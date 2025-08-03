by Jon Little intern Niko Moretti

MAGA-Nomics: Making America Grieve Again

America, how much punishment will you endure before facing the obvious? Donald Trump—the self-styled savior of “Making America Great Again”—has instead orchestrated the greatest demolition of U.S. economic stability in living memory. When history judges American presidents, Trump’s legacy will be chiseled in acid: not just as the most unintelligent and ill-prepared politician in modern U.S. history, but as a destroyer who incinerated every pillar of prosperity.

Tariffs: The Economic Hand Grenades

Let’s start with the wreckage of Trump’s tariffs—a supposed masterstroke, instead a bludgeon. Still cheering his “America First” rallying cries? Why, then, does your household pay an extra $2,400 this year just to scrape by? U.S. manufacturers from the heartland to California now face billions in added costs, supply chains throttled, and once-solid global markets slamming shut overnight. The Port of Los Angeles? It’s limping along at 70% capacity while jobs in shipping and logistics collapse—down 40% from last year.

Jobs “Boom”? Meet the Jobless Gloom

Where is Trump’s much-hyped industrial resurrection? Even his most die-hard supporters must squint: where are the jobs coming back? Instead, layoffs are unrelenting: over 800,000 Americans have lost their jobs in 2025 alone, a massacre worse than the post-COVID fallout. Tech, government, retail, manufacturing—even Las Vegas, once the MAGA temple of excess, now sees tipped workers making half what they pulled in last year. Still buying the fairy tale about tariffs bringing jobs home?

Ford Fails: “Winning” Looks a Lot Like Losing

WSJ: Trump's tariffs (esp aluminum) and trade deals are killing Ford, the largest US automaker. And the 4 biggest US-based carmakers collectively paid $2.5 billion in additional tariff costs in the second quarter alone:

What about Corporate America? Ford, singled out by Trump for endless photo-ops, warned the administration directly: his steel and aluminum tariffs were economic sabotage. The receipts? Ford hemorrhaged $800 million in a single quarter and reported its first loss since 2023. Auto executives are stuck in disaster-management mode as U.S. global competitiveness goes into freefall. Is this Trump’s fantasy of “winning”?

Consumer Carnage: Prices Up, Prospects Down

Think U.S. families are ahead on trade? That’s pure delusion. Shoppers pay through the nose for basics while exports—the very lifeblood of American farms and factories—wither. Meanwhile, overseas, China cackles as U.S. companies snap up the markets abandoned by America’s own allies. Trump’s double-talk—holding Europe to sanctions, while U.S. companies court Russia—is the dictionary definition of hypocrisy.

Cooked Books, Soviet-Style: BLS Gets the Boot

Here’s the darkest farce: when the ugly truth surfaced, Trump torched the messenger. Last week’s brutal jobs report was revised down by a staggering 258,000 jobs—the harshest correction since the pandemic. Trump’s answer? Fire the Bureau of Labor Statistics chief. He accused her of sabotage, promising to replace facts with hacks, like a tinpot dictator swapping data for propaganda. Do you still trust numbers out of Washington? Neither do investors, economists, nor voters who depend on honesty.

When Numbers Lie, Democracy Dies

Let’s get real: If capitalism depends on honest numbers—jobs, growth, inflation—what happens when they become crude propaganda? Are you comfortable watching America drift into the kind of manufactured “truth” that once propped up the Soviet regime?

Chaos Is the Only Strategy

Look around you. Uncertainty and backpedaling aren’t partisan slogans—they’re the new normal according to experts left, right, and center. Can anyone still pretend that a president whose ideas collapse into contradiction—promising fiscal prudence, then kissing the deficit goodbye, launching trade wars only to create market chaos—could ever “make America great”?

America for Sale: Leadership or Lunacy?

Trump’s crusade against reason, data, and expertise isn’t just embarrassing. It’s plunging millions into hardship and torching the trust that holds this country together. How much more American dignity, wealth, and credibility will you lose before you call out this dangerous game for what it is?

Time to Get Mad—Or Watch America Burn

Are you angry enough to fight for better leadership, for basic reality? Or will you keep letting the greatest economy in history get gutted by the most reckless, uninformed president ever to occupy the White House? The world is watching—and so is your wallet.

Week ending August 1, 2025

When economic turmoil and systemic risk surge, gold and silver rally as investors seek safety and stability. Both metals are classic “safe havens”: their value is largely independent of government debt, stock market volatility, or fiat currencies. When financial markets become “a mess” or political chaos upends trust in institutions, these metals become magnets for capital fleeing risk and uncertainty.

That’s precisely why gold popped 2% to $3,363/oz and silver soared 1% above $37/oz on August 1, 2025 as anxiety mounted and trust eroded in official numbers.

Gold and silver act as the “inverse trade,” rising in value when confidence in paper assets collapses and faith in governments is shaken.

In short: when chaos reigns, the flight to precious metals is fast and fierce.



