How to Read the Room: The Opportunity for Investing in Silver Miners in the Proper Jurisdiction is Unfathomable

As of January 22, 2025, the US national debt is $36.20 trillion. The federal funds rate is 4.33% The daily interest for servicing the debt is approximately $2.40 billion, calculated from the annual interest of $875.5 billion in fiscal year 2023 If you add the market cap of all Silver miners, the number is around $19 Billion.

The combined market cap of silver miners ($19 billion) is equivalent to ONLY 7.92 days of interest payments on the US national debt.

Let’s Visualize this astounding fact

Imagine the US national debt as a colossal skyscraper towering over the financial landscape. Silver mining companies are like small, valuable gems scattered on the ground at its base. The interest payments on this debt are like a relentless waterfall cascading down the building's sides.

In just 8 days, the amount of water flowing from this financial Niagara equals the total value of all silver mining companies combined.

This mental image helps us visualize how remarkably undervalued these silver miners are, considering they represent tangible assets producing a precious metal. At the same time, the debt tower looms ever larger, consuming resources at an astounding rate.

Trump made the right call by declaring an emergency to produce energy .

Our readers must understand that Silver is also energy (#1 conductor and #1 energy storage solution)

On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump declared a national energy emergency on his first day back in office, aiming to boost domestic fossil fuel production and exploration.

This unprecedented move grants Trump enhanced executive powers to streamline energy project approvals, reduce environmental regulations, and accelerate the development of oil and gas resources.

The declaration is part of Trump's broader agenda to increase US energy production and decrease dependence on OPEC.

This move by Trump is wise and necessary, and Trump also knows the private sector is the key to its success. He’s signaling for the Department of Environment and Department of Interior to GET OUT OF THE WAY.

What else is a national emergency?

The Silver Shortage and Massive underinvestment in Silver Mining

The opportunity for investors to get involved in picking one or all of the winners below can’t be overstated.

Money will start flowing out of over-valued asset classes into under-valued commodities.

Right now, people are distracted by all the noise surrounding AI, but the problem with AI investing is three-fold:

1. AI is a battleground between China and the USA, so no one knows who will emerge as the top dog or even how long AI will be considered “legal " or get regulated out of profitability. If it puts everyone out of work, the public outcry will be to regulate and put the genie back in the bottle. Governments have done this before with various technologies. Think about gun laws and how they have changed.

2. Nvidia's Blackwell GPU is the top-rated AI processing chip, but no one stays on top in the blazing-fast World of computer engineering. Here is an example of what I am referring to. China’s electronic Huawei has developed NearLink, a proprietary wireless technology that surpasses Bluetooth in several aspects.

NearLink offers 6 times faster speeds, 60% less power consumption, and 10 times more connections than Bluetooth.

It combines the strengths of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to provide unmatched speed, range, and efficiency over a 600-meter range.

While not strictly a version of Bluetooth, NearLink is positioned as a potential replacement for Bluetooth, offering superior connectivity and performance within Huawei's ecosystem

3. No one knows the best practice or path to invest in AI because over 350 companies are rushing to have some version considered “best in class.”

Below are the usual suspects rushing in, but this doesn’t count all the layers of semiconductor companies and the people in the computer component companies that supply the following giants. There's an old saying that sometimes selling auto parts is more profitable than selling cars!

Nvidia: Leading the AI chip market with its powerful GPUs and maintaining a dominant position in the AI hardware space

Amazon: Developing a multibillion-dollar business offering various AI services through its Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform

Google (Alphabet) is integrating AI into its services, such as using AI to filter spam mail, and likely continuing to invest in AI research and development.

Microsoft: Although not explicitly mentioned in the search results, Microsoft is a major player in AI through its partnership with OpenAI and its own AI initiatives.

Apple: While specific AI investments are not detailed, Apple is consistently listed among top tech stocks and is likely investing significantly in AI technologies

China can knock Nvidia out of its “top dog” status overnight, or we can say Nvidia has a target on its back. China is busy reverse engineering Nvidia’s GPU just like they did when Huawei developed NearLink blindsiding the World. It’s not just making a copy. Usually, it’s making a better mousetrap.

Silver Miners poised to Skyrocket offering the potential for Life Changing Wealth.

Become an investor in something that can’t be hacked, seized or compromised by Government Regulation. AI investing is way too risky because there are too many horses in the race. Below are the top four horses to pick today.

