The political spectrum, as defined by Pew Research Center, extends beyond the traditional left-right divide, revealing a complex landscape of political ideologies. In their 2021 political typology study, Pew identified nine distinct groups across the spectrum, each with unique attitudes and values.

These groups range from the Progressive Left and Establishment Liberals on the Democratic side to Faith and Flag Conservatives on the Republican end

The typology also includes centrist groups like Stressed Sideliners and Ambivalent Right

This nuanced approach demonstrates that political beliefs are not simply binary, but rather a diverse array of perspectives that shape American political discourse and engagement

https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/quiz/political-typology/

The reason I want you to take the test is because with this news letter we are united in the belief that silver and gold are money so we really have no other dog in the fight such as these other wedge issues that divide us such as:

the environment

LGTBQ

Abortion

Guns

Prayer in School

Climate change real or Climate Change Hoax

Labor Unions or Right to Work

ETC

Dear subscribers to the Silver Academy Newsletter, it's time I come clean. I'm stepping out of the shadows and into the light. Yes, I'm coming out of the proverbial closet, and I'm proud to admit it: I'm a one-trick pony, a broken record, a dog with a single bone. Call me Captain Ahab, because I've got just one white whale to chase.

I'm putting all my eggs in one basket, betting the farm on a single horse, and backing only one team in this race. My mind runs on a single track, and I've got tunnel vision for one issue alone. I'm as focused as a laser beam, as dedicated as a moth to a flame.

What's my obsession, you ask? It's defeating the tyranny of fiat currency and championing the return of gold and silver as money.

But let's not call it "hard money" or "sound money" – those are modern euphemisms. Let's call a spade a spade: I'm talking about Traditional Money.

You see, before the Venetian bankers cooked up war bonds during the 1204 sack of Constantinople, before Spain issued "juros" and France peddled "rentes," before 40 crafty businessmen birthed the Bank of England, and long before those shadowy figures plotted on Jekyll Island to create the Federal Reserve (which is neither federal nor has any reserves), we had real, honest-to-goodness money. Gold and silver – tangible, valuable, and incorruptible.

It's high time we abolished this fiat charade and returned to the tried-and-true currency of our ancestors. That's my hill to die on, my Alamo, my raison d'être. So there you have it – I'm out, I'm proud, and I'm all about that traditional money, no treble.

TRADITIONAL MONEY EXPLAINED

The belief in gold and silver as constitutional money has become a single-issue focus for some political groups, transcending other political concerns. This perspective stems from a strict interpretation of Article I, Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution, which states that no state shall "make anything but gold and silver coin a tender in payment of debts"

We argue that the current fiat currency system is unconstitutional and economically unsound. We are prioritizing this issue above other political topics like environmental policy, labor rights, social issues, or climate change, viewing traditional money as fundamental to preserving individual liberty and economic stability.





Fix the Money First, and The Rest Will Follow…

Once we fix the money (first), we can witness a transformative change where most other social and political problems disappear. This should inspire and motivate us to take action.

These issues, namely war, poverty, economic inequality, inflation, misery, crime, the welfare state, elderly abuse, child poverty, immigration policy, and more, are all interconnected and influenced by monetary policies. Understanding this can enlighten and inform our approach to reform.

Traditional money, as a single issue, has the potential to bridge political divides and unite individuals who share concerns about monetary policy.

Representative Thomas Massie Introduces Legislation to Audit the Federal Reserve

G. Edward Griffin, author of The Creature from Jekyll Island; A Second Look at the Federal Reserve, has responded by saying: "I enthusiastically support this bill because it could bring to light so many unconstitutional activities that we instinctively know are commonplace at the Fed but cannot prove. But I am concerned that the government may do what it usually does in such cases, which is that it investigates itself, takes so long to do so that the public eventually loses interest, eventually it publishes a 2,000 page book of meaningless minutia, and concludes that, aside from a few minor infractions of the law by low-level personnel, everything is fine.

So, I strongly urge Representative Massie and others with influence over this investigation to ensure that all the appointed members of the investigating committee once again declare allegiance to the Constitution of the United States and can prove that they are familiar with Article One that defines the limitations on the issuance of money. Another wise provision would be to require that no more than 50% of the appointees may be dependent on government funding as their primary livelihood income. Furthermore, all actions, documents, and substantive conversations between investigators and/or witnesses should be recorded and, within 24 hours of occurrence, published online for public access. There should be a hard deadline of no more than four months to produce and publish the unredacted findings of the committee. To make this meaningful, it also should include the clear statement that there can be no exceptions to this rule including the claim of national security, for the simple reason that full transparency in matters of this magnitude is essential for national security.

Many politicians will most likely not be willing to endorse such a proposal, but they are the same ones who will do nothing to seriously challenge the Federal Reserve power regardless of the disclosures of the committee. They are talkers, not doers. Their mission is to give us hope, but they will betray us eventually when they fail to support meaningful change. So, let's not play political games any longer. Investigate, yes, But then eliminate! That's our goal, and time to do so is running out!"

Congressman Thomas Massie reintroduced H.R. 24, the Federal Reserve Transparency Act of 2025, also known as “Audit the Fed.” The bill would require the Comptroller General to conduct a full examination of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Reserve Banks.

"The American public deserves more insight into the practices of the Federal Reserve,” Rep. Massie said. “Behind closed doors, the Fed crafts monetary policies that devalue our currency, slow economic growth, and make life harder for the poor and middle class. The American people benefit when we work to increase government transparency."

H.R. 24, titled the “Federal Reserve Transparency Act,” is cosponsored by 41 other representatives.

In a 2023 interview, Congressman Massie pointed out that if the Federal Reserve were audited, and its secret activities were revealed, it would likely be abolished.

In May 2024, Massie issued this press release that explains that the Federal Reserve is to blame for inflation:

"Americans are suffering under crippling inflation, and the Federal Reserve is to blame. During COVID, the Federal Reserve created trillions of dollars out of thin air and loaned it to the Treasury Department to enable unprecedented deficit spending. By monetizing the debt, the Federal Reserve devalued the dollar and enabled free money policies that caused the high inflation we see today.

Monetizing debt is a closely coordinated effort between the White House, Federal Reserve, Treasury Department, Congress, Big Banks, and Wall Street. Through this process, retirees see their savings evaporate due to the actions of a central bank pursuing inflationary policies that benefit the wealthy and connected. If we really want to reduce inflation, the most effective policy is to end the Federal Reserve."

There was, in fact, a partial audit of the Federal Reserve in 2010, that revealed that the Fed gave over $16 trillion in secret bank bailouts during the Great Recession.

The Federal Reserve’s creation in 1913 remains one of the most egregious violations of the US Constitution. In addition to blatantly violating the Constitution by its very existence, the Fed has the ability to single-handedly manipulate the economy and devalue the US dollar.

A sound monetary policy is necessary for a nation’s economy to be stable and enable material prosperity. Already, the Federal Reserve and the Deep State have caused far too much damage through their inflation of the U.S. dollar and issuance of fiat currency. It is imperative that Congress follow the Constitution and put an end to this.

Contact your U.S. representative and senators and urge them to support this important bill.

