Today is Easter—a day that celebrates the resurrection…three days after Jesus was executed on a cross under Roman authority.

What was going in in Rome during this time in history?





In the era when Christ was crucified, the Roman Empire stood as an unrivaled superpower—yet beneath its grandeur, it was beset by economic and political peril. Rome’s insatiable appetite for conquest and control demanded vast resources, fueling a relentless cycle of military campaigns and public spending. To sustain this, emperors increasingly resorted to debasing the denarius, their iconic silver coin, systematically reducing its precious metal content to stretch the empire’s finances and cover deficits. But what happens to a society when its money loses value, and trust in its currency begins to erode?

At the same time, the Roman state imposed crushing taxes on its provinces, extracting wealth to fund both the legions and the lavish “bread and circus” welfare programs that kept Rome’s restless population pacified. The strain was felt most by the poor and the conquered, whose livelihoods were threatened by mounting debt and economic instability. How long could Rome’s leaders maintain the illusion of prosperity while their fiscal foundations crumbled?

As civil unrest simmered and the empire’s financial system teetered—culminating in crises like the Panic of AD 33—Rome’s rulers gambled the future on short-term fixes, ever more dependent on the diminishing returns of debased coinage and deficit spending. Would the world’s mightiest empire survive its own economic contradictions, or was it already sowing the seeds of its eventual decline?

he United States in 2025 bears a striking resemblance to Rome at the time of Christ: a superpower outwardly strong but inwardly strained. Economic uncertainty is mounting as deficits soar and debt climbs past 100% of GDP, echoing Rome’s reliance on debased currency to fund its ambitions.

The dollar’s sharp decline and eroding global trust parallel the denarius’s fall, undermining confidence at home and abroad. Political polarization and legislative gridlock stymie reform, fueling social unrest and mass protests reminiscent of Rome’s restive populace. As leaders gamble on short-term fixes, the nation’s fiscal and social foundations grow increasingly fragile.



US is not getting Ripped Off, The Opposite is True



The United States administration, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, has repeatedly claimed that foreign nations are "ripping off" the US, exploiting trade policies to the detriment of American jobs and industries. But is this narrative grounded in fact, or is it a strategic fiction designed to justify sweeping tariffs and a radical overhaul of the global trading system?

The so-called "Liberation Day" tariffs, targeting nearly all foreign imports, have sparked volatility in US stocks, sent bond yields surging, and stoked fears of recession. Yet, even after a 90-day pause on many tariffs, a 10 percent levy remains on almost all exports to the US, giving the administration leverage to extract concessions from trading partners—especially China. But what if the real motive isn't protection, but power?

The administration’s obsession with trade deficits—viewed as evidence of American victimhood—runs contrary to mainstream economic thought. A trade deficit, experts argue, simply means importing more than exporting, not necessarily economic weakness. So why does this misconception persist at the highest levels of government?

While US officials lament deficits in goods, they ignore a crucial fact: the US enjoys a massive trade surplus in services, including finance, entertainment, and technology1. In 2024, the US service sector surplus rose to $293 billion, with exports exceeding $1 trillion and accounting for 13 percent of the global total. If services are booming, is the US truly being shortchanged—or is it dominating the most lucrative sectors of the global economy?

The claim that foreign countries are stealing US manufacturing jobs also fails to hold up under scrutiny. Service sector jobs have long been the backbone of the American workforce, rising from 57 percent of private sector nonfarm workers in 1939 to 84 percent today. Even if manufacturing returns, automation—not foreign competition—means machines, not people, will fill most roles. So, is the real threat to American jobs coming from abroad, or from technological change at home?

Trump is not a very critical thinker nor intellectual curious nor familiar with history.



The US is not being "ripped off"—rather, it has consumed more than it produces for decades, outsourcing manufacturing and borrowing to sustain a higher standard of living.

The US has been riding the globalization train for free, therefore US should focus its shift from blame to reforming the global trade system in cooperation with partners, instead of resorting to destructive, unilateral measures. - Jon Forrest Little

Confidence Collapse: America’s Monetary Crisis and the Quiet Return of Gold

In the spring of 2025, the American economic engine is sputtering. The White House’s sweeping tariff hikes—most notably a blanket 10% rate—were sold as a tool to force concessions abroad, but the results at home are grim. Consumer and business confidence is falling faster in the U.S. than in Europe, a reversal of expectations for the world’s largest economy. Survey after survey reveals a nation rattled by uncertainty, with inflation eating into paychecks and growth projections slashed. The Federal Reserve, caught between rising prices and stalling output, finds its dual mandate harder than ever to fulfill.

