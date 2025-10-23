Silver News Feature by Niko Moretti



Diwali 2025 didn’t just shatter records for consumer spending — it marked the tipping point in the global silver squeeze. India purchased a staggering 1,000 tonnes of silver and 50 tonnes of gold during Dhanteras and Diwali, representing 5% and 2% of global annual mine output for silver and gold, respectively. This shift wasn’t isolated; it reflected the coordinated strategy of India, China, Russia, and other BRICS nations to directly challenge the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and COMEX system — exposing years of paper fraud and catalyzing a global flight to physical metal.​

India Leads the Charge — BRICS vs LBMA-Comex

The global flow of silver has pivoted. With India now extracting enormous tonnages from the market, the COMEX and SGE can no longer simply ship their metal to LBMA vaults and expect to refill supplies endlessly. India’s festival buying stands for physical delivery in London, putting direct pressure on Western inventories already scraped thin from years of leverage. Combined with BRICS policy shifts, this is a punishment for the West’s years of economic hostility, especially in light of Trump-era tariff escalations targeting Indian exports.​

The geopolitical message is clear: BRICS nations are working together to sidestep, disrupt, and eventually dethrone the Western paper pricing regime. When nations demand metal — not digital IOUs or ETF receipts — the leverage system unravels.​

India Makes Silver Official Money





India’s silver coup isn’t just about buying; it’s about financial revolution. Starting April 2026, India’s Reserve Bank will allow silver to serve as collateral for bank loans under bold new rules: each individual can pledge up to 10kg of silver jewelry per loan, compared to just 1kg of gold. Loans up to ₹2.5 lakh (~$3,000 USD) require no traditional credit check — unleashing silver as active circulating capital, not just saved wealth. The reforms exclude ETFs and large denominational coins, forcing demand into genuine physical metal, brilliant for both jewelers and end-consumers.​

In Indian villages and farms, physical gold has long enabled spring planting through collateralized credit — farmers borrowing against their gold until autumn harvest.



”Now, silver performs the same monetary function, with demand swelling across tens of millions of households and businesses. It’s structural, permanent, and relentless — not speculative.” - Jon Forrest Little

Western Paper Illusions Crumble

For decades, barely anyone took COMEX delivery; physical settlement was the exception, not the rule. But in 2025, the dam broke. Delivery rates for COMEX silver surged toward 100% of outstanding contracts in some periods, putting physical vaults under direct stress. The 12-month rolling average for deliveries continues to climb, even as prices remain high — a sign investors aren’t just speculating; they’re acting with conviction, rejecting paper promises.​

The difference between silver and paper is existential. Paper contracts can be printed infinitely; actual silver cannot. Every investor and nation demanding delivery weakens the COMEX-LBMA illusion, because physical bars cannot be conjured. ETFs, unallocated receipts, and “settled” futures mean nothing when millions of ounces must be shipped out or counted for delivery.

LBMA’s silver reserves hit a 140-year low — 155 million ounces — while paper trading often exceeds 1.9 billion ounces in daily volume. The chasm between what’s “owned” and what actually exists has never been wider.​

People Want Ounces, Not Promises

The Western banking cartel’s paper games are ending. The world wants real money — ounces of silver in hand, not hypothetical ounces in data pipelines or custodial IOUs. COMEX deliveries are exploding, and London’s premiums reveal market stress. Siphoning physical silver from New York to London for arbitrage profit is just the latest symptom of a broken system.​

Silver is not just being traded. It’s being taken.

The Western system can print contracts endlessly. But it can’t print silver bars.

As people and nations stand for delivery, the facade dissolves. The crowd is waking up — not to speculation, but to survival.

This is the new era: Physical silver is the freedom money of a multipolar world. The silver squeeze is real, accelerating, and unstoppable — nations and individuals alike are storming the vaults, demanding reality over paper, and the price illusion is on its last legs.

The message is clear. Take delivery — before there’s nothing left to deliver



Peter Schiff says Western consumers remain largely on the sidelines despite record prices, but phone inquiries to his bullion business have picked up modestly. He expects a cascade of demand as awareness grows, predicting many will “wake up soon” and scramble for real metal when paper promises finally fail.



Silver and Gold on the Move

