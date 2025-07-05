by Jon Little intern Mr. Carmine Lombardi

The so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” is not merely a tax and spending package—it’s a catastrophic assault on American workers, democracy, and the very fabric of the nation. While its architects claim it will “help families,” a closer look reveals a grotesque transfer of wealth and power to the ultra-rich, a turbocharged surveillance state, and a deliberate effort to cement America’s decline as the world’s economic and moral leader. The need to resist and protest this legislation has never been more urgent.

First and foremost, the bill cements the 2017 tax cuts, ensuring the top 0.1%—already drowning in wealth—receive the lion’s share of benefits. The estate tax exemption jumps to $15 million per person, letting billionaires pass on dynastic fortunes tax-free, while the bottom 80% see crumbs or nothing at all. Deductions for tips and overtime, hailed as relief for workers, are temporary and expire after 2028, and only help a sliver of workers. Most low-wage earners, especially those not in tipped jobs or who can’t get overtime, are left out entirely. The much-touted temporary increase in the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap to $40,000 is another handout to the upper-middle class and wealthy, not working families. This is not “trickle-down economics”—it’s a waterfall for the rich and a drought for everyone else. The bill’s $5 trillion price tag is a direct transfer from the public purse to the private jets of the ultra-wealthy, all while the working class is told to be grateful for scraps.

The recklessness doesn’t stop there. The bill is economic arson, setting the stage for hyperinflation, asset bubbles, and future austerity. The pandemic’s supply chain disruptions, compounded by tariff wars, have already driven up prices. The bill’s reckless injection of trillions more into the economy is a recipe for runaway inflation. Rising labor costs, driven by shortages, are inflationary, but instead of investing in training or support, the bill throws money at the top, further fueling asset bubbles. Adding $5 trillion to the national debt, with no plan for productive investment, is a time bomb. The “123 of hyperinflation” is not a theory—it’s a warning. When the bill comes due, it will be workers and the poor who pay, not the billionaires.

But perhaps the most chilling aspect of the bill is the expansion of the surveillance state. The bill increases ICE’s budget from $2 billion to $45 billion per year, making it a global top 7 military force in the world, now directed inward at U.S. citizens and immigrants. This isn’t border security—it’s the construction of a domestic police state.

Play the Video



-Ice military budget about the size of US Marines budget and the entire military of South Korea



Not only do ICE bounty hunters refuse to identify themselves, they won’t even say where they’re taking the people they’re kidnapping. They’re deliberately shuffling detainees from one facility to another so families can’t find them, and so they miss their chance at legal counsel. They are not rounding up the violent gang members as advertised during campaign but ordinary dishwashers, construction workers, farmers, tamale sales, house cleaners, cooks, meat packing workers, etc (Anaheim, California)

With funding for new detention centers and a tripling of enforcement operations, the bill doubles immigrant detention capacity, targeting the very workers who keep America running—busboys, farmworkers, caregivers, and more. The bill also lays the groundwork for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), enabling unprecedented financial surveillance and control. Protestors and dissenters are now at risk of being targeted, with ICE and Palantir-style “show us your papers” tactics reminiscent of the darkest chapters in history. This is not conservatism—it is the merger of the deep state with the most sinister corporate interests. The bill weaponizes the state against its own people, criminalizing protest and dissent, and turning America into a surveillance dystopia.

Meanwhile, as America doubles down on oligarchy and repression, the world is changing at breakneck speed. Iran has fully disconnected from America’s GPS, switching entirely to China’s BeiDou navigation system. U.S. signals are now completely shut down within Iranian territory, marking a new chapter of independence and technological sovereignty. Iran’s main customer is China, which now pays for oil in renminbi, bypassing the U.S. dollar and Western financial systems. This is a direct blow to the dollar’s global supremacy. The new China-Iran rail corridor, part of the Belt and Road Initiative, allows Iranian oil and goods to flow to China in just 15 days, bypassing U.S. naval chokepoints and sanctions. This overland route is a geopolitical earthquake, shifting the balance of power away from the U.S.

On July 3rd, BRICS announced a new investment fund, managed by China’s New Development Bank, to rival the World Bank and IMF. This fund will use existing resources to guarantee investments in the Global South, reducing reliance on Western-dominated institutions and accelerating the shift to a multipolar world. China, Russia, Iran, and a growing bloc of countries are building their own financial, technological, and logistical systems. The U.S. bombs to back the dollar; China builds railways, ports, and alliances. In a split second, the world can change—just as electricity replaced kerosene lanterns, the global order is shifting. While the U.S. clings to outdated tools of coercion, the rest of the world is building alternatives. The “Big Beautiful Bill” is not just bad policy—it is a symptom of a nation in denial, accelerating its own irrelevance.

The bill’s nearly 900 pages are packed with hidden giveaways and poison pills. States are barred from regulating AI, and there’s even a cap on the number of law students, among other bizarre, undemocratic provisions slipped in at the behest of corporate lobbyists. The bill is a love letter to the most sinister corporations—Palantir, private prison companies, and surveillance tech firms—who now profit from the suffering and control of ordinary Americans. With new powers to punish protestors and surveil dissent, the bill is a direct attack on the First Amendment and the right to organize.

This is not just another bad law—it is a declaration of war on workers, immigrants, and democracy itself. The “Big Beautiful Bill” must be met with fierce resistance and mass protest. The future of the country depends on it. If we do not fight back, we will wake up in a nation where the rich rule absolutely, dissent is crushed, and America is left behind as the world moves on. Now is the time to resist. Now is the time to protest. The stakes could not be higher.

Now here is the Good News

In the wake of the “Big Beautiful Bill,” the world is witnessing a perfect storm for gold and silver. As hyperinflation looms, government corruption festers, and the US dollar teeters on the edge, confidence in US Treasuries has evaporated—leaving the Federal Reserve as the lone buyer, much like a school raffle where only insiders buy tickets.

This signals a profound loss of faith in America’s financial leadership.

Central banks worldwide are quietly amassing gold, and recent reports show Hong Kong investors have tripled their gold holdings through HSBC, underscoring a global rush to hard assets.



With gold allocations at historic lows—barely half a percent of global portfolios—a mere return to the 3% historical mean could trigger a sixfold surge in gold prices, igniting an unprecedented bull run in both gold and silver.

The “Big Beautiful Bill” is not just disastrous for workers and democracy; it is the catalyst for a seismic shift in global wealth. As the US dollar falters and geopolitical turmoil intensifies, gold and silver will soar with Gold poised to soar 5x and silver 10x by 2028 (conservative estimate) to become the ultimate safe havens, setting off a frenzied stampede that will redefine the world’s financial order. This is why China is stacking while US is printing.

The only chart to understand, Keep it Simple



Silver will play catch up big time, expect a quick dash to $50 this summer followed by 10X by 2028 (conservative) - But looking outside your window will be very ugly





end of segment