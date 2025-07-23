Sleepwalking Through Debt Slavery: A Scathing Critique

The American public, complacent and comfortable, has become a nation of debt serfs. Decades ago, in his 1961 farewell, President Eisenhower issued a dire warning about the rise of a military-industrial complex—a cabal of arms dealers and bureaucrats positioned to profit from perpetual war. Did anyone listen? The answer is written in red ink and blood: successive generations have sleepwalked into the abyss, clutching smartphones, lost in distractions, while their futures were quietly securitized by Washington and Wall Street.

Since that address, Americans have tolerated a conveyor belt of presidents—Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush II, Obama, Trump, Biden—each a new face presiding over the same machine. During this time, the US Senate has cycled through roughly 950 individuals, and the House of Representatives has seen more than 4,000 come and go. And of these thousands, how many dare call out the blood money? Name them: Ron Paul (lone Republican dissent), Dennis Kucinich (Democratic gadfly), George McGovern—the antiwar crusader who was so despised by the status quo he lost every state but Massachusetts and D.C. in the 1972 presidential landslide, even losing his own South Dakota.

The political spectacle is a cheap puppet show. Republicans, Democrats—it’s a false dichotomy. When real power is at stake—war authorizations, defense budgets, blanket surveillance—these “rivals” lock arms in bipartisan unity. They grandstand on cultural wedge issues (abortion, prayer, LGBTQ+) but break for vacation instead of releasing the Epstein files or actually challenging entrenched spyware contractors like Palantir, which now hoards the cross-agency data of every citizen, stitching together tax records, bank accounts, medical history, and facial recognition—all under the flag of REAL ID and the new digital dollar.

You log into your bank and see digits—not money, but bait, soon to be pledged as bank collateral, vaporized in the next bailout. Most will not wake up until it is too late.

You want to break the cycle? Convert digital digits—war bonds masquerading as money—into something real. Take action; gold and silver are the only refuge for those who refuse to be counted among the quiet herd moving toward debt slavery’s slaughterhouse.

The War Machine: Debt as a Weapon

Dig deeper and the connection between fiat and perpetual warfare becomes impossible to ignore. Brown University’s Costs of War Project quantifies the toll: the United States has spent an estimated $5.9 trillion (with “projected totals” eclipsing $6.7 trillion when future obligations are counted) since 9/11, spanning Afghanistan, Iraq, and global interventions. Direct deaths in three countries alone exceed 480,000—millions more suffer in the shadow of indirect consequences.

But can you even conceptualize a trillion? A million seconds ago was not so distant: roughly 12 days. A billion seconds ago? That’s 31 years. Now consider this: a trillion seconds ago was 31,688 years in the past. How then should we process the mind-shattering scale of $37 trillion, the total US federal debt? Can a number that large ever be repaid, or is perpetual servitude the only logical outcome?

Commercial Real Estate: Dinosaur Bones in the Digital Age

One of the tallest skyscrapers in Chicago recently sold for $45 million, or ~$35 per SF... it last sold for $302m in 2014 That's a $250+ million 'haircut' This will collapse the US banking system and US economy. Banks can not take these massive loans back at these horrendous discounts. City after city, go downtown in your city and see all the “for lease” signs. Drive around looking for closed store fronts what used to be “bed bath and beyond” “JoAnne’s Fabrics” “Big Lots” “Discount Shoes” tens of thousands of retail vaporized because Amazon delivers the next day and the majority of people don’t gather in office buildings. All Because the USA unleashed a biological weapon on the villagers. Thank you Mr. Wuhan Virology lab funded by USA

An office campus in the Chicago MSA recently sold for $6.2 million or ~$7 per sq ft, per Crain's The former Aon campus last traded for $148M in 2012, representing a 96% 'discount' Let me REPEAT. 96% Discount

More on the catalyst called commercial real estate.



Transition your attention from debt to the crumbling skyline. Why are commercial towers sitting half-empty? Remote work, video calls, and the rise of cloud applications like Salesforce have rendered office buildings obsolete relics. Property values are in free fall—some assets trade at 75% discounts to their last purchase price. And here’s the kicker: banks can’t afford to repossess these decaying trophies. Their balance sheets would implode, bankrupting the financial system and necessitating even bigger bailouts.

What will happen when the next domino falls?