But the problem runs deeper than economic mismanagement. The U.S. is suffering an institutional decline. Once the anchor of global finance, American governance is now viewed with suspicion by both allies and investors. Erratic policymaking and aggressive posturing—sometimes announced in the heat of a social media tirade—have alienated official and private capital alike. What began in 2018 with Russia’s move to de-dollarize its reserves has become a global trend, as central banks quietly diversify away from U.S. Treasuries.

The result? A toxic mix of unquantifiable uncertainty. Every new policy twist makes it harder for investors to price the future. The only thing predictable about U.S. policy is its unpredictability. This suppresses investment and raises risk premiums, further weighing on the dollar and U.S. assets.

The crisis of confidence is now infecting the very heart of American capitalism. The president, once seen as a market cheerleader, is now accused of manipulating equity markets for personal and political gain. With a single tweet or executive order, he can crash or rally stocks, creating volatility that benefits insiders at the expense of everyday Americans. Allegations of market manipulation and insider trading are now the subject of congressional inquiry, with critics comparing the system to feudalism—where the powerful feast on the backs of the working class.

Meanwhile, the world is watching. U.S. Treasuries, long considered the ultimate safe asset, are now viewed as risky and even toxic by some global investors8. The dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency is no longer sacrosanct.

The Only Solution: Gold and Silver Regain Their Throne

In this environment, what can be trusted? What asset cannot be printed at will, debased by political whim, or rendered worthless by a failed institution? The answer, increasingly, is gold—and silver.

Most people still think of gold as a mere inflation hedge, but that view misses the seismic shift underway. Gold is being re-monetized, not as a relic, but as the only universally trusted, non-sovereign collateral in a world of failing institutions.

The catalyst is Basel III, a global banking reform that, as of July 1, 2025, will classify physical, allocated gold as a Tier 1 asset in the United States—on par with cash and sovereign bonds. This is not a theory; it is regulatory policy. Banks will be able to hold gold at 100% of market value, with zero risk weighting, and use it as collateral for borrowing, lending, and settlement. Unallocated “paper gold”—derivatives and ETFs—will not qualify. Only real, vaulted, auditable gold gets top-tier status.

This changes everything. Gold is no longer just a store of value; it is now active liquidity, a foundational pillar of the financial system. Central banks have been quietly accumulating gold for years, but now commercial banks, family offices, and sovereign wealth funds are joining in, not as speculators, but as structural buyers.

Why? Because gold has utility: it cannot be printed, carries no counterparty risk, and is trusted by all nations. Unlike U.S. Treasuries, which are now subject to political risk and inflation, gold’s value is intrinsic and universal. Silver, while less prominent in central bank reserves, shares these attributes and offers additional industrial utility.

The reclassification of gold as Tier 1 collateral is quietly creating a two-tiered market: paper claims that can be defaulted or devalued, and real, physical gold that is now the reference point for trust in the system. As banks shift reserves from sovereign debt to gold, the monetary premium of gold will rise—not as a speculative spike, but as a structural reweighting against all other assets.

This is not a gold rally. It is the reintroduction of gold into the core of the global monetary architecture—a shift that will not happen twice in our lifetimes.

The Questions That Matter

Why are central banks and now commercial banks buying gold, not Treasuries?

Why is gold hitting all-time highs without retail mania or a Fed pivot?

Why is the U.S. dollar losing its “safe haven” status while gold is being hardwired into global banking?

Who benefits when the system is rebuilt on assets that cannot be printed or manipulated?

In a world where trust is collapsing, only gold and silver offer certainty. They are not just hedges—they are the bedrock of a new, more resilient financial order. Ignore this shift at your peril. The smart money already knows: when confidence collapses and institutions fail, only real money survives.

U.S. Economy in Freefall: Dollar Collapses, Mass Layoffs Mount, and Markets Plunge Amid Crisis of Confidence

The U.S. economy faces a perilous convergence of crises as Trump’s trade policies accelerate its unraveling. The dollar has plummeted 9% since January to a three-year low, eroding its status as a global safe haven and fueling inflation fears.

Manufacturing activity contracted in March, with tariffs disrupting supply chains and triggering layoffs, while Japanese automakers threaten shutdowns risking 500,000 U.S. jobs. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 remains 14% below its February peak, bond markets reel from investor flight, and Goldman Sachs warns of a 45% recession risk—a figure J.P. Morgan raises to 60%.

With consumer spending faltering, business confidence collapsing, and stagflation looming, the pillars of economic stability—currency trust, manufacturing resilience, and market confidence—are crumbling in unison under the weight of adversarial trade wars and fiscal recklessness.

All three self inflicted wounds.



Come on Folks, Certainly we can do better than this.

Please cease your belief in fiat instruments and institutions like “elections” and “fractional reserve banking.” Take the first step today to buy Silver and Gold which is the anti-dollar. You will need this protection because this 2025 Crash will make 2008 look like Candyland.

