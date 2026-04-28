The war on Iran was sold as strength. It has revealed itself as something else entirely: a self-inflicted economic wound of staggering proportions.

Washington didn’t just light a match in the Persian Gulf—it detonated the very financial architecture that underpins American power. By choking the Strait of Hormuz while simultaneously demanding lower oil prices, the Trump regime has reduced policy to incoherent theater. One day, more supply. The next, a blockade. Markets aren’t confused—they’re fleeing.

The consequences are already visible. Capital is moving. People are moving. Dubai, once a magnet for global wealth, is now hemorrhaging both. Rents in Hong Kong are surging 15–25% in a matter of weeks as Gulf money and expatriates scramble for stability. This is not a temporary dislocation; it’s a vote of no confidence in a region Washington just destabilized.

But the real damage runs deeper—into the plumbing of the dollar system itself.

Gulf states, long the cornerstone of petrodollar recycling, suddenly find themselves starved of dollar inflows. Oil can’t move. Revenues collapse. Yet their debts—denominated in dollars—remain. The result is panic at the highest levels: urgent requests for expanded dollar swap lines, now moving from weekly to daily lifelines. That alone should set off alarms.

And when the dollars don’t come in, assets must go out.

Treasuries. Equities. Everything.

This is the nightmare scenario: forced selling by some of the largest holders of U.S. financial assets. Treasury prices fall, yields spike, and just as the U.S. economy teeters, borrowing costs surge. At the same time, equity markets lose a key pillar of support. The supposed safe haven becomes the source of instability.

All of this, mind you, was avoidable.

Instead, Washington chose to weaponize the dollar, to gamble that coercion would reinforce dominance. It has done the opposite. It has accelerated dedollarization, exposed systemic fragilities, and handed the world the most compelling advertisement yet for alternatives.

Gold doesn’t issue sanctions. Silver doesn’t depend on swap lines. They don’t require trust in a regime that contradicts itself by the hour.

Empires rarely recognize the moment they begin to unravel. This may be one of them.

Keep informed



Recommendation, don’t take this newsletters word for it



Yes the war on Iran is illegal, immoral and unwise.



But do your own research or spend some time on YouTube with Professor Glenn Diesen



Professor Glenn Diesen’s channel, an extraordinary roster of heavyweight thinkers spends an hour a day dissecting the sheer folly of the war on Iran: Pepe Escobar, John Mearsheimer, Jeffrey Sachs, Richard Wolff, Michael Hudson, Chas Freeman, Larry Johnson, Douglas Macgregor, and Diesen himself.

Anyone with a functioning brain can see what they see: a policy so reckless it is accelerating dedollarization, fragmenting the global economy, and eroding U.S. power.

Judge Andrew Napolitano’s Judging Freedom adds a parallel chorus of Mearsheimer, Max Blumenthal, Douglas Macgregor, Larry Wilkerson, and others, all underscoring the same point: this war is strategic suicide, not statecraft

Does this sound like the words of a serious person?

Sadly, this isn’t the late-night rambling of a bored intern—it’s the official output of the United States Secretary of the Treasury, a person theoretically trusted with keeping the global financial system from collapsing.

This is the brain supposedly steering trillion‑dollar decisions, and it’s producing PR slop that wouldn’t pass for a mid-tier corporate LinkedIn post.

Pathetic tweet. Pathetic propaganda. An insult to anyone who can read a balance sheet or a map.

But don’t worry: when the narrative starts to fall apart, there’s always another stunt waiting in the wings. Maybe we’ll be treated to a “4th assassination attempt” storyline, promptly pinned on Iran before the smoke even clears.

Because when policy fails, there’s always one last asset to weaponize: the gullibility of the public

end of segment