Silver Academy endorses only 4 Silver miners that are pure silver mines (not silver as by product mines)



We have selected our picks based on the strength of:

Their balance sheets

Their Ore grades

Their Metallurgy

Their Management talent

Their Jurisdiction.

and most importantly their volume of ounces in the ground

Silver Academy’s top 4 picks

Andean Precious Metals: TSXV: APM, OTCQX: ANPMF

The company operates the largest commercial silver oxide processing plant in Bolivia's Cerro Rico region - the San Bartolomé facility. This strategic asset has produced over 65 million ounces of silver equivalents since 2009, demonstrating Andean's significant production capabilities.

Their robust balance sheet provides the company with financial flexibility and stability in a volatile industry.

The company follows a two-pronged growth strategy, focusing on organic growth in Bolivia and expansion through mergers and acquisitions in the wider Americas. This approach positions Andean for sustainable long-term growth and diversification.

Andean has successfully extended the life of the San Bartolomé mine from eight months to potentially 10 years or more, showcasing the company's operational expertise and ability to maximize asset value.

The company is committed to sustainable mining practices and community engagement, contributing approximately $75 million annually to the local economy through wages, royalties, and taxes. This dedication to social responsibility strengthens Andean's social license to operate.

By acquiring Golden Queen Mining Company (USA), Andean Precious Metals has taken a significant step towards achieving its vision of becoming a multi-jurisdictional mid-tier producer in the Americas, while positioning itself for sustainable long-term growth

Aya Gold & Silver: TSX: AYA, OTCQX: AYASF

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading silver producer, uniquely positioned as the only pure silver mining company listed on the TSX, with a strong operational base in Morocco. The company has recently reported record revenues of $13.7 million in Q2 2024, reflecting a remarkable 42% increase from the previous year, showcasing its robust growth trajectory and commitment to maximizing shareholder value. With ongoing expansions at the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine, Aya is set to increase its processing capacity to 2,700 tonnes per day in 2024, further solidifying its market presence. Additionally, Aya's strategic exploration efforts have led to significant mineral resource estimates, including a recent discovery at the Boumadine project, which highlights the company's potential for future growth and profitability. Committed to sustainability, Aya Gold & Silver integrates responsible mining practices into its operations, ensuring long-term value creation for its stakeholders

Kuya Silver: CSE: KUYA, OTCQB: KUYAF

Kuya Silver is at the forefront of silver mining with its dual-track strategy, actively mining the high potential Bethania Silver Mine in Peru and developing the historic Silver Kings Project in Ontario. With robust mining and exploration programs underway, Kuya is poised to unlock significant value from its assets. Kuya Silver's experienced management team, led by industry veterans, is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through strategic growth and operational excellence. As the demand for silver continues to rise, Kuya Silver stands ready to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.

more on Kuya below:



*Dolly Varden Silver: TSXV: DV, OTCQX: DOLLF

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a leading mineral exploration company making significant strides in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle, focusing on its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project. This project boasts an impressive resource estimate of 64 million ounces of silver and 1 million ounces of gold, positioning Dolly Varden as a key player in the precious metals sector. The company is committed to sustainable mining practices while leveraging its rich history, including the past-producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines, to unlock further potential in the region. With a strong management team and recent discoveries enhancing its growth prospects, Dolly Varden Silver is poised for a bright future in the booming silver market. Investors can look forward to exciting developments as Dolly Varden continues to advance its projects and expand its resource base.

Note * denotes a discovery project vs an operating mine.

Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no guarantee as to completeness or accuracy. Because individual investment objectives vary, this Summary should not be construed as advice to meet the particular needs of the reader. Any opinions expressed herein are statements of our judgment as of this date and are subject to change without notice. Any action taken as a result of reading this independent market research is solely the responsibility of the reader.



The Silver Academy is not and does not necessarily profess to be a professional investment advisor, and strongly encourages all readers to consult with their own personal financial advisors, attorneys, and accountants before making any investment decision. The Silver Academy and/or independent consultants or members of their families may have a position in the securities mentioned.

Mr. Little does consult on a paid basis both with private investors and various companies. Investing and speculation are inherently risky and should not be undertaken without professional advice. By your act of reading this independent market research letter, you fully and explicitly agree that The Silver Academy or Pickaxe will not be held liable or responsible for any decisions you make regarding any information discussed herein.

Silver Academy, The Pickaxe (web aggregator) posted by various authors including Jon Little