Ownership Redefined: The Great Taking

Let’s interrogate what’s truly yours. When you deposit money in today’s banks, it’s not your asset—it morphs into an unsecured loan to the bank, a legal slight-of-hand entrenched by new “security entitlement” statutes. Quietly, legislation has shifted your claim to mere re-hypothecation: banks can sweep your deposits into collateral pools, backstopping their derivatives exposure with your money, not theirs.

Who lobbied for that? Certainly not the average citizen, left voiceless while lobbyists for global banks ensured passage in backrooms and on quiet Sundays. When the crisis hits, do you still believe in “ownership”?

Who Profits From Perpetual War?

So much for democracy. The real winners are:

The military-industrial complex , whose stocks soar when bombs drop.

Members of Congress who, after privileged intelligence briefings, trade defense and energy stocks days before contracts are announced—making small fortunes from insider tips while the nation plunges deeper into debt.

Do you think the revolving door between political families and war profiteers is coincidence or design? Hunter Biden did not become an energy expert overnight—he was installed to extract value. Are we doomed to swap one “crime family” for another, as with recent Trump ventures?

The New Golden Age and Its Enemies

Why are gold and silver surging? Confidence in the dollar is evaporating. Gold prices spiked as high as $3,950/oz this week, with reputable forecasts eyeing $4,000/oz soon. Silver broke $36/oz and is expected to crack the $40/oz barrier, driven by relentless industrial demand and the scramble for any haven outside fiat currency.



Gold will hit $4,000 by the end of this month. Silver will hit $45 or $46 by mid august. Due to the Fed having to step in after Powell is replaced there will be a massive new QE intervention.



As part of this, Gold will be revalued to $10,000 and Silver $200 (50-1 conservative Gold to Silver Ratio)



My short list of silver miners will be revalued by market anywhere from 5x to 20x conservatively. See my list from yesterday’s post



Investors, sovereigns, and even multinational companies are dumping US Treasuries to bulk up on precious metals—a classic vote of no confidence.

If gold and silver are relics, why are the world’s largest players hoarding them?

The BRICS Offensive: The Fall is Planned

China, Russia, and the broader BRICS alliance have accelerated their campaign to undermine US dominance, precisely as Ray Dalio foresaw in his infamous “big swing” thesis. De-dollarization is underway, alternatives are being constructed, and those who cling to dollar supremacy are watching the wrong screen.

Are you prepared as the world’s rulers rewrite the rules in a language written in code and gold?

The Matrix Unplugged: Your Wake-Up Call

How many more bailouts, unending wars, or financial rug-pulls will it take for the masses to recognize the matrix for what it is—a sophisticated trap not designed for you, but against you? With each passing day, it becomes riskier to passively obey the old order.

Which side of history will you find yourself on when the dust settles?

Jon’s Recommended Precious Metals Dealers

When it comes to reclaiming financial sovereignty and escaping the cycle of debt slavery, trusted access to physical gold and silver is paramount. Jon emphatically recommends the following reputable dealers for those ready to convert digital “war bonds” into real assets. Contact them directly and ask for their specialist advisors by name for personal service.

Dealer Contact Table

Sprott Money: Reach out to Sprott Money at 1-888-861-0775 and ask for Larisa or Andrew. They are well versed in helping first-time and seasoned investors secure precious metals and provide discreet, knowledgeable guidance. They have vaults in Canada and US Delaware I believe.

SD Bullion: Phone 1-800-294-8732 and request James for order consultation or product questions. SD Bullion is known for aggressive pricing and reliable shipping. James Anderson is probably the best precious metals analyst in USA right now (better than me in most respects)

Money Metals: Call 1-800-800-1865 and talk to Stefan for information on coins, bars, storage, and IRA options. I’m not a son of a bitch about IRA but in the field where scammers show up promoting gold and silver backed IRA’s Stefan’s team can be trusted

Miles Franklin: Dial 1-800-822-8080 and ask for Andy, a long-standing authority in the field, able to advise on strategic purchases and market timing.



Andy’s broadcasts are legendary—he’s one smart whippersnapper. He also brought on Michelle Makori (that’s Michelle with two L’s), and if he hadn’t headhunted her, she’d be on the CNBC or Bloomberg stage. How he pulled off that miracle…I have theories I’ll never reveal—LOL.



PRO-TIP , don’t drop my name. Three of the people on that list are not happy with some of my tactics. I’m working on repairing these over-blown dramas. Let’s just say influencers suffer from jealousy streaks

