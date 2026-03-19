BREAKING: Gold prices are plunging as major Arab Gulf states dump their gold holdings to raise urgently needed cash, triggering a fast and disorderly selloff in global markets. What began as targeted liquidations to plug budget gaps has now morphed into a broader liquidation wave, with sovereign funds and state-linked entities reportedly offloading bullion and gold-linked assets at scale.

Silver follows gold. In good times it lags higher; in bad events like this, it gets hit harder as liquidity vanishes.

But that’s temporary.

Once the panic phase passes and the real supply‑demand squeeze resumes, collapsing economies will again reach for safe havens. Gold and silver haven’t changed; they’re still finite, monetary metals sitting on the periodic table of elements, not someone’s liability, and that reality will reassert itself.

Washington turned Dubai, the world’s hottest luxury property market, into collateral damage because it failed to price Iran’s asymmetric playbook into its risk calculus. By green‑lighting and backing escalatory strikes without a credible plan for Tehran’s response through missiles, drones, and proxies, Washington effectively engineered the conditions for an Iranian pre‑emptive lunge. That makes the operation less an unforeseeable “shock” and more a policy error: a reckless gamble that ignored regional escalation dynamics, international law constraints, and the fragility of Gulf asset prices

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