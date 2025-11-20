by Niko Moretti



They didn’t catch the mob with bullets; they caught it with ink. Picture a smoke-filled back room in Chicago, the boss holding court while everyone whispers about murders no one can prove. Outside, the real threat isn’t a rival gang, it’s a soft-spoken accountant in a rumpled suit, hunched over ledgers no one thought mattered. Night after night he traces the same crooked lines: cash that appears from nowhere, income that never exists on a single tax return. When the knock finally comes, it isn’t a tommy gun at the door. It’s a warrant for tax evasion. The empire falls to arithmetic.

The Coming Arrest Perp Walk Nobody Planned For

The Federal Reserve, that sanctimonious temple of American finance, stands at the apex of the global monetary hierarchy — a sanctified cartel that claims independence yet answers to neither voters nor meaningful Congressional scrutiny.

For a century, critics have pointed to these “creatures from Jekyll Island and their unchecked power, yet few can fathom a scenario dramatic enough to finally dethrone this apathetic titan or pathetic titan.” - Jon Forrest Little

Most, clinging to the myth of “institutional stability,” insist Congress would have to kill it outright. But history shows behemoths usually die when they rot through with scandal, then collapse beneath the stench of their own criminal excess.

Picture this: The end doesn’t come by ballot or polite debate, but with a swarm of federal agents descending on the marble halls of Eccles, handcuffs clinking, ledgers and laptops seized. Several high-ranking Fed officials, suddenly not so genteel, are frog-marched out under charges so plain and provable that even the usual C‑SPAN apologists can no longer look away. The government announces, in strained legalese, that the Federal Reserve must be placed under conservatorship, “for the safety of the public and the financial system.” Bankers shriek while meme-makers and gold bugs pop champagne.

When Election Law Meets Central Banking

This isn’t just plausible. In an era when “public trust” is a punchline, it’s overdue. Because the rot is there for anyone willing to look. Forget shadowy hints and coded warnings: the crimes are, as the lawyers say, “obvious and on their face,” even without the sickening connections to sex-trafficking kingpins like Jeffrey Epstein. The facet to watch is right there in the open — a scandal so big the media covers it only by never saying its name.

Pull back the curtain on the so‑called “Divine Nine” Greek letter societies, those hotbeds of elite networking and, as federal court dockets increasingly suggest, a favored vehicle for funneling taxpayer dollars (especially USAID funds) into the open sewer of American campaign finance scams and personal enrichment. Federal law is explicit: under 18 U.S.C. § 610, § 600, § 595 and Section 634A of the Foreign Assistance Act, it is illegal to use appropriated money to influence elections, promise jobs for political activity, or deploy foreign assistance as propaganda aimed at U.S. voters. Everyone involved swears compliance. The receipts tell a more cynical story.

USAID, Greek Letters, and the Casino Laundry

Take the fraternity of Hakeem Jeffries — yes, that Hakeem, himself a very public link in these brotherhood chains — whose head financial officer, Curtis Anderson, landed a prison stint in 2022 for embezzling $3 million, conveniently mirroring the amount piped in from USAID grants. Prosecutors confirmed the loot vaporized at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack. A dumb, old-school crime, you think — but follow the cash deeper and the pattern turns from sloppy theft to structured laundering.

Enter Apollo Management, muscle behind the infamous 2008 Harrah’s leveraged buyout that loaded the company with debt, drove it into bankruptcy, and wiped out shareholders — including millions of American retirees via their 401(k)s and pensions. Classic mafia bust‑out? Of course. The Federal Reserve leadership looked the other way. Why wouldn’t they? The Wall Street “rescue” shops getting rich off these shenanigans are chartered members of the club, entwined with Fed governors, ex‑Treasury secretaries, and the usual boilerplate from JPMorgan to the Bronfman/Lauder “Mega Group.” It’s a simple religion: privatize the gains, socialize the carnage.

Pennies on the Dollar, Billions in the Shadows

After the casino bankruptcy, distressed assets fall — surprise — into the laps of insiders like Tom Reeg, a high‑yield shark with stints at Bank One, AIG, ABN AMRO, and Banc of America Securities, who just happens to specialize in the exact sectors being strip‑mined. If this were fiction, any half‑decent editor would call it lazy: the same small circle of guys blow it up, short it down, buy it back, and ride the next cycle. But this isn’t a novel. It’s a crime ring with a compliance department.

Meanwhile, the supposed watchdogs in Congress debate tactics for “protecting the system” — a system purpose‑built to loot Main Street and shield its architects from both jail and public ridicule. Your retirement isn’t collateral damage. It’s inventory. The Fed’s role is to make sure the warehouse never runs dry, even if the walls are collapsing.

Housing Votes, Harvesting Dependence, Manufacturing Decay

The pattern of the money is always the same: Tax dollars earmarked for “foreign assistance” are laundered by NGOs tied to Greek societies, laundered again in casinos, then cycled back into dark-money political machines or personal slush funds.

The same networks that bankroll “get out the vote” operations use those USAID-derived funds to bus voters, buy influence, and entrench the very politicians who keep the cash spigot open. The paperwork calls it democracy promotion. The street term is racketeering.

One of the neatest scams in this ecosystem is “compassionate” housing. Federal and NGO funds build developments that are then filled with tenants whose rent is in whole or part paid by taxpayers — a captive voting bloc marinated in dependency.

