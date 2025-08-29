by Jon Little intern Niko Moretti

A crash is being engineered in today's financial system—deliberately orchestrated by central planners whose policy playbook now reads like a blueprint for destruction, not stability. At the heart of the coming catastrophe lies an audacious shift: the systematic devaluation of traditional financial instruments, the seizure of personal assets should banks need “a bail out” from their derivative exposure and a monetary overhaul so vast that gold must be revalued to $15,000 per ounce—potentially soaring past that mark, even without formal revaluation—because only hard or tangible assets will survive the planned demolition of legacy finance.

The Crash: Engineered, Not Accidental

Every indicator points to manipulation from the top. The latest bombshell from Wall Street: out of the 200 largest insider trades last week, zero were buy orders—a total shut-off of confidence from those who know most about corporate futures. "I have never seen anything like this in my life," reports Kevin Malone, a seasoned market analyst, suggesting insiders are bracing for devastation and see no value in current financial assets. This isn't fear—it's foreknowledge.

Regulators, far from rescuing the system, have doubled down on policies that turbocharge boom-bust cycles. Dr. Richard Werner—whose research first exposed that bank "deposits" are actually unsecured loans to banks—notes, "As central banks have become more independent, macroeconomic performance has declined. The frequency and amplitude of business cycles has increased and turned into outright boom-bust cycles with recurring banking crises. And each crisis is used by the central planners to demand greater powers. Regulatory moral hazard". The game is clear: destabilize, then use the panic to seize more control.

Collateral Pools: The Great Asset Theft

David Webb’s "The Great Taking" thesis exposes the core mechanism: your shares, savings, and real estate have been stripped of traditional ownership—transformed into "security entitlements." This means what you "own" is only an IOU on a giant collateral pool, not the asset itself. DTCC, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, manages these pools and enables banks to tap your assets to bail out derivatives market risks. During systemic crises, entitlement securities can be legally seized and restructured, protecting big institutions but risking total loss for ordinary holders.

Traditional assets are tokenized and reclassified, trading clear ownership for institutional liquidity. In a crash, the collateral fund can sweep up everything—your stocks, bonds, savings—mutualizing losses across retail holders to rescue exposed bankers. Most individuals have no idea their property rights have been quietly erased, setting the stage for an unprecedented transfer of wealth away from the public.

The Power Shift: Bessent, Trump & Treasury Ascendancy

There is proof for Jon Little's assertion: the Federal Reserve is being devoured by the US Treasury. The Fed, once the titan of monetary policy, now yields to Bessent and Trump—who have consolidated ultimate power in the Treasury, bypassing even nominal central bank checks. "We're going to monetize the asset side of the US balance sheet for the American people," Bessent declared, referring to raising over $5 trillion in collateral not from debt but from unlocking national gold reserves.

This isn't financial alchemy—it's a premeditated revaluation. America’s true gold stash (nearly 10,000 metric tonnes, or 321 million ounces) revalued at $15,000 per ounce instantly creates nearly $5 trillion—plugging the fiscal gap in minutes. Even without formal revaluation, these assets will breach new highs as centralized destruction of traditional finance drives the migration to tangible wealth. Insiders and top hedge funds have already rotated out of equities and into gold, anticipating the dollar's new, asset-backed paradigm.

The Systematic Destruction of Trust

The collapse is by design. Every fiscal policy, each regulatory change, and the conversion of personal property to entitlement securities has chipped away at the foundation of financial stability. DTCC’s automated collateral sweep ensures that in a real crisis, client assets can be taken—quickly, quietly, and legally. Central planners orchestrate this chaos to consolidate control and expand their scope, sacrificing individual wealth for institutional survival.

Werner’s warning resonates: every crisis is exploited to grant planners greater authority, generating regulatory moral hazard with no limit. Webb’s forecast is chilling—your accounts may vanish in the next emergency, not because of fraud, but because the rules themselves have been rewritten to prioritize the system over you.

A Blueprint for the Great Reset

What comes next is a deliberate transition. The Treasury, newly empowered, will anchor monetary policy in real assets—gold, strategic equity stakes, and direct revenue from dominant tech companies. The dollar will be backed not by abstract promises, but by $5 trillion in gold and ownership stakes in industry giants, restoring global confidence and supremacy.

For those who see through the engineered destruction, the time is now to pivot into precious metals and asset-backed opportunities. Gold and silver miners, in particular, are poised for outsized returns as the financial system is reset from paper to tangible anchors.

This crisis isn’t a surprise. It is an explosion planned by the architects of modern finance—central planners, Treasury technocrats, and a system that rewards institutions before citizens. The proof is overwhelming. The endgame is here. Will your wealth survive the Great Taking?



What will be left standing?



1. Oil

2. Gold

3. Silver

4. Food

5. Clean Water



What about other parts of our lives?



Music, literature, film, and art are also immortal or intermittent survivors of every economic storm—true culture never folds, and entertainment can be recession-proof for those holding the keys to the right venues. Remember the Coliseum games of Rome? We have our version of them here in USA right?



Why else does Netflix stand tall among the so-called "Magnificent 7"? As monetary resets throw ordinary folks to the wolves, the wealthy class scoops up ever more, deepening the wealth divide to staggering new heights.



That's why stacking silver isn’t just a financial play—it’s a full-blown act of rebellion and survival, like stocking up on food and fresh water before the shelves run bare. When disaster strikes, only those who resist the system’s games can weather the famine while others scramble in vain.



What about fine art and antiquities?



