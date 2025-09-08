What Is a Derivative?

A derivative is a bet or contract that gets its worth from the price of another asset, such as a commodity, stock, or currency. If the price of silver goes up, the value of a silver derivative (like a futures contract) usually goes up too, and vice versa. Big investors use derivatives to guess where prices will go or to protect themselves against losses.

How the COMEX Silver Market Works

The COMEX is the major U.S. market for trading silver futures, which are derivatives. Trading on COMEX mostly happens with paper contracts and not physical silver. This means traders are buying and selling promises for silver delivery in the future, not the actual metal itself.

Why Many Holders Don’t Actually Get Silver

Most COMEX silver contracts never result in anyone getting real silver—about 99% are settled with cash instead. At times, there can be hundreds of people holding paper contracts, all believing they have a claim on the same pile of silver. If they all wanted their physical metal at once, the COMEX would run out, since there isn’t enough silver available for everyone’s paper claims.

Big Banks’ Silver Short Positions

Recently, U.S. banks’ bets against silver (“short positions”) in the COMEX have collapsed, meaning they no longer hold as many bets that silver prices will go down. This shift may trigger major price changes if investors demand physical silver instead of settling for paper promises.

In simple terms, derivatives like COMEX futures let investors gamble on silver’s price without owning the metal, but there’s a limit to how much real silver exists if everybody demands delivery at once

Gold and silver are like financial watchdogs—they shine brightest when governments or economies are in trouble. When there's corruption, growing world debt, or distrust in leadership, people flock to gold and silver, making their prices surge. The U.S. dollar is now backed by little more than confidence and military muscle, with the gold peg and even the oil peg long gone; as trust fades, precious metals become the safe haven.

Gold & Silver Expose Instability

Whenever there’s major corruption—like government scandals or questionable deals—investors lose trust in paper promises (like the dollar) and look to gold and silver for safety. These metals don’t rely on anyone’s word, so when regimes flounder or debt skyrockets, their prices often explode.

The Trump Playbook: Corruption and Turmoil

Former president Trump stands at the center of massive scandals: cozying up to Qatar for a $400 million jet, brokering billion-dollar deals with Saudi Arabia, property pacts in Gaza and Syria, and constantly pitching his branded Bible, phone, coin, and even cologne. His latest tariff battles and racist rants against Mexico have backfired, pushing Mexico closer to Russia—which is now helping Mexico develop its own oil and gas, slashing its need for U.S. energy. China, meanwhile, is racing to support Venezuela amid Trump-authorized strikes that killed 11 people suspected (but not proven) to be cartel members, further inflaming tensions and threatening escalation in Latin America.

Domestic Crisis & Military Force

Trump’s combative tactics have spilled over at home—most recently, boos echoed at the US Open and chaos erupted when ICE raided Hyundai’s $8 billion Georgia plant right after enormous investments, undermining business confidence. Trump now threatens war against governors and cities (like LA, DC, and Chicago) who push back against his federal overreach, deepening divisions and sparking fierce resistance from state leaders.

Dollar Backed by Force and Data

With trust in traditional finance evaporating, the U.S. is propping up the dollar with military strikes, surveillance, and authoritarian tactics. Palantir and other tech giants weaponize data to track tax records, citizenship, bank accounts, and even locations, aided by secret stablecoin schemes—raising fears of a financial system built on bombs, not real assets

Trump’s Fed Takeover, Easing, and Metal Mania

Trump’s push to dominate the Fed and force interest rates lower will flood markets with new dollars, almost guaranteeing that gold and silver could triple or quintuple in price. As trust falters, investors ditch dollars for tangible value: if Trump erodes central bank independence, metals could soar to $5,000/oz for gold and $100/oz for silver, as safe havens in a world awash in debt and political risk.

Gold and silver aren’t just metals—they’re signals of underlying instability. When leaders, economies, and currencies falter, these precious metals “sniff out” the rot and demand for them surges.



just some “unrelated” screenshots of the absurdity surrounding the embattled Trump regime

on ICE Hyundai Plant Raid:

The ICE raid at Hyundai’s new Georgia plant, right after an $8 billion investment, sent shockwaves through the business community. Nearly 500 workers were detained in what’s seen as the largest immigration enforcement in U.S. history, raising doubts about the reliability of American law enforcement and the Trump administration’s erratic economic strategies. The factory’s closure comes as U.S. manufacturing jobs shrink, unemployment rises, and foreign investors rethink their commitments, signaling that even massive corporate partners are vulnerable. The raid undermines confidence in both the market and government, showing that no one—especially not foreign investors—can count on stability

seen this playbook before such as theft of Iraq’s gold and oil, theft of Libya’s gold and oil (both wanted to trade outside US dollar) theft of Ukraine’s gold and resources during a 2014 “regime change” operation