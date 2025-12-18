Scared money rarely wins, especially in silver bull markets where the real upside shows up after most early profit-takers have already sold. Selling miners after a 20–50% move almost guarantees missing the 5x–10x re-ratings that historically arrive later in the cycle, once the crowd finally wakes up and capital floods into a tiny sector. The early phase always feels uncomfortable because price action chops and sentiment is fragile, but that discomfort is the price of admission for asymmetric gains.

Western financial media amplifies that discomfort by gaslighting investors: calling silver “overbought,” cherry-picking lowball percentage gains, and obsessing over short-term pullbacks instead of structural deficits and an absence of major new discoveries. They want people focused on “hot for this week” narratives rather than the fact that silver is being repriced as both an industrial necessity and a monetary metal in a world drowning in debt and financial repression. If the fundamentals are tighter than ever, yet coverage screams “too high, too fast,” that’s usually a tell that the real move isn’t over. Hang in there with quality silver miners, size positions so volatility doesn’t shake you out, and let the fundamentals—not the fear—do the compounding.





Option expiry often pins or pressures prices of mining stocks and ETFs as dealers hedge large call and put positions into the close, capping upside while gold and silver run. Once the options roll off, that hedging flow disappears, freeing miners from short-term “max pain” strikes and allowing their prices to more accurately reflect the metals’ recent gains, so seasonally strong post‑expiry weeks can bring sharp catch‑up rallies







end of segment