by Niko Moretti

The Empire of Oil and Lies: The Petrodollar’s Final Days

The mirage is disintegrating. The so-called “rules-based order,” that polite euphemism for a global protection racket run out of Washington, just met its reckoning in the Persian sands. The Iran conflict isn’t a policy blunder — it’s the death rattle of the petrodollar.

Cracks in the Gulf Throne

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar — the entire Gulf Cooperation Council — are whispering the unspeakable: walking away from U.S. contracts, freezing investments, and pricing energy in anything but dollars. Translation: the oxygen line of the American financial empire is being cut. The petrodollar was never an alliance — it was a hostage setup.

America’s Hollow Heart

The regime calls itself an economy, but it’s a mausoleum of rust. Our steel towns are tombstones, our coal mines gutted, our auto plants hollowed. Akron doesn’t make tires — it makes ghosts. Detroit doesn’t make cars — it makes excuses. The “American Dream” packed up and shipped out to Shenzhen years ago, while the bureaucrats called it “innovation.”

Desperation in a Suit and Tie

So what does an empire do when it can’t produce? It panics. It turns to manipulation, subterfuge, and naked market rigging. The U.S. has alienated nearly the entire Gulf — UAE, Dubai, Qatar, even the Saudis — all looking east, all hedging their bets. Only Israel remains close, the last dependable node in a network of distrust.

$7 Gasoline = Revolution



FED ANSWERS WITH PLAN TO MANIPULATE OIL FUTURES

They know the danger. Gas doubling overnight is political suicide — a populist inferno they can’t contain. So instead of diplomacy, they reach for their favorite toy: manipulation. The financial priesthood that rigs silver and gold will now “manage” oil prices — conveniently “for your protection.” - Jon Forrest Little



A Senior White House official leaked it plainly: “Treasury is expected to announce measures to combat rising energy prices, including using oil futures markets.”

Confession in Broad Daylight

There it is — the smoking gun. The Treasury and Federal Reserve, one entity masquerading as two, openly admitting they’ll tinker with the oil market to “stabilize prices.”

The same cabal that uses mega banks or shadowy firms like Blackrock and Jane Street, Bullion Banks, BofA, all manipulating silver (plan isn’t working, it’s just accelerating the draining of vaults, look at comex and shanghai vault bleeds)



The same cabal that inflated housing, broke bonds, and fed hedge funds with zero-interest heroin now wants to rig your energy bill. They call it “policy.” It’s really control. We know that price fixing never works. Just do research on The Edict on Maximum Prices was issued in Rome in the year 301 by Diocletian. Nothing is new under our sun, END OF EMPIRE STUFF

The Money Printers of Babylon

This isn’t a new story — it’s the same script with new scenery. The Fed and Treasury act as one syndicate, manipulating not just money, but matter itself. The Cantillon Effect is their wand; liquidity is their spell. They conjure inflation like magicians who’ve lost their audience but keep performing anyway.

Follow the Bloodlines

This machine has parents. The Federal Reserve was midwifed by Rothschild and Warburg interests, and those names still echo through the marble halls. Epstein’s files are soaked in Rothschild connections — hundreds of references, all scrubbed from polite media. Wexner testified to Epstein’s role as family courier, and when his lawyer warned, “Answer in more than five words and I’ll f*cking kill you,” it wasn’t bravado — it was obedience to power.

The Unbanked and the Executed

Iran, Iraq, Libya, Venezuela — nations accused of tyranny for one common “crime”: rejecting Rothschild banking systems. Every one of them met the same fate — invaded, sanctioned, or publicly executed. Hussein and Gaddafi may as well have been sentenced for financial disobedience. The cost of sovereignty is death.

The Real War

So let’s be blunt. This conflict is not America versus Iran — it’s the citizens of Earth versus the Epstein class: the same parasitic elite who fund wars, launder children, and lecture us about democracy. Their empire floats atop lies and ledger tricks. They print money; we bleed value.

Silver: The Metal That Bites Back

But every rigged system has a weak spot. For this one, it’s silver. Every physical ounce you buy yanks at the threads of their paper web. Silver doesn’t offer yield; it offers rebellion. They can manipulate COMEX ticks and futures contracts all day, but they can’t print metal. The world’s real wealth — finite, tangible, incorruptible — lives outside their matrix.

The Final Word: Burn the Script

When the headlines shriek and the markets convulse, remember: it’s not chaos — it’s clarity. The empire of fraud is being revealed for what it always was: a parasitic energy extraction machine wearing a patriotic mask.

The choice before us is simple — submission to fiat illusion or rebellion through tangible truth. Silver is not just a hedge; it’s a declaration.

The war isn’t overseas anymore. It’s in your wallet.

