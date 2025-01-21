Below are some of the executive orders Trump signed his first day in office.



(With some commentary in italics)

Revocation of approximately 80 executive actions signed by former President Joe Biden. Without this list it’s impossible to comment but given the overall weakness of Joe Biden (aka The Big Guy) this was probably smart.



Directive ending "the weaponization of political adversaries of the previous administration" Agree

Directive ordering the restoration of freedom of speech and preventing government censorship. Very good idea. Returning to the Constitution era, Great

Withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. Yes, Paris is like Jim Cramer, do the opposite of what they do

Directive to federal agencies to address the cost of living crisis. Strike One. Just abolish the Federal Reserve and return to Traditional Money versus printed Money

Requirement for federal workers to return to full-time in-person work. And while we are on this topic of federal workers, reduce federal workers especially in Department of Defense, Department of Education and Department of Homeland Security. Also, the Department of Energy staff members that are really part of the Military Industrial Complex (let’s cut out these kind of deceitful games)

Federal hiring freezes, except in military and other excluded categories. Strike 2, USA has over 750 bases, Anyone with a brain in their skull knows this is a set up for theft by the Military Industrial Complex and the war profiteers stealing from the taxpayers.

Regulatory freeze preventing bureaucrats from issuing more regulations. Good idea

Ending birthright citizenship. This seems a bit odd. I thought if you were born in United States you are a US citizen. If you have a plan to fix immigration (like you said you did) then this seems off, I will have to revisit this one later.

Exiting the World Health Organization. For sure, they are the opposite of health

Renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the 'Gulf of America' This seems petty and un-necessary. You don’t want your bias to enter into renaming World Geography, this is the nonsense Kings would do and always smacked of arrogance and gives the rest of the World reason to think you are insane.

Delaying the TikTok ban for at least 75 days. Go ahead, except as a parent I wish all of em were banned. How about this, if you have good grades you can earn some computer time.

National border emergency declaration. Bet there are some people in the construction industry, farming industry, hotel industry and the kill floor of the meat processing plants that want to provide you feedback on this. But yes there is a problem at the Border

Revoking electric vehicle goals set by the Biden administration. Good idea and I’d like to add it would be a good idea to revive auto manufacturing in USA not just Detroit.

Reclassification of federal workers as political appointees. Humm, this could backfire. Turnover is expensive. Let’s try limiting the terms of Congress first

Declaring a national energy emergency to promote fossil fuel production. Couldn’t agree more. There is a lot of Oil and Gas in Alaska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, etc - Lets Get Going

Directive to continue border wall construction. You had four years last time you were office and there was no progress whatsoever, curious, what makes this year different? just asking the question. Moreover, good luck sourcing the steel for this project

Termination of the "Remain in Mexico" policy. Not up to speed on this policy, no comment

Designation of criminal cartels as terrorist groups. Not certain the nomenclature will deter their evil acts but lets also supplement that with fixing the economic conditions in US that lead to addiction (money printing creating inflation is a pretty big stressor here)