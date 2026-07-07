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Hong Kong’s latest push to become a gold reserve hub is not an isolated policy tweak – it’s a key piece of a broader Asian strategy to turn physical gold into the backbone of a post‑dollar collateral system

Asian policymakers are openly positioning Hong Kong and Singapore as frontline gold hubs just as trust in the dollar‑centric system erodes.

Gold expert and central bank insider Gregor Gregersen sits on a Singapore central bank committee for its new gold hub and advises on Hong Kong’s emerging gold strategy, giving him direct visibility into how these plans are being built from the inside out.