First it was cloaked in AIDS housing and public-health rhetoric, now widened through Soros‑style NGOs to encompass a destabilized underclass created by the very policies these networks promote: drugs normalized, law enforcement neutered, judges boxed in. The resulting decay isn’t a failure of the model. It is the model.

Epstein, Raniere, and the Council of Inclusive Hypocrisy

And the glue binding all this? Social capital. The same overlapping networks that made Epstein’s client list a who’s who of global power also linked Keith Raniere’s child‑rape cult to Bronfman, Wexner, Spielberg, Lauder, and the rest of the “Mega Group” luminaries. Greek life, elite philanthropy, “inclusive capitalism” panels in Davos — different costumes, same traveling show. When Raniere gushes about his favorite “Greek” traditions of sexual apprenticeships for children, he’s not inventing a metaphor. He’s describing an ethic.

Enter the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, that glossy, philanthropic front where the same billionaires and institutions responsible for strip‑mining the real economy gather to lecture the world about fairness, climate, and “shared prosperity.” It is the perfect vehicle: a moral fig leaf for a financial protection racket, where central bankers, asset managers, and political dynasties can coordinate without the inconvenience of elections or subpoenas.

How the Fed Finally Meets RICO

Which brings us back to the Federal Reserve. Once investigators map the money trail from USAID grants to Greek societies, into casinos, through Wall Street vehicles, and back into political and personal enrichment, the legal posture changes. At that point, you don’t have a few bad actors. You have an ongoing criminal enterprise. That’s RICO territory — the same legal artillery once reserved for mob bosses. The fact that the central bank sits at the top of the flowchart ceases to be a shield and becomes the main event.

When the hammer finally comes down, the script will be familiar: Emergency press conferences, solemn promises of reform, and a hurried move to put the Fed into “temporary” conservatorship while prosecutors quietly flip mid‑level insiders. The myth of technocratic neutrality dies overnight, not because of an ideological crusade but because the paper trail became too grotesque to bury. The system will scramble to install a new, “clean” version of monetary control. But the spell will be broken. For one brief moment, the public will see what ran the old regime all along: not wisdom, not science — just a cartel that finally got treated like one.

24 times in recent history where US tries to topple a regime



Look how often USAID Benefits





USAID consistently emerges as a “winner” in regime change operations because it controls immense financial resources, partners with influential NGOs, and operates under a humanitarian banner, making it the perfect front for funneling money, supporting favored factions, and shaping political outcomes while maintaining plausible deniability for American foreign policy goals.

Haiti 1991

Benefited—USAID, International Republican Institute, IFES, foreign NGOs.

Lost—Haitian government institutions, local businesses.

Haiti 2004

Benefited—foreign NGOs, US contractors.

Lost—Haitian state, rural farmers.

Iraq 2003

Benefited—USAID, Mercy Corps, Heartland Alliance, Chemonics, War Child, local NGOs.

Lost—Baath Party, Iraqi state enterprises.

Afghanistan 2001

Benefited—USAID, World Bank, various women’s/human rights NGOs.

Lost—Taliban, conservative business interests.

Serbia/Yugoslavia 2000

Benefited—Open Society Foundations, USAID, National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

Lost—Milošević loyalists.

Venezuela 2002

Benefited—Sumate, National Democratic Institute, private sector NGOs.

Lost—Chávez supporters, state-owned companies.

Libya 2011

Benefited—USAID, NED, Fund for Peace, international contractors.

Lost—Gaddafi clan, Libyan state employees.

Ukraine 2004

Benefited—NED, Freedom House, Pora student movement.

Lost—Yanukovych backers, regional oligarchs.

Ukraine 2014

Benefited—Omnia Strategy, Transparency International, Western business interests.

Lost—Yanukovych loyalists, Russian investors.

Georgia 2003

Benefited—Open Society Foundations, CANVAS, NED.

Lost—Shevardnadze officials.

Kyrgyzstan 2005

Benefited—Freedom House, USAID, Western-leaning NGOs.

Lost—Akayev regime families.

Egypt 2011

Benefited—National Democratic Institute, USAID, pro-democracy NGOs.

Lost—Mubarak regime, military-industrial elites.

Honduras 2009

Benefited—USAID, International Republican Institute, anti-Zelaya NGOs.

Lost—Zelaya supporters.

Bolivia 2019

Benefited—USAID, Fundación Nueva Democracia.

Lost—Morales loyalists.

Sudan 2019

Benefited—International Crisis Group, UN-backed NGOs.

Lost—al-Bashir network.

Somalia 1992–1993

Benefited—international relief NGOs.

Lost—Somali warlords.

Côte d’Ivoire 2011

Benefited—USAID, international trade NGOs.

Lost—Gbagbo patrons.

Macedonia 2001

Benefited—Open Society Foundations, Western monitors.

Lost—Georgievski supporters.

Lebanon 2005

Benefited—US-backed civil society NGOs.

Lost—Hezbollah, Syrian-linked networks.

Yemen 2011

Benefited—international NGOs, trade lobbies.

Lost—Saleh loyalists.

Georgia 2008

Benefited—Western business NGOs.

Lost—Saakashvili establishment.

Pakistan 1999

Benefited—International business NGOs.

Lost—Sharif family interests.

Central African Republic 2013

Benefited—international relief NGOs.

Lost—Bozizé allies.

Tunisia 2011

Benefited—pro-democracy and women’s NGOs.

Lost—Ben Ali loyalists.

Myanmar 2007

Benefited—human rights NGOs, Western monitors.

Lost—Than Shwe regime, local cronies.

