecedented silver squeeze. Prices will skyrocket, catching unprepared markets off guard.

Investors and industries alike should brace for volatility and potential supply disruptions.

The mother of all silver squeezes isn't just coming – it's already here.

Those who recognize this reality and position themselves accordingly may find significant opportunities amidst the coming storm.

