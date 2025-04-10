Just let the chart and headline sink in prior to reading further:

Silver First, then Gold as your Go To

The gold-to-silver ratio has reached an extraordinary level of 100:1, meaning it now takes 100 ounces of silver to purchase one ounce of gold—an extreme deviation from historical norms, which typically range between 40:1 and 80:1.

This signals massive undervaluation of silver relative to gold.

Meanwhile, declining ore grades in gold and silver mining are exacerbating supply challenges. For example, average silver yields have fallen to 4-5 ounces per ton, compared to 15-20 ounces in past decades, while gold grades are also in decline.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and distrust among nations, central banks are accumulating gold at record levels to hedge against currency instability. In 2025 alone, central bank purchases are projected to rise by 20%, continuing a trend of over 1,000 metric tons purchased annually since 2022.

This reflects gold's enduring role as a safe-haven asset in a fracturing global financial system.

Article Correction:



Within past 90